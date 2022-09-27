New renders give us our first reported look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

A new set of renders has been released, giving us our first reported look at the upcoming and unannounced Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. The renders come courtesy of Onleaks, who has been known to have a fairly reliable track record. The new renders show us a device that looks quite different from its predecessor, offering a sleeker and more refined design. Perhaps one of the first noticeable differences is the rear camera array. The Galaxy S23 Plus has a camera array that goes back to a more traditional design, heavily deviating from the look of its predecessor, devoid of a camera hump. The new device will measure in at 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm versus the Galaxy S22 Plus, coming in at 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm. We can see that the new model will be slightly taller and wider but will actually have the same thickness.

As far as other details go, the Galaxy S23 Plus will arrive with a 6.6-inch display with thin bezels and a hole punch camera on the screen. Naturally, the phone will offer support for charging and data via USB-C and will have a speaker on the bottom. One of the more interesting points of the new renders is that there doesn’t appear to be a SIM tray. The source speculates that it should have it on the bottom, just like last year’s model. Of course, we won’t really know until we see more of the device to confirm this, but we know that it’s entirely possible for a company not to offer a SIM tray on its phones. For the most part, this just gives us our first look at the handset, and there is little to no information about the specifications at this point.

It has been reported in the past that Samsung will be relying more on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors for its smartphone, but the company did not state specifically which devices. Furthermore, we did see the Galaxy S23 pass through certification, showing that Samsung might not be doing anything to improve its charging speeds for its next generation of smartphones. Regardless, for now, we just have to be patient. We are still months away from a release, which many think will occur in the first quarter of 2023.

Source: Smartprix