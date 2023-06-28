Samsung's Fan Edition (FE) series of smartphones has been quite popular since its inception, taking the very best features from its current Galaxy S series lineup and packaging it into a new and more affordable smartphone that dons the FE moniker. There's a lot of anticipation for this year's FE model, with the Galaxy S23 being one of the best Android smartphones of 2023. But also since the Galaxy S22 FE never saw the light of day. Now, we're getting our first look at the Galaxy S23 FE through leaked renders, and for the most part, it looks exactly like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+.

Source: Smartprix

The leaked renders come from Smartprix, working again with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online Twitter persona Onleaks. The news outlet shared a variety of different renders giving us a good look at what to expect with the Galaxy S23 FE. Set to arrive later this year, the handset looks quite sleek and also looks to have a triple camera setup on the rear. The physical buttons are all located on the right-hand side of the device, and there's also a center-hole punch selfie camera in the display.

Source: Smartprix

The publication was a little light on details when it came to the handset's specifications, only speculating on some of the components that could power the FE model, but it did have some rough dimensions of the device, stating that it should come in around 158 x 76.3 x 8.2mm. For the most part, this should be an exciting new addition to the Galaxy S23 lineup, especially if it comes in at a great price. The previous Galaxy S21 FE was a great phone, but what made it bad was its $700 price tag. Hopefully, Samsung will hit the sweet spot with its Galaxy S23 FE, that is, if it ever manages to release it.