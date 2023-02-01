For the first time, each Galaxy S23 model comes in the same four colors. Want to take a peek?

Samsung has refreshed its lineup of flagship smartphones yet again, this year introducing the Galaxy S23 series to replace last year’s S22 lineup. The standard S23 and S23+ are positioned as reliable, well-performing devices with high-end specs and cameras, while the S23 Ultra gives you a more versatile and powerful experience thanks to its big display, S Pen, and 200MP camera.

As is the case every year, plenty of people will be itching to get their hands on these phones, and you might be one of them. And your first question — besides which Galaxy S23 you'll get — is what color you should get your phone in. Like in previous years, there are plenty of options to pick from.

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra colors

Standard

For the first time in a while, the standard color options for the S23 series are identical across each model. That means you can get the regular S23, larger S23+, or super-premium S23 Ultra in any of the four colors listed below.

Phantom Black

It’s the Phantom Black every Samsung phone user has come to know and love. It’s dark, it’s matte, it’s premium, and it’s… rather boring. Samsung didn’t spice this color up for the S23 series in any way, nor does it play with the vibrancy of the deep gray paint job. Instead, it’s quintessentially black, which is enough for some people. I personally think the S23 Ultra looks best in Phantom Black.

Cream

Rumors suggested this color would be called “Cotton Flower,” but Samsung went a bit more basic with Cream. The easiest way to describe it is off-white, dipping into warmer hues with an almost golden efflorescence in certain lighting conditions. This color will suit those who appreciate a paint job that complements pastels.

Green

The Green on the Galaxy S23 series is pretty different from previous green Samsung phones, like the Gray Green on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It feels a lot more earthy, almost like a muted moss color. It’s not too vibrant as to be offensive, but it’s also understated and feels less likely to stand out in a crowd. Regardless, it’s a pretty handsome colorway, one that looks great across the lineup.

Lavender

Pink and purple blends on smartphones have become trendier over the past few years, and the Lavender finish on the Galaxy S23 series is no exception. I think the standard S23 and S23+ look the best when dressed in this floral finish, but there’s definitely something to be said about how the S23 Ultra looks.

Samsung.com exclusive colors

In addition to the regular colors above, Samsung is also releasing four finishes that will be sold exclusively on its website: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red. The Lime and Graphite variants are available for all three phones, but the Sky Blue and Red colorways are exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. These color options will surely take longer to ship and be in higher demand given their exclusivity, so if you plan on picking one of them up, you'll want to get your order in as soon as possible.

Which color are you getting?

Those are all the colors Samsung is offering with this year’s Galaxy S23 lineup, but the question now becomes: which one are you grabbing? Let us know in the comments! Also, don't forget to continue to style your phone our roundup of all the sweet new wallpapers. In the meantime, for more on the latest smartphones, check out our roundup of the best phones you can buy.