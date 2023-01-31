This is your last chance to get in your reservation ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event to claim up to a $100 Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Submit your reservation for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone and receive a credit worth up to $100. Reserve at Samsung

We are just one day away from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, which means we are also on the final day of reservations. If you're not familiar, Samsung is giving away up to a $100 credit towards a future purchase when you reserve devices ahead of the event. While we aren't sure exactly what will be announced, Samsung's own reservation page indicates we could see new Galaxy smartphones and could also get new Galaxy Book laptops.

If even slightly interested in what might be announced, you'll want to head to the reservation page, and navigate towards the top right-hand section. In this area, you'll have the option to reserve a Galaxy smartphone, a Galaxy Book, or reserve both. If you choose one of the first two options, you'll receive a $50 Samsung credit, and if you choose the option to reserve both, you'll receive a $100 Samsung credit.

After you decide, you'll enter your first and last name, along with an email address. If you'd like, you can also enter your phone number, but that's optional. Once you fill everything in, you can press the Reserve now button and expect to receive an email from Samsung confirming your reservation. Be sure to check that you get this email, it's the only way to ensure you got your reservation in on time.

Of course, putting in a reservation doesn't mean you're tied to making a purchase. If you don't see anything interesting unveiled during Galaxy Unpacked, you can just pass on the credit and forget about the reservation. Just make sure to get in your reservation ahead of February 1 by hitting the link below.