The Pixel 7 gives the Samsung Galaxy S23+ tough competition in the "affordable" flagship space despite being much more affordable.

Samsung's latest flagships bring several improvements over the Galaxy S22 series from last year. While the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra has received the most noteworthy changes, Samsung hasn't ignored the cheaper Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. These devices have received a minor design refresh, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, brighter displays, bigger batteries, and better selfie cameras. The Galaxy S23+ is the better pick if you don't want a compact phone but don't want to pay for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But it may not be the best phone for the price.

The Google Pixel 7 is strong competition, offering flagship specs, a great camera system, and a reasonable size at a more affordable price. But is it better suited for you? That's exactly what we're here to find out.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs Google Pixel 7: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ starts at $1,000 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model and goes up to $1,200 for the 512GB storage variant. You can preorder it on Samsung's website and through various retailers, and it will officially be available starting Feb. 17.

You can purchase the phone in a few cool colorways, including Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. If you order from Samsung's website, you can also get the device in Lime and Graphite color options. The best part is that you don't have to pay full price if you preorder the device right away. Check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S23 series preorder deals to get a free storage upgrade and other benefits.

The Google Pixel 7 is much more affordable in comparison. It launched starting at $599 for the 128GB storage model, with the higher-capacity 256GB variant priced at $700. However, it's often available for as low as $400 for the base model and $600 for the 256GB model. You can buy it in Obsidian, Lemongrass, or Snow colorways through Amazon, Best Buy, and other prominent retailers.

Given that the Pixel 7 is significantly cheaper, it's an absolute no-brainer if you want the best bang for your buck. But the Galaxy S23+ does justify its premium price by offering a significantly better experience in some aspects.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs Google Pixel 7: Specifications

Google launched its flagships at a very competitive price this year. Therefore, despite the huge price gap between the Galaxy S23+ and Pixel 7, the latter doesn't miss out on much in terms of raw hardware. Here's a breakdown of the key specifications for each phone:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S23+ Google Pixel 7 Build Armor aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

IP68 dust and water resistance Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus front and back

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 3 x 6.21 x 0.3 inches (76.2 x 157.7x 7.62mm)

6.91 ounces (195.8g) 6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm)

6.95 ounces (197g) Display 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

FHD+ flat screen with 393 PPI

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1,750 nits peak brightness 6.32-inch OLED

FHD+ flat screen with 416 PPI

90Hz refresh rate

1,400 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Google Tensor G2 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5X RAM

256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

45W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless PowerShare 4,355mAh

30W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless Battery Share Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault Optical in-display fingerprint scanner

Titan M2 chip Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS Primary: 50MP f/1.85, OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP f/2.2, 125-degree FoV Front Camera(s) 12MP f/2.2, Dual PDAF, 80-degree FoV 10.8 MP, f/2.2 Port USB-C USB-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave/sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

UWB 5G (mmWave/sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Android 13

Build quality and display: An elevated experience at a premium price

Despite its cheaper price tag, the Google Pixel 7 uses premium materials on par with the Galaxy S23+. Both phones feature aluminum frames and IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. However, since the Galaxy S23+ is a bit newer, it offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back, while the Pixel 7 features the older Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back. Both phones feel equally premium, but the Galaxy S23+ will have slightly better drop protection on rough surfaces like concrete.

The price difference becomes apparent as soon as we come to the displays. The Galaxy S23+ packs a significantly better panel, a premium 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits that'll help you view your phone outdoors.

The cheaper Pixel 7 also has an OLED screen, but it's a smaller 6.32-inch FHD+ panel capped at 90Hz with just 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Therefore, you should go with the Galaxy S23+ if you want a brighter and smoother viewing experience.

Performance: Raw power or AI smarts

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ packs a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. It promises up to 40% faster graphics performance, 20% longer battery life, and 40% better optimization for AI-related tasks than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The upgraded SoC should result in the Galaxy S23+ being a better performer than its predecessor.

The Pixel 7 packs Google's in-house Tensor G2 SoC. In our testing, we discovered that the second-gen Tensor SoC isn't as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Therefore, we don't expect the Pixel 7 to outperform the Galaxy S23+ in intensive tasks like gaming. However, the Pixel 7 will outshine the Galaxy S23+ on AI and machine learning tasks, which is where the Tensor chips have always shined.

