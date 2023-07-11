Samsung Galaxy S23 $660 $860 Save $200 The smallest and most affordable member of Samsung's Galaxy S23 family is $200 off for Prime Day. It's my favorite phone of the year so far, and it can be yours too for a cheaper with this unmissable deal. $660 at Amazon

I reviewed Samsung's Galaxy S23 earlier this year and called it a worthwhile upgrade for bringing some significant improvements over the S22. Truth be told, I wasn't expecting to hold on to this phone after the review because of all the phones that were coming out, but I still use it every single day. That's right, I've had the vanilla Galaxy S23 since day one, and I see myself using it as a primary device for the rest of 2023, or at least until I find something worthy of replacing it. I've recommended this phone to a lot of people so far, but now is one of the best times to grab it as it's $200 cheaper than its usual price for Prime Day.

The Galaxy S23 usually costs around $800, and Samsung rarely tosses a discount for it outside the occasional trade-in promos to make it easier on your wallet. The ongoing Prime Day deal, however, drops it to $600, which is the cheapest it's ever been available unlocked from Amazon. It's a sizable discount that has no strings attached to it. Even the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S23 — which is what I recommend buying — is $200 cheaper right now.

Why you should buy the Galaxy S23 during Prime Day

There's plenty to like about the Galaxy S23, but I am sticking with it mainly for its form factor. Small phones are hard to come by, especially if you're looking to buy something without sacrificing performance and other essentials like battery life. The Galaxy S23 checks all the right boxes to hit the mark in stride to become my favorite Android phone of the year so far. It shares most of its guts with its bigger brother, the Galaxy S23+. That means you get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, a capable triple camera setup at the back, and plenty of RAM and storage to serve you well.

Galaxy S23 checks all the right boxes to hit the mark in stride to become my favorite Android phone of the year so far

Samsung has also addressed the biggest pain point I had with the Galaxy S22 by fixing the so-so battery life. I easily get through a full day of medium-heavy usage without any issues. Safe to say, the battery life has been good, if not exceptional, or on par with other bigger flagships out there. It's also backed by Samsung's excellent software, meaning it'll receive four OS updates, including the Android 14 update later this year.

Not much in the name of competition

There's not much in the name of competition for the Galaxy S23 out there in the U.S. either, which is what makes it the best in a class of its own. The Zenfone 10 is another compact flagship that I would recommend, but it's yet to hit the shelves in the U.S. It's expected to start at $699 in the U.S., which makes the Galaxy S23 a better purchase right now for $100 cheaper and with no waiting time.

The Zenfone 10 is another compact flagship that I would recommend, but it's yet to hit the shelves in the U.S.

I am looking forward to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to see if I can replace the Galaxy S23 with a clamshell foldable in order to carry a less pocket-poking phone, but we'll see how that one turns out in a few days. All things considered, the Galaxy S23 with a $200 discount is just a no-brainer if you appreciate small form factors as I do. It could very well be your favorite phone of the year, too, so be sure to check it out.

If you are just as hopeful about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 as I am, then you can reserve your unit using the link below to secure a $50 discount on top of the other offers being applied. Alternatively, you can also check out the Prime Day deals on other Samsung phones to see how much you can save on those devices.