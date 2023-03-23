Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus $300 $1000 Save $700 An excellent handset with a powerful processor, simple design, and beautiful display. $300 at Samsung

Samsung's been having some incredible deals this week, slashing prices on some of its most popular products like smartphones, TVs, monitors, and more. Despite this, the coming is letting the deals flow, offering a new promotion on its Galaxy S23+. For a limited time, the company is offering fantastic trade in deals on the Galaxy S23+, bringing it down to an impressive $300.

If you've been looking to swap out your current smartphone for something better, Samsung's offering up to $700 in trade in value towards the purchase of the Galaxy S23+. If you're willing to sign up for a wireless service plan, you can gain even more discounts, bringing the phone down to just $200. Although the trade in value will vary, this is still a great time to get one of the best smartphone on the market right now.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a beautiful device that comes in a wide range of different colors and features a large 6.6-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that ranges from 48Hz to 120Hz. The screen has amazing colors, and great contrast, and it can also get extremely bright, with a peak brightness at 1,750 nits, which is perfect for outdoor use. On top of that, it has a triple camera setup on the rear, with 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto.

You can expect all day use thanks to the 4,700mAh capacity battery and quick charging up to 45W when wired and up to 15W on wireless. Naturally, being a flagship device, this handset, this model also packs the best Qualcomm SoC on the market with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. When it comes to storage, it starts at 256GB and you can double that to 512GB for the highest model. Both models will come with 8GB RAM standard. If interested, you can grab the 256GB model for $300 with eligible trade in and the 512GB model for $420 for a limited time.