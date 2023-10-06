Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Budget flagship The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is the latest entry into the midrange flagship series, bringing a gorgeous AMOLED screen, a 50MP main camera, and a flagship-level processor to a more affordable price tag. Pros Flagship level Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor 50MP main camera Secondary 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto cameras Cons Camera bumps mean it won't stay flat without a case $600 at Best Buy

Apple iPhone 15 Base Apple flagship The iPhone 15 gets closer to the Pro models this year, as it reuses the A16 Bionic chips that powered the 14 Pro range while also gaining the 48MP main camera. This is also Apple's first iPhone that uses USB-C instead of the Lightning port, making finding a charger easier. Pros 48MP main camera that makes 48MP or 24MP images Gorgeous color-infused glass back Powerful A16 Bionic chip Cons Still no optical telephoto lens USB-C port limited to USB 2.0 speeds



The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is now official. We’ll likely have a review of the device shortly, so we will reserve final judgment until that’s ready. Whether or not it becomes one of the best Android phones of this year, it’s the affordable flagship from Samsung, which means only one thing. It’s directly positioned against the base iPhone 15, which we’ll discuss today. Will Android or iOS take the crown in this battle of affordable flagships?

Price, specs & availability:

Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 FE on Oct. 4, 2023, alongside the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE. The Galaxy S23 FE will be available in stores from Oct. 26, and pricing starts from $599 for 128GB of storage, with a 256GB storage option for a little bit more. It comes in Mint, Purple, Cream, and Graphite, and two colors exclusive to Samsung's own store, Tangerine and Indigo. It's available from Samsung.com, major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, and carriers like Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile.

Apple debuted in iPhone 15 in September. It comes in five colors, black, blue, green, yellow, and pink, in a new infused glass that has the color particles throughout. The base model costs $799 and comes with 128GB of storage, 256GB of storage costs an additional $100, and the top 512GB storage tier costs $1,199. It can be found at Apple and a wide range of online and brick-and-mortar retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. And pretty much any carrier you can name is carrying the iPhone 15, from the big names like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, to the smaller MVNOs like Boost Infinite, with varying levels of rebates and bonuses to tempt you to switch carriers.

Apple iPhone 15 SoC Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Display 6.1-inch Dynamic OLED Display, FHD+ resolution 2556x1179 RAM 6GB RAM Storage Up to 512GB Battery 3349mAh Ports USB Type-C Operating System iOS 17 Front camera 12MP ƒ/1.9 Rear camera Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.6 Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.4 Telephoto: 12MP ƒ/1.6 aperture Connectivity 5G (Sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80mm) Colors Black, blue, green, yellow, pink Security Face ID Telephoto 12MP ƒ/1.6 aperture

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Active AMOLED 2X with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate RAM 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB Battery 4.,500mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 13 Front camera 10MP, f/2.4 Rear camera Main: 50MP, f/1.8, Adaptive Pixel, Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, Telephoto: 8MP, F/2/4, 3x optical zoom Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.22 x 3.01 x 0.32 inches (158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm) Colors Mint, Purple, Cream, Graphite, Indigo, Tangerine Security Optical fingerprint Telephoto 8MP, F/2/4, 3x optical zoom, 32-degree FOV

Design and display

The Samsung S23 FE is a little more blocky compared to the main S23 series, with squared-off edges and rounded corners. It's also larger than the S23+, although only slightly, and 0.5 ounces heavier too, at 7.4 ounces. That won't make a huge difference to usability in daily use, and the flat screen is going to be easier to hold, making it less prone to mistouches.

That screen is a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which is right in the middle between the sizes of the S23 and S23+. It has the same resolution as both phones and has an adaptive refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz, similar to the flagship devices. You don't lose much by picking up the cheaper Galaxy device, and really, you gain some over the base S23. It comes in cooler colors, too, like Mint and Purple, along with the sedate Cream and Graphite. And Samsung has two exclusive colors, Indigo and Tangerine, in case one of those is your favorite.

The iPhone 15 still sticks to the boxy design of recent years, but the right angles have been softened, resulting in a phone that's much easier to hold. Our reviewer found this seemingly minor change made all the difference in daily use, making "one-handed use and reaching to the top of the display" easier than on previous models. That's important when trying to balance a 6.02-ounce smartphone with a 6.1-inch screen, all while not trying to drop it to damage the back glass. And that glass is different, with the black, blue, green, yellow, or pink color infused all the way through it instead of just underneath. That, and the frosted effect, add up to an iPhone that's even more luxurious.

The 6.1-inch OLED display is still 60Hz, but refresh rate isn't everything. The panel Apple used is much better than previous ones, capable of reaching a peak outdoor brightness of 2,000 nits. That's as good as the screen that was used in the iPhone 14 Pro for the price of the base iPhone. It has a 2556x1179 resolution at 460 pixels per inch, and supports full HDR content thanks to the spec bump. This is the screen Apple should have been using all along, and it's night and day compared to my iPhone 11 Pro. And yes, that screen has Dynamic Island, as the Face ID and selfie sensors are now enveloped by the screen. The polarizing notch is dead, and good riddance.

