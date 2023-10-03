Samsung's FE-series phones have been known for delivering outstanding value in the smartphone market, and the company is making a comeback with the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the first in the line since the S21 FE. This new iteration of the company's king of value, so to speak, comes with high-end specs and a more palatable price tag compared to the main Galaxy S23 series, which includes some of the best Android phones on the market.

The Galaxy S23 offers a mix of powerful specs while cutting some corners to bring down the price and make for a more appealing package. If you want to know everything about what's on offer here, you've come to the right place.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specs, pricing, and availability

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB Display 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Full HD+ (2340x1080), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (60Hz-120Hz) Cameras Rear: 50MP main camera, f/1.8, 84-degree FOV, adaptive pixel

12MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 123-degree FOV

8MP telephoto, f/2.4, 32-degree FOV, 3x optical zoom Front: 10MP front camera, f/2.4, 80-degree FOV Battery 4,500mAh Charging 25W wired charging, fast wireless charging 2.0 (15W), wireless PowerShare (4.5W) Dimensions 6.22x3.01x0.32 inches (158x76.5x8.2mm) Weight 0.46 pounds (209g) Durability IP68 dust and water resistance Colors Mint, Purple, Cream, Graphite OS Android 13 Price $600

Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 FE on Oct. 3, and it will become generally available on Oct. 26. As per usual, you shouldn't have any trouble finding the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE available for purchase. You can get it through Samsung directly, through retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, or through your preferred carrier, whether that's Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or any of the other options out there.

The price starts at $600 for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which puts it $200 below the Galaxy S23. That includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and you can upgrade to 256GB of storage. That's a fairly appealing price for what's on offer here.

Performance and battery

Compared to Samsung's previous FE smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE brings a nice bump in performance from the Snapdragon 888 to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, this is noticeably weaker than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powers the rest of the S23 series, and that might be a bit of a problem.

Performance-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE should do fine, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was known for getting a bit warm and draining a lot of power, which means battery life probably won't be as good here as it is on other Galaxy S23 phones. This processor can also throttle significantly under heavier loads, but that may not be a huge deal to you if you're not using the phone for gaming.

The good news is that the Galaxy S23 FE comes with a 4,500mAh battery, which is far bigger than the standard Galaxy S23 with its 3,900mAh unit, so that will likely offset the more inefficient processor. It also supports all the same charging capabilities, including 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W wireless PowerShare to charge other devices.

Cameras

The camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is also cut down a bit from the main Galaxy S23 series, but not by much. The main sensor is the same 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and support for adaptive pixel technology, which uses pixel binning and the high-resolution 50MP sensor to create an image that's sharp but also benefits from the combination of four pixels into one. It still supports OIS and Samsung's Nightography for low-light shooting.

You also get a 12MP ultrawide camera similar to the one on the standard Galaxy S23. Where Samsung is cutting some corners here is the telephoto camera, which uses an 8MP sensor rather than the 10MP camera in the Galaxy S23. However, it still supports 3x optical zoom to help you capture faraway objects.

Over on the front, the selfie camera is also a step down from the main series, with Samsung opting for a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture rather than the 12MP f/2.2 sensor on the standard Galaxy S23. Your selfies may not look quite as sharp here, but it will still get the job done.

Display and design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which puts it right in between the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. It has the same resolution as both of those phones, and it also supports an adaptive refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz, similar to that of the more expensive phones. It's the size that makes it stand out a bit more here, being slightly bigger than the 6.1-inch panel on the Galaxy S23 but smaller than the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+.

In terms of design, it's a little less refined overall compared to the rest of the Galaxy S23 series, and despite the smaller screen, it's roughly the same size as the Galaxy S23+ (slightly larger, even). It's heavier, too, at 7.4 ounces compared to 6.9 ounces on the Galaxy S23+. Design is one area that's often cut back on for the sake of cost reduction, and this shouldn't make a big difference in terms of usability.

The Galaxy S23 FE does come in some cool colors, including Mint, Purple, Cream, and Graphite. These are a bit more vibrant than the options on the main Galaxy S23, especially the purple variant, which comes in a very deep color.

That's all you really need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. It's naturally a step down from the main S23 series in terms of specs, but the price reduction makes it an appealing choice if you want something more affordable that still offers a lot of the features we love about Samsung's best phones. If you're interested, you can check it out below.