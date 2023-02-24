The Galaxy S23+ brings several improvements over the Galaxy S22+, but is it worth the premium or the upgrade?

While the base Galaxy S23 is the best phone for most people in Samsung's new flagship lineup, the Galaxy S23+ is a better buy for those who want a bigger phone without spending a small fortune on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It features the same core hardware as the base model but with a bigger screen and battery. In addition, it supports faster wired charging at 45W. The Galaxy S23+ offers a great flagship experience overall, but is it worth buying if you already have the Galaxy S22+ or getting one at a steep discount? That's exactly what we're here to find out.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ offers a few noteworthy improvements over its predecessor. It has an updated camera module design, a new selfie camera, a much more powerful SoC, and a slightly bigger battery. It's definitely a better phone than the Galaxy S22+ on paper, but the improvements might not be worth shelling out a thousand dollars when you already have the older model.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs Galaxy S22+: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ starts at $1,000 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, and it goes up to $1,200 for the premium 512GB storage model. You can order it through Samsung's website, Amazon, and Best Buy in four cool colorways: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. You can also grab it in Lime and Graphite finishes exclusively through Samsung's website. It's expensive, but you can check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S23 series deals to get some offers, like a gift card and enhanced trade-in values for your old device.

Samsung launched the older Galaxy S22+ at the same price as the Galaxy S23+, but the device is now available at a $100 discount through select retailers. You can buy it on Amazon or Best Buy in several unique colorways, including Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold, and Green. Since the Galaxy S23+ replaces the Galaxy S22+, the latter might not be readily available through all sales channels. We also wouldn't recommend buying it immediately since it's often available at deep discounts that bring the base model down to just $700.

At the discounted price, the Galaxy S22+ might seem like a better deal than the Galaxy S23+. But since it's a year old, it won't offer the same level of performance as the newer model. Although a minor upgrade, the Galaxy S23+ should offer significantly better performance in almost all scenarios as it packs a newer chip, faster RAM, and improved storage.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs Galaxy S22+: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ might be a minor upgrade over its predecessor, but it does offer significant improvements on some fronts. Check out the table below for a breakdown of the key specifications for each phone:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ Build Armor aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

IP68 dust and water resistance Armor aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and back

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 6.21 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches (157.7 x 76.2 x 7.62mm)

6.91 ounces (195.8g) 6.20 x 2.98 x 0.30 inches (157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm)

6.91 ounces (196g) Display 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

FHD+ flat screen with 393 PPI

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1,750 nits peak brightness 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

FHD+ flat screen with 393 PPI

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1,750 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5X RAM

256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

45W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless PowerShare 4,500mAh

45W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless PowerShare Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 2x optical zoom, OIS Front Camera(s) 12MP f/2.2, Dual PDAF, 80-degree FoV 10MP f/2.2, 80-degree FoV Port USB-C USB-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave/sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

UWB 5G (mmWave/sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

UWB Software One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 One UI 5.1 based on Android 13

Build quality and display: Minor improvements

When it comes to the build quality and display, the new Galaxy S23+ is pretty much the same as its predecessor. Both phones feature Armor aluminum frames and IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

The only difference in durability is that the newer model comes with Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, while the Galaxy S22+ features Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. As a result, the Galaxy S23+ offers improved drop protection on rough surfaces like concrete. However, both models offer the same level of scratch resistance.

As for the display, both models feature the same 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate with adaptive refresh rate support, and 1,750 nits of peak brightness. It's one of the best displays on a smartphone, and you won't be disappointed no matter which model you pick.

Performance: A generational upgrade

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S23+ with a custom version of Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy promises 40% faster graphics performance, 20% longer battery life, and 40% better optimization for AI-related tasks than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. As a result, the Galaxy S23+ will offer a notable performance improvement over its predecessor.

Multitasking performance will also be better on the Galaxy S23+ as it features faster LPDDR5X RAM instead of the LPDDR5 RAM found on the Galaxy S22+. The newer model also comes with faster UFS 4.0 storage instead of UFS 3.1, which offers faster read and write speeds.

The Galaxy S23+ will also offer significantly better battery life as it packs a larger 4,700mAh battery pack (versus the 4,500mAH on the S22+), and its SoC is more power efficient. There's no improvement in charging speeds, though. Both phones offer 45W wired fast charging support, 15W wireless fast charging support, and Wireless PowerShare.

There's absolutely no competition between the two phones in the performance department. If fast and smooth performance is all that you need, you should pick the Galaxy S23+ over its predecessor.

Software: Samsung's unique flavor of Android

When it comes to the software experience, you won't find any differences between the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S22+. The Galaxy S23+ runs Samsung's One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, and Samsung has already updated the older model to the same software release. Both phones offer all the Android 13 goodies, along with a bunch of additional Samsung apps and features, like Bixby.

Despite this similarity, you would be better off getting the Galaxy S23+ over the Galaxy S22+. That's because the older model will receive one fewer platform upgrade and reach end-of-life a year early. In addition, the Galaxy S23+ will receive all updates before the Galaxy S22+. Therefore, you should skip the older model if you plan on hanging on to your phone for a while.

Cameras: Improved selfies

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ packs the same rear-facing camera hardware as the Galaxy S22+. Both phones feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. As such, you won't notice much difference in the camera performance on both devices. While the new Snapdragon chip promises improved image processing, we haven't tested it yet to see exactly how much of a difference it makes.

Regardless, you'll see big changes in the selfie department. The Galaxy S23+ packs a new and improved 12MP front-facing camera, which should click better selfies than the 10MP selfie camera on the Galaxy S22+. However, you'll have to wait for our in-depth review of the Galaxy S23+ to see if that's the case.

We're yet to test the updated selfie camera, and we'll update this post with relevant images as soon as we're done with our testing. Till then, you can check out a few Galaxy S22+ camera samples in the gallery below.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs Galaxy S22+: Which one should you buy?

Although the Galaxy S23+ brings only a few improvements over its predecessor, you'd be better off buying the newer model. The new and improved SoC, faster RAM and storage, improved selfie camera, and bigger battery are definitely worth the premium.

Additionally, the Galaxy S23+ will receive more software and security updates than the Galaxy S22+. This makes it a more financially sound choice in the long run. However, you shouldn't upgrade to the Galaxy S23+ if you already own the older model. The differences aren't significant enough, and you won't miss out on much.

If you plan on ordering the Galaxy S23+, make sure to invest in a case and screen protector. It's an expensive phone, and you wouldn't want to damage it accidentally. We've rounded up some of the best Galaxy S23+ cases and screen protectors to help you find one that fits your needs.