Samsung is reportedly prepping to release its One UI 6.0 beta for the Galaxy S23 series in the third week of July. That's according to SamMobile, which says the software will also be rolled out to other compatible smartphones and tablets "soon thereafter." The S23 series is currently running One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, while One UI 6 is expected to be based on Android 14.

Samsung was earlier rumored to release the first One UI 6.0 beta after Android 14 hit the platform stability milestone, which happened with the release of the third Android 14 beta earlier this month. Now that Android 14 has hit platform stability, it makes sense that Samsung will roll out the first One UI 6.0 beta sooner rather than later. If everything goes according to plan, the stable One UI 6.0 update could start rolling out by the end of the year. While the Galaxy S23 series is expected to get it first, a plethora of mid-range devices and older flagships should also receive the new update over the next several months.

In the run-up to the One UI 6 release, Samsung has updated most of its native apps with support for the new software. One of the first apps to have received One UI 6 support was the company's Calculator app, which also picked up data unit conversion capabilities (from kilobytes to megabytes, etc.) as part of the new update.

One UI 6 is expected to bring a number of significant changes, including more personalization options, as well as more seamless data-syncing with tablets, Galaxy smartwatches, and other Samsung IoT devices, like TVs, etc. It should also bring Android 14's improved UI for large-screen devices and foldables, making it an update worth waiting for, especially if you're using a Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Flip.