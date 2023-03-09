Every month, Google rolls out a fresh update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of the month, but the situation is a bit different for the third month of 2023. Although March 2023's Android Security Bulletin went live earlier this week and the second Developer Preview of Android 14 comes with the latest SPL, Google has yet to deliver the update via stable channel.

Being a Pixel user, you'd think Google phones are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not always the case, as Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with March's security patch as well. The Korean OEM has already released the March 2023 security patches for the Galaxy S23, S22, S21, and S20 series.

In multiple European countries, the global variant of the Galaxy S23 is receiving the March 2023 security patchset with the firmware version S91xBXXS1AWBM. Additionally, Samsung has made the patches available for international Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 models across Europe in the form of software version S90xBXXU3CWBE, G99xBXXS6EWBB, and G98xBXXSFHWB1, respectively. The company has also refreshed its own security bulletin, so that you can read more about the included security fixes.

The updates should be making their way to more markets in the coming days. In case you haven’t received the OTA notification on your phone till date, you can manually check for it by heading over the Software update section in the Settings app.

Do note that Samsung will roll out the update in a staged fashion, and it may be a while before it shows up on your device. You can, however, skip the waiting queue and install the new release right now by flashing it manually on your Galaxy device.

To know more about the behind the scenes of the monthly security updates, be sure to read our overview of how the monthly patch process works.

Source: Samsung security update bulletin, Samsung update server (1, 2, 3, 4)