This round is a tough call, as both phones have boxy designs, come in multiple jaunty colors, and have bright, colorful displays. The only thing holding me back from giving it to the iPhone 15 on technical points is that we don't yet know the peak brightness of the S23 FE. If that is lower than 1,500 nits, the iPhone is the superior screen.

Power and performance

Samsung's last FE device, the Galaxy S21 FE, used the Snapdragon 888, which was a great chip when it first came out but aged quickly. That's not going to happen here, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 used in the S23 FE is still a class act. The flagship SoC of 2022 has plenty of performance inside, but it was known to get hot and wasn't the most efficient chip. That will likely show as a reduction in battery life compared to the Galaxy S23 series, but it might not be that much of one. That's because Samsung put a 4,500mAh battery into the S23 FE, which is significantly larger than the 3,900mAh battery in the Galaxy S23. It also has 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W wireless PowerShare to charge other devices.

As for software, Samsung is launching the S23 FE loaded up with Android 13 with OneUI 5.1. Expect this to get upgraded to Android 14 at some point after it is released, but it might take a while as Samsung prioritizes the flagship ranges.

Then we get to the iPhone 15, which has the A16 Bionic processor, the same one that lives in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, Apple decided to reuse the more powerful chip and put it into the base iPhone 15. That means we know exactly how it should perform, as millions of them have been in daily use since the 2022 iPhone 14 series launch. We're getting a $1,000 flagship processor here, not a cut-down one, not a several-generations-back one. A current, full-fat one, and that's exciting. Battery life lasted most of a day in our testing, unless it was under particularly heavy loads of streaming video or calls.

The iPhone 15 launched with iOS 17, the most usable version of iOS I've personally used, with inbuilt safety features and fast performance. It will get its next major update next fall, and Apple historically supplies software updates to its devices for more years than any Android manufacturer.

The prowess of the A16 Bionic chip wins the day here, with superb performance and battery-sipping efficiency. Really though, either of these devices will get you through your daily tasks, and you'd have to really work at it to slow them down.

Cameras

While you're getting the full triple-camera array on the back, Samsung trimmed down the specifications somewhat. The main sensor is unchanged from the main Galaxy S23 series, being a 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and adaptive pixel technology. That handy feature uses the high-resolution sensor and pixel binning to create crisp, clean images that also have the benefits of using the data from four pixels into one. You also get low-light performance from Samsung's Nightography algorithms.

The ultrawide sensor also seems to be the one used on the Galaxy S23, with a 12MP resolution. The telephoto camera is only an 8MP sensor, compared to the 10MP one used in the flagship S23. Even then, it still has 3x optical zoom for quality pictures of faraway subjects. The selfie camera is similarly downgraded, with a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Expect slightly less sharp selfies, but it'll still be fine overall.

The iPhone 15's main sensor is essentially the camera from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with improved HDR performance from new algorithms. That's a 48MP f/1.6 aperture sensor backed up with a 12MP, f/2.4 ultrawide camera for wider angles. That's two of the three cameras from last year's "Pro" models, and it shows.

Instead of the pixel-binned 12MP photos that it used to take, now the main camera takes 24MP ones, using a mix of pixel binning and the full resolution of the sensor. The main sensor also supports sensor cropping that takes images with an effective 2x optical zoom without needing a telephoto. We still wish that Apple had left the ultrawide off in favor of a dedicated telephoto lens, but then this year's "Pro" range wouldn't have as big of a differentiation.

Enjoy some sample images from the iPhone 15 below. Note the level of detail, the deep contrast, and the color accuracy. These were all captured in the 24MP mode, and that's the one we recommend you switch on and leave on.

iPhone 15 camera samples

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs iPhone 15: Which should you buy?

In bringing many of the "Pro" features from last year's range to the base iPhone 15, Apple has set a new benchmark for affordable flagships. It's hard for me to recommend any other affordable smartphone because of this. The combination of the A16 Bionic processor and 48MP main camera means this is the iPhone 14 Pro in all but name, with the only missing thing being the ProMotion screen. That's alright because the brighter OLED this year is fantastic, even in bright sunlight, and Apple's animations are heavily optimized to look good at 60Hz. It's one of the best phones of the year and will likely keep that accolade going into the new one.\

That's not to say that the Galaxy S23 FE isn't worth looking at. For some people, Android is what they prefer, and if so, this is a great device. It brings flagship-level processing power, a capable camera system, and long battery life to the midrange segment. It's also a full $100 cheaper than the iPhone 15, which is enough to give anyone pause before ordering. And if you do pick up an S23 FE, you'll want to pick up a great case to protect it. We can see those squared edges suffering if dropped.