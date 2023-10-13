Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE The Galaxy S23 FE is the newest addition to the S23 series that gives you the core Samsung experience for a more affordable price. It pairs a gorgeous 2X AMOLED display with 8GB of memory and a huge 4,500mAh battery. Pros Solid battery backup and charging speed Larger display Relatively cheaper Cons Older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SOC $600 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 The regular Galaxy S23 is a great option if you're in the market for a smaller smartphone, thanks to its 6.1-inch display. But despite the size, it still has most flagship features, including a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP camera, and more. Pros Blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SOC Better cameras A smaller phone for those who prefer it Cons More expensive Smaller battery $800 at Best Buy



Ever since its debut in 2010, the Samsung Galaxy S lineup has introduced some of the best phones in the Android market. With Samsung releasing the S23 and the recent announcement of the S23 FE, the trend seems to be continuing.

But how does the new kid on the block compare to the Galaxy S23? While the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 FE belong to the same generation and are both relatively affordable, great smartphones with flagship features, there are a few subtle differences that set them apart.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Galaxy S23: Price, specs, and availability

Samsung released the Galaxy S23 alongside its high-end siblings, the S23+ and S23 Ultra, in February. At the time of its launch, the base 128GB model of the Galaxy S23 was priced at $800, and you could spend $860 to grab a variant that came with 256GB of storage space. The Galaxy S23 is sold by Samsung and plenty of third-party retailers, including Amazon, AT&T, and Best Buy, and it’s pretty common to see a $100 discount these days.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 FE was announced on Oct. 4, with the cheapest 128GB model costing $599. Like the S23, you could opt for a 256GB model. You’ll be able to purchase it from Samsung and most third-party retailers once the phone releases on Oct. 26. In the meantime, it's available for preorder.



Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Active AMOLED 2X with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, FHD+ resolution (2,340 x1,080), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,500mAh 3,900mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C Operating System Android 13 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.22 x 3.01 x 0.32 inches (158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm) 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm) Colors Mint, Purple, Cream, Graphite, Indigo, Tangerine Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, Lime Charge speed 25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W Wireless Powershare 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price From $600 Starting at $799 Micro SD card support No None Security Optical fingerprint Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, face unlock

Design and display

The S23 FE has plenty of similarities to its rival, with the same appearance, button layout, and aluminum frame. However, the Galaxy S23 FE is slightly larger, with a 6.4-inch screen compared to the regular S23's 6.1-inch panel, though it's still smaller in size when compared to the S23+ and S23 Ultra. At 209g, it's heavier than the Galaxy S23, which weighs 168g. The newest addition to the S23 family comes in Purple, Cream, Mint, and Graphite colors, and you can get the exclusive Tangerine and Indigo colors if you purchase it directly from Samsung. The regular S23 still has some excellent color options: Lavender, Cream, Lime, and Phantom Black. Like its newer sibling, the Samsung S23 also has the Graphite and Green color options on Samsung's website.

Another factor that differentiates the two flagship devices is their fingerprint sensor. The S23 FE contains an optical scanner while the S23 possesses an ultrasonic sensor. Although both optical and ultrasonic sensors have their fair share of pros and cons, phones with ultrasonic scanners are more secure and can be unlocked even when your fingers are greasy or wet. Finally, both devices are IP68 certified, meaning they have the highest level of dust protection and can survive when submerged in 1.5 meters of water for half an hour.

Samsung’s flagship phones are also evenly matched when it comes to the display. Starting with the S23 FE, you’re looking at a stunning 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 2340x1080 resolution and a max refresh rate of 120Hz. The S23 FE features adaptive refresh rate technology, allowing it to prevent unnecessary battery drain and resource consumption by dropping the refresh rate to 60Hz when you browse the web or perform similar non-intensive tasks.

On the other hand, the Samsung S23 has a smaller 6.1-inch AMOLED display, though its screen bears the same resolution and maximum refresh rate as the FE variant. The S23 also supports adaptive refresh rate and its screen can go as low as 45Hz.

Cameras

While both the Galaxy S23 and S23 FE have a triple-camera setup, there are a few differences between them. Starting with the similarities, the flagship phones come with a 50MP/f1.8 main shooter that leverages Samsung’s Adaptive Pixel technology. First introduced in the Galaxy S22 series, this feature helps you capture highly detailed images that don't hog a lot of storage space. The S23 and S23 FE also ship with a 12MP ultrawide camera that packs a large 132-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture.

However, the S23 has slightly better telephoto and front cameras than its newer sibling. The S23 is armed with a 12MP selfie camera that has a faster f2.2 aperture while the S23 FE has a 10MP/f2.4 front camera. Likewise, the 10MP telephoto camera on the S23 can capture sharper images at 3x zoom than the 8MP lens on the S23 FE. So, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has a slight edge over the S23 FE when it comes to image resolution.

Performance

Despite being a new device, the S23 FE actually packs an older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In contrast, the S23 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. In our comparison of the two chipsets, we found the Gen 2 processors vastly outpace their Gen 1 counterparts, so you’re likely to see better performance on the S23. That said, the S23 FE is meant to serve as a budget flagship rather than a mid-range smartphone,

The smartphones are mostly similar on the storage front. While both the S23 and S23 FE are available in 128GB and 256GB variants, neither device comes with an SD card slot. RAM-wise, you only get 8GB of memory on both phones, which is enough for everyday usage and more intense tasks like gaming.

The S23 FE is powered by a massive 4,500mAh battery, and while it has a different processor than the S23, we expect it'll provide better battery backup. The budget flagship also supports fast charging, and Samsung claims you can replenish 50% of its battery within 30 minutes using a 25W charger. What’s more, the S23 FE’s compatibility with Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare technology allows it to reverse-charge other devices compliant with Qi wireless charging.

The Galaxy S23, on the other hand, has a smaller battery capacity of 3,900mAh, though it supports wireless and reverse wireless charging. However, in our review, we found the device can take up to 2 hours to fully recharge when plugged into a 25W adapter, so it loses some points in the battery department.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Galaxy S23: Which is right for you?

Although there aren't that many differences between the S23 and S23 FE, the ol' reliable S23 emerges as the winner due to its superior SOC and better telephoto and front cameras. Its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is also more reliable and accurate than the optical sensor on the S23 FE. Lastly, the S23 is frequently discounted to $700, making it an absolute steal.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Editor's choice The Samsung Galaxy S23 may have released half a year before the FE variant, but it provides top-notch performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It's also slightly better than the FE for photography. $800 at Samsung $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

That said, Samsung's latest addition to the S23 lineup is still a very capable device. In fact, you should pick the S23 FE if you want a slightly cheaper smartphone that packs a larger display.