Samsung shelved the Galaxy S22 FE despite two consecutive Fan Edition releases since 2020. Owing to the chip shortage, Samsung reportedly repurposed Galaxy S22 FE processors to ramp up the S22 Ultra production. But the lineup seems to be far from axed.

The Galaxy S23 FE is in the works already, according to several reputable sources. And it allegedly brings some camera improvements in tow.

In an exclusive report, GalaxyClub detailed the timeline and camera specs for the Galaxy S23 FE. Unsurprisingly, Samsung will trim some specs to keep the aggressive price expected of a Fan Edition. But the camera doesn’t seem to be on the chopping block. The Galaxy S23 FE reportedly has a 50MP sensor behind the wide camera — upgraded from Galaxy S21 FE’s 12MP shooter.

It’s likely the same sensor offered in the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S23 series has two of the best Android phones of 2023. The Galaxy S23, in particular, officially promised a superior camera experience and has largely delivered on it. With new AI features and a more powerful image sensor, the S23 FE could replicate that experience.

Samsung usually ships the US variants of the Fan Edition with a Qualcomm chip. But rumor has it that all variants of the Galaxy S23 FE will run on Samsung’s homegrown Exynos 2200. It’s the same flagship chip that powered the European variants of the Galaxy S22 series.

With the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, Samsung switched to Qualcomm silicon for all regions with an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Galaxy Edition. The Galaxy S23 FE will likely be the odd one out, per SamMobile. The new Fan Edition will get the Exynos chip in all regions (in the past, the US variants came with Qualcomm onboard).

Furthermore, the Korean phone maker may schedule the S23 FE launch after the upcoming foldables, the hotly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, potentially in July or in early 2024. But the S23 FE may also not hit the shelves until much later. We'll keep you up to date on the progress of a potential Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.