Key Takeaways One UI 6.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S23 series may start rolling out this week, according to Samsung Germany customer support.

The update will be in the form of a beta release, not the full public release, and interested users can sign up for the Beta Test Program through the Samsung Members app.

No information is available yet about the beta release for the recently released Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, but signing up for the Beta Test Program will ensure being among the first to know.

It looks like the initial reports were a little off the mark when they stated that One UI 6.0 would be arriving to Samsung Galaxy S23 series handsets in July. Luckily, the early reports were not off by much though, because if new information is to be believed, it appears that the aforementioned devices could begin receiving the update starting this week.

Source: SamMobile

The new report comes from a tip delivered to SamMobile, and originates from a customer support representative from Samsung Germany, which explained that One UI 6.0 would be rolling out to devices soon. In fact, the representative was kind enough to share that Galaxy S23 series handsets would be receiving the update on August 2, while the Galaxy A54 and A34 would see the update on August 9.

With that said, this isn't going to be a full public release, and will instead be the One UI 6.0 beta. However, with all that said, we'll just have to wait a see if all of this comes to fruition. If interested, you can always download the Samsung Members app from the Google Play Store and register to participate in the Beta Test Program. Once enrolled, you can head into the software update section, and download any new updates that might arrive.

We've already seen some of the improvements and features that come with Android 14, but it's unclear just what kind of customization will arrive with Samsung's interpretation of the OS. Although the Galaxy S23, A54, and A34 devices are getting the update, there is no doubt that many are curious about when the beta could arrive for the recently released Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. Unfortunately, this is all the information available for now. But if you sign up for the Beta Test Program, then you'll be one of the first to know when the update is released.