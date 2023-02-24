There's not much to it, but let's unbox the Galaxy S23+ and go over everything inside.

The Galaxy S23 series is officially here, and we’re finally getting a chance to check each model out. We’ve already reviewed the Galaxy S23 Ultra and found it to be one of the best premium smartphones you can buy. Now, we’re checking out the slightly less expensive (and less capable) Galaxy S23+.

It’s the bigger version of the standard S23, with a larger display and battery to boot. It still comes with all the goodies you’d expect from a Galaxy S device in 2023, like a beautiful AMOLED screen, fast processor, and triple camera system. But many of you might be wondering what you get when you actually buy the thing.

Here’s what’s inside the box of the Galaxy S23+.

Unboxing the Galaxy S23+

As you can see, there’s really not much here. Inside the box, these are the individual items you get:

A Galaxy S23+ (duh)

A USB-C to USB-C charging cable

Documentation

A SIM removal tool

An empty box

There used to be far more to these unboxing experiences. Oftentimes, companies like Samsung and Apple would include complimentary headphones in the box, but those went away when Bluetooth took over. Charging bricks were the next to go in an effort to limit e-waste and increase smartphone shipment efficiency. (There’s no charging brick in the S23+’s box, so if you need one, we’ve got a list of the best ones you can get.)

Now, all we’re left with is the phone itself and a cable to charge it with. Sometimes you get a SIM tool, other times, you don’t, and you almost never get anything like a case or earbuds. But, of course, we've put rounded up the best Galaxy S23+ cases and wireless earbuds to help you out in your search.

If there’s anything notably positive to report, it’s the materials Samsung uses for the unboxing. The box and screen film are made from 100 percent recycled paper, which is a great step toward sustainability. In addition, the S23+ itself has more recycled material than any past Samsung phone.

There’s nothing fancy or special about unboxing the S23+, but that’s okay. It’s proving to be a real contender for our roundup of the best phones you can get, and it didn’t need a spiffy box you’d feel bad about throwing away to prove that.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Galaxy S23+ coming soon to XDA.