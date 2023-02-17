Like the last few years, Samsung's latest flagship lineup includes three devices. The base Galaxy S23 is a compact flagship with an upgraded SoC, a brighter display, a bigger battery, and a new selfie shooter. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra has all the bells and whistles, including a new 200MP primary camera and an included S Pen. The Galaxy S23+ falls between the two and offers the same hardware as the Galaxy S23, but with a bigger display, larger battery, and faster wired charging capabilities. It's a great option for those who want a large phone but don't want to spend the big bucks on the Ultra variant. But is it a better buy than the OnePlus 11?

OnePlus' latest flagship also packs the latest Qualcomm SoC, a high refresh rate display, a great camera setup, and a large battery with insanely fast wired charging capabilities. Despite offering flagship specs, the device is hundreds of dollars cheaper than the Galaxy S23+. This makes it seem like a better deal than Samsung's offering. Read on to learn if that's true.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs OnePlus 11: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is available for pre-order at $1,000 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The higher-end 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will set you back $1,200. You can pre-order it on Samsung's website and through various retailers, and it will officially be available starting Feb. 17.

You can purchase the Galaxy S23+ in a couple of unique colorways, including Phantom Black, Cream Green, and Lavender. In addition, you can grab the device in Lime and Graphite color options exclusively from Samsung's website. Although the Galaxy S23+ is a bit expensive, you don't have to pay full price if you pre-order the device right away. Check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S23 series pre-order deals to get a free storage upgrade and other benefits.

The OnePlus 11 is available for pre-order at $700 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant through OnePlus' website, Amazon, and Best Buy. Its higher-end 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for $800. Both models come in Titan Black and Eternal Green colorways and will officially be available starting Feb. 16.

OnePlus has returned to its roots with its latest flagship, offering top-of-the-line hardware at a relatively affordable price. At just $800, the OnePlus 11 undercuts the Galaxy S23+ by a significant margin. Although OnePlus has made some sacrifices to reach that price point, the OnePlus 11 still gives the Galaxy S23+ tough competition when it comes to raw specs.

Samsung GalaxyS23+ vs OnePlus 11: Specifications

Despite the massive price difference, the OnePlus 11 doesn't skimp out on premium hardware. In fact, it offers better hardware than the Galaxy S23+ in some aspects. Check out the table below for a breakdown of the key hardware specifications for each phone:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S23+ OnePlus 11 Build Armor aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

IP68 dust and water resistance Aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass Victus front, Gorilla Glass 5 back

IP64 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 157.7 x 76.2 x 7.62mm

195.8g 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5mm

205g Display 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

FHD+ flat screen with 393ppi

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

1,750nits peak brightness 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED

QHD+ flat screen with 525ppi

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

1,300nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5X RAM

256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM

128GB UFS 3.1/256GB UFS 4.0 storage Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

45W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless PowerShare 5,000mAh

80W wired fast charging Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault Optical in-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultrawide: 48MP f/2.2, 115-degree FoV

Telephoto: 32MP f/2.0, 2x optical zoom

13-channel Accu-spectrum Light-color Identifier Front Camera(s) 12MP f/2.2, Dual PDAF, 80-degree FoV 16MP f/2.45, fixed focus Port USB-C USB-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave/sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

UWB 5G sub6

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC Software One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13

Build quality and display: Much the same

The OnePlus 11 may be cheaper than the Galaxy S23+, but both devices offer a premium build. The Galaxy S23+ has an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus 11 also features an aluminum frame, but it has the first-gen Gorilla Glass Victus on the front, Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

With Corning's latest Gorilla Glass offering protecting its display and back panel, the Galaxy S23+ will offer better drop protection on rough surfaces like concrete. In addition, its IP68 rating will ensure it survives being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. However, the OnePlus 11's inferior IP64 rating only keeps it safe from water sprays.

Although the Galaxy S23+ offers slightly better build quality than the OnePlus 11, its display isn't exactly superior. Its 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel is slightly smaller than the OnePlus 11's 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED screen, and it has a lower FHD+ resolution compared to the latter's QHD+ resolution.