Since both devices feature 8GB of RAM, you will have a great multitasking experience on either phone. But the LPDDR5X RAM in the Galaxy S23+ might edge a slight victory over the LPDDR5 RAM in the Pixel 7. You might also notice a minor difference in the peak read and write speeds on both phones since the Galaxy S23+ packs faster UFS 4.0 storage, while the Pixel 7 comes with UFS 3.1 storage.

Google Pixel 7 in Snow colorway.

The Pixel 7 will likely offer better battery life than the Galaxy S23+, even though the latter packs a bigger battery. That's because the Pixel 7's display won't consume as much power as the high refresh rate, larger display on the Galaxy S23+. However, the Galaxy S23+ will charge much faster once you deplete its battery, as it offers 45W wired fast charging support, whereas the Pixel 7 tops out at 30W. Both phones support 15W wireless fast charging and reverse wireless charging. We'll have a better idea of how they compare once we review the Galaxy S23+.

Software: Android, but with some twists

The Galaxy S23+ and Pixel 7 run Android 13, but they offer a starkly different software experience. Samsung's heavily customized One UI 5.1 skin features different default apps and a host of additional software from the Samsung ecosystem on top of the usual Google apps. It also gives you access to extra features out of the box, like Samsung Smart Switch and more.

The Pixel 7 runs Google's unique flavor of Android 13 that's closer to stock Android than One UI 5.1. Although it won't give you all the extra features you get with Samsung's skin, you will get access to a slew of Pixel-exclusive features and apps, like Call Screen, Hold for Me, the Google Recorder app, and more.

Which experience is better comes down to personal preference, although the Pixel's OS is cleaner compared to One UI. However, when it comes to software updates, the Galaxy S23+ has a significant edge. Samsung promises four OS upgrades and five years of security updates, which means it will get platform updates until Android 17 and security updates until 2028. Google, on the other hand, only promises three platform updates and five years of security updates. Therefore, your Pixel 7 will only be updated till Android 16 and receive security updates until 2027.

Cameras: Google's computational photography reigns supreme

The Galaxy S23+ packs the same camera setup as the base model, including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. On the front is a new 12MP selfie shooter with Dual PDAF and an 80-degree field of view. Since its rear camera setup is the same as last year's Galaxy S22+, we expect it to deliver about the same results as its predecessor. But it will likely click better selfies.

We're yet to test the camera performance to see if the Galaxy S23+ offers anything new, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy promises software improvements in how it processes images. In the meantime, you can check out this gallery of Galaxy S22 photo samples. We'll update this post with all the relevant information as soon as we complete our testing.

Pixel 7 in Obsidian

The tried-and-tested Google Pixel 7 fully uses Google's expertise in computational photography to capture stunning photos. Its 50MP primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera benefit from the machine learning capabilities of Google's Tensor G2 chip to improve performance over the Pixel 6 lineup. The device consistently delivers great photos, and you can check out a few samples in our Pixel 7 review. We've included some highlights below.

3 Images

Close

As for video, the Galaxy S23+ will outshine the Pixel 7 as it supports 8K video capture at 30 FPS, 4K video at 60 FPS, FHD video at 120 FPS, and Super Slow-Mo video at 906 FPS. The Pixel 7 is limited to 4K video capture at 60 FPS and 1080p video at up to 240 FPS.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ or Google Pixel 7: Which phone should you buy?

Choosing between the Galaxy S23+ and the Google Pixel 7 would be a difficult decision if you don't have your priorities sorted. The phones are well-matched in most aspects, but the Galaxy S23+ justifies its premium price tag by offering a gorgeous high-refresh-rate display, better performance in demanding tasks like gaming, and longer software support. The Pixel 7 saves you a few hundred dollars and gives you access to a host of Pixel-exclusive features, remarkable camera capabilities, and better battery life, but you miss out on some great features.

If you consume a lot of content and play games on your phone, you'd be better off spending extra on the Galaxy S23+. It'll last longer than the Pixel 7, provided you don't break it. So, make sure to invest in a case and screen protector. We've rounded up some of the best Galaxy S23+ cases and Galaxy S23+ screen protectors to help you find one that fits your needs.