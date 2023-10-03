Key Takeaways Samsung announces new additions to its Galaxy lineup, including the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE.

The Galaxy S23 FE features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, triple camera setup, and a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ have different display sizes and storage options, and the Galaxy Buds FE offer impressive sound quality and long battery life at an affordable price.

Every year Samsung absolutely dominates the competition when it comes to Android smartphones, tablets, and even wireless audio. But if you aren't looking to spend a lot on these devices, then you're going to be looking towards its FE line, offering excellent products at more affordable prices. Today, Samsung is announcing its latest additions to its popular Galaxy lineups with the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE.

Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE looks simple yet sleek, borrowing its looks from its Galaxy S23 siblings that were released earlier this year. When it comes to the internals, you're getting a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. The display is a beautiful and vibrant 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with an adaptive refresh rate that can bounce between 60Hz to 120Hz.

The Galaxy S23 FE comes with a triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto — and a 10MP front-facing camera for selfies. With the rear camera you get added perks like optical image stabilization and "Nightography" for excellent shots in low light scenarios. If you want to take things further, you can also pop the camera app into "Pro" mode bringing more refined controls, allowing for granular adjustments to ISO, shutter speed, aperture, and more.

When it comes to the battery, you can expect all-day use thanks to the large 4,500mAh capacity and get quick charging speeds that will get you from zero to 50% in around 30 minutes. You can also wireless charge the device with compatible charging mats. Overall, you really can't ask for much more here especially at its starting price that comes in at $599.99.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE The Galaxy S23 FE comes in tons of colors and gives you the core Samsung experience for a more affordable price. $600 at Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are both similar when it comes to looks, but does have some differences when it comes to the internals. The Tab S9 FE comes with a 10.9-inch display, while the Tab S9 FE+ comes with a 12.4-inch screen. Both displays will have adaptive refresh rates that top out at 90Hz.

The tablets are running on Samsung's own silicon, powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC that's paired with 6GB RAM / 128GB storage and 8GB RAM / 256GB storage options for the Tab S9 FE, and 8GB RAM / 128GB storage and 12GB RAM / 256GB storage options for the Tab S9 FE+.

The Tab S9 FE comes with a 8MP rear camera and 12MP ultrawide, while the Tab S9 FE+ comes with a dual 8MP camera on the rear and 12MP ultrawide on the front. When it comes to battery capacity, the former comes with an 8,000mAh, while the latter has a 10,090mAh capacity. When it comes to charging, you do get fast charging capabilities but will need a 45W charger which is not being included. As far as pricing goes, it starts at $449.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE This more affordable version of the regular Tab S9 cuts corners to hit a lower price point, including an LCD 90Hz-refresh-rate display instead of OLED and a less powerful Exynos 1380 chipset. But you get just about everything else you'd want with a Samsung tablet. $450 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ The middle sibling in the Tab S9 FE series has a large 12.4-inch 2560x1600 screen with an Exynos 1380 chipset. This isn't the fanciest experience compared to the regular S9+, but it's solid for its lower price point. $700 at Best Buy

Galaxy Buds FE

The Galaxy Buds FE offer impressive sound, long battery life, and comes in priced at just $99.99. The latest addition to the Galaxy Buds line delivers builds on the brand's devices with wireless audio to bring a complete experience at an affordable price. The Galaxy Buds FE delivers rich sound and also provides ANC and ambient sounds abilities, allowing users to focus on the music, or keep themselves grounded with their surroundings.

Perhaps most impressive about the earbuds is that they can last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge, and get a total of 30 hours when paired with the charging case. Of course, with personal audio devices, comfort is a priority, which is why Samsung provides three different sized ear tips and two different sized wingtips. Those that want to take the Galaxy Buds FE out into the elements can do so thanks to the device's IPX2 rating. As far as colors go, you're going to get Graphite and White, and as stated before, pricing comes in at $99.99.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds FE The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the newest earbuds from Samsung and boast strong active noise cancellation. They offer Ambient Sound so you can hear around you and are ideal to use for phone calls, thanks to the three-mic design. They have the longest battery life in the Buds lineup and come with three sizes of ear tips and two sizes of wing tips. $99 at Samsung $100 at Best Buy

Availability

Although the devices are being announced today, Samsung is doing a staggered release of these products with the Galaxy Buds FE, Tab S9 FE, and S9 FE+ arriving to retail on October 10. The Galaxy S23 FE will be available from retailers and wireless carriers starting on October 26. Pricing for the Galaxy S23 FE will come in at $599.99, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will start at $449.99, and the Galaxy Buds FE will cost $99.99.