Along with the higher resolution, the OnePlus 11's screen supports 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. However, the display on the Galaxy S23+ has a shorter 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rate range. However, the Galaxy S23+'s screen is brighter, boasting a peak brightness of 1,750 nits compared to the OnePlus 11's 1,300 nits. Despite the Galaxy S23+ having a brighter screen, the OnePlus 11's display is better overall.

Performance: Is the 'custom' Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 better?

The Galaxy S23+ packs a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, with a higher prime core and GPU clock speed than the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the OnePlus 11. This should, in effect, give Samsung's flagship a performance edge over the OnePlus 11, but the difference won't be drastic, and you probably won't notice it in day-to-day use.

Both devices feature LPDDR5X RAM, so the multitasking experience will likely be similar. However, read and write speeds on the base OnePlus 11 will be slightly slower than the Galaxy S23+. That's because OnePlus has only equipped the higher-end 256GB variant with UFS 4.0 storage, and the cheaper model has UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy S23+ features UFS 4.0 storage on all variants.

As far as battery life is concerned, the OnePlus 11's larger 5,000mAh battery pack will last you longer than the 4,700mAh battery in the Galaxy S23+. The OnePlus 11 will also charge faster, as it supports 80W wired fast charging in the North American model and 100W fast charging in other regions. The Galaxy S23+ is, sadly, limited to 45W wired fast charging.

The Galaxy S23+ does make up for the lack of faster charging capabilities with wireless charging support, which you won't get with the OnePlus 11. If no wireless charging is a deal breaker for you, you should opt for the OnePlus 11. Otherwise, the OnePlus 11 should offer a better experience overall.

Software: One UI vs OxygenOS

The Galaxy S23+ and OnePlus 11 run heavily customized skins based on Android 13. Samsung's tried-and-tested One UI 5.1 offers a wide range of additional features on top of everything that Google introduced with Android 13, including Link to Windows, Samsung Smart Switch, and more. While you won't get these features in OxygenOS 13 on the OnePlus 11, you will get a different selection of additional features, like Zen mode, customizable haptics, Simple mode, etc.

While both software experiences are great, we can't pick a definitive winner as it's a matter of personal preference. However, Samsung takes the cake when it comes to software updates. Although both companies promise four OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the devices, Samsung has a better track record of delivering software updates to older devices. OnePlus takes far too long to deliver the latest updates to one or two year old phones, so your experience might suffer in the long run.

Cameras: Great across the board

Both phones feature fantastic camera hardware, but OnePlus offers a better package on paper. The Galaxy S23+ packs a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 12MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 11 trumps it with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 40MP ultra-wide camera with a 115-degree field of view, a 32MP 2x telephoto camera, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 13-channel Accu-spectrum Light-color identifier.

We're yet to put the Galaxy S23+ through its paces, so we can't give you a complete picture of its camera capabilities. But, since it packs the same hardware as its predecessor, it will likely offer similar results. We'll update this post with all the relevant information as soon as we complete our testing.

As for the OnePlus 11, XDA's Ben Sin reports that its camera system handles all the basics well. Its 50MP primary camera captures accurate colors and does a great job of eliminating noise in low-light scenarios. The ultra-wide and telephoto cameras are also consistently good, but you shouldn't expect Galaxy S23 Ultra-level results. Check out Ben's OnePlus 11 review for some image samples.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs OnePlus 11: Which phone should you buy?

Given that the OnePlus 11 offers a slightly better display, a bigger battery, and faster wired charging at a much more affordable price, it's definitely a better deal than the Galaxy S23+. Its high-resolution ultra-wide and telephoto cameras are an added bonus, making it an even more attractive package. However, you shouldn't get it over the Galaxy S23+ if you plan on using your new phone for the next few years.

As mentioned in the software section, OnePlus has had a patchy track record with some of its older devices. You won't get as reliable of a software update experience as you would with the Galaxy S23+, but you'll have to pay quite a bit more for this benefit. If you plan on ordering the Galaxy S23+ regardless, make sure to invest in a case and screen protector to keep it safe for the years to come. We've rounded up some of the best Galaxy S23+ cases and Galaxy S23+ screen protectors to help you find the perfect pick.