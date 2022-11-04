Unlike Apple and Google, Samsung typically launches its latest Galaxy S series flagships early in the year. The company unveiled the Galaxy S22 series in the second week of February this year, while the Galaxy S21 series arrived towards the end of January 2021. We expect Samsung to follow a similar launch timeline for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, and a new report claims that the devices could arrive in the first week of February next year.

A source familiar with Samsung's plans has told South Korean publication Chosun that the company will announce the Galaxy S23 series at a launch event in San Francisco in the first week of February 2023. Since Samsung flagships go on sale around two weeks after the official announcement, the Galaxy S23 series could go on sale as early as February 17.

Although Samsung hasn't made any official announcements about its upcoming flagship lineup, recent leaks suggest that it will include three devices -- the vanilla Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Leaked renders of the devices spotted in the last few weeks show a familiar design, with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus featuring the same camera module design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly come with even more minor design changes, like slightly larger camera cutouts with a taller metal frame and lower curvature on the sides.

As far as the hardware is concerned, all three models in the Galaxy S23 lineup should feature Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While we might not see any other major improvements on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly pack an upgraded 200MP primary camera.

Are you looking forward to Samsung's next flagship lineup? What improvements do you expect to see on the devices? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Chosun

Via: Sammobile