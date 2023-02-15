We've hit the two-week mark since the Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung showed off its Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Since then, the company has offered up plenty of deals, with special incentives on trade-ins, credits towards some of its best accessories, and more. With the Galaxy S23 series set to launch on February 17 officially, that means these are the final hours that you'll be able to take advantage of these excellent deals.

For the most part, you're looking at a great lineup this year, with Samsung bringing needed improvements in most areas for all its devices. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but come with a slightly tweaked version of the SoC called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. While you'll get a slightly higher primary and GPU clock speed which look great on paper, you shouldn't see noticeable differences compared to the standard version of the SoC. The SoC is a force to be reckoned with and offers impressive performance that could go unmatched.

When it comes to the exterior, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ offer a similar look, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra being the only model that looks distinct within the lineup. Regardless of which one you choose, you won't be going wrong with any of the phones. Ultimately, it will all really just depend on your budget and the features that you need. The Galaxy S23 starts at $800, while the Galaxy S23+ starts at $1,000, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra coming in at $1,200.

As stated before, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will debut on February 17. That means you'll be able to head into your favorite or local electronics retailer to purchase the devices. Furthermore, wireless carriers will also have the phones in stock, ready for those that want to sign up or upgrade their service and grab a new phone at the same time. But, if you're looking to get the best deal, you'll want to try and grab one before it releases to retail, so that you can also secure the incredible discounts and savings being offered.