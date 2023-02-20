Samsung offers some of the best Android phones, and they all come with the promise of prompt software updates and security patches. The Galaxy S23 series is certainly carrying the same legacy, and now that the phones are actually on store shelves, the company is starting to shift its attention towards updates. The first system update for the Galaxy S23 family is now rolling out in multiple regions.

The build number of the new firmware is S91xBXXU1AWBD and it is intended for the global variant of the Galaxy S23 lineup (model number SM-S91xB). For now, the rollout is limited to Europe, but other countries are expected to get the OTA soon.

The main change in the software update is that the Febrtuary 2023 security patches are included. The same fixes arrived on Google's Pixel devices on February 6 and have also appeared on a few other Samsung Galaxy phones over the past two weeks. Apart from that, the new build comes with the usual stability improvements that you can expect from a day-one update. There is no increment in the bootloader version, though, so downgrading is still possible.

As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, it might take several days before the update is rolled out to everyone. However, if you're accustomed with PC-based flashing, then you can skip the waiting queue and run the new release right now by installing it manually on your Galaxy device.

All in all, the build seems like a no fuss one to install from the moment you receive your Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra. If you're still wondering whether to buy the Samsung flagship over other phones, do take a look at our Galaxy S23 Ultra review before making the decision.

XDA forums: Samsung Galaxy S23 || Galaxy S23+ || Galaxy S23 Ultra

Source: XDA forums