For several years, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S lineup has been among the best smartphones on the market. Last year's Galaxy S22 series was no different, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra was our pick for the best Android phone overall. For this reason, we've been eagerly waiting for Samsung's next-gen flagship lineup. And it's finally here! Like last year, Samsung has released three new devices as part of its flagship range -- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new models bring noteworthy improvements over the outgoing trio and might very well be the best Android phones of the year.

If you're in the market for a new phone and are considering one of Samsung's latest flagships, here's a quick overview of what the Galaxy S23 series brings to the table.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Build Armor Aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP68 dust & water resistance Armor Aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP68 dust & water resistance Armor Aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP68 dust & water resistance Dimensions & Weight 2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3 inches (70.8 x 146.3 x 7.62mm)

5.93 ounces (168.1g) 3 x 6.21 x 0.3 inches (76.2x 157.7x 7.62mm)

6.91 ounces (195.8g) 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 inches (77.9x 163.3x 8.89mm)

8.25 ounces (233.8g) Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

FHD+ resolution, 425ppi

48-120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

1,750nits peak brightness

Flat display 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

FHD+ resolution, 393ppi

48-120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

1,750nits peak brightness

Flat display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

QHD+ resolution, 500ppi

1-120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

1,750nits peak brightness

Curved display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

128GB/256GB storage 8GB RAM

256GB/512GB storage 8GB/12GB RAM

256GB/512GB/1TB storage Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS, 85-degree FoV

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS, 36-degree FoV Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS, 85-degree FoV

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS, 36-degree FoV Primary: 200MP f/1.7, OIS, Laser Auto Focus, 85-degree FoV

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS, 36-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/4.9, 10x optical zoom, OIS, 11-degree FoV Front Camera(s) 12MP f/2.2, Dual PDAF, 80-degree FoV 12MP f/2.2, Dual PDAF, 80-degree FoV 12MP f/2.2, Dual PDAF Battery & Charging 3,900mAh

25W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless PowerShare 4,700mAh

45W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless PowerShare 5,000mAh

45W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless PowerShare Connectivity 5G: sub6/mmWave

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

UWB

USB Type-C 5G: sub6/mmWave

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

UWB

USB Type-C 5G: sub6/mmWave

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

UWB

USB Type-C Security Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Software-enabled face unlock

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Software-enabled face unlock

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Software-enabled face unlock

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault Operating System One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 One UI 5.1 based on Android 13

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Powerful new cameras & improved performance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might seem like a minor upgrade over its predecessor at face value, but it brings a couple of noteworthy changes. The phone packs the new and improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, but it's not the same chip found on recently released flagships from other OEMs. It's an optimized variant for the Galaxy S23 series, featuring an increased primary clock speed of 3.36GHz and an increased GPU clock speed of 719MHz. This should result in the devices offering slightly better performance than the competition. In addition, the chipset packs an upgraded Snapdragon Hexagon processor, which will improve AI performance.

Along with the new chipset, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the first Samsung phone to feature a 200MP primary camera. The new sensor should take its camera performance to another level with improved low-light capabilities and enhanced 8K video recording at 30 frames per second. The device also brings a new 12MP selfie shooter with fast autofocus and Super HDR support for noticeably better selfies. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also the first phone to feature Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which should offer improved drop protection and scratch resistance. Lastly, the device features a slightly updated design, which should make it a bit more comfortable to hold.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender

The Galaxy S23 Ultra still sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support. It offers a peak brightness of 1,750nits and 240Hz touch sampling in Game Mode for an impressive gaming experience. The phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging support, and it comes with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

For connectivity, the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers sub6 and mmWave 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB-C port. Like its predecessor, it has a built-in S Pen that enables various productivity features. On the software front, the device runs One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, and Samsung has promised four OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Unlike the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ bring a more substantial design change with a new camera layout. The phones also feature the new and improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset for enhanced performance, the same updated 12MP selfie shooter as the Ultra model, and bigger batteries. The base Galaxy S23 now packs a 3,900mAh battery pack with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support, while the Galaxy S23+ gets a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black

Although Samsung hasn't changed much about the displays on the new models, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ now feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved drop protection. The display on the base variant has also received a brightness boost, bringing it at par with the other two models at 1,750nits peak.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in Cream, Green, Phantom Black, and Lavender

The rest of the specs remain largely unchanged, with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ featuring 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage (128GB on the base model), 50MP primary cameras, 12MP ultra-wide cameras, and 10MP 3x telephoto cameras. Both phones offer 5G (sub6 and mmWave) and 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. On the software front, the device run One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, with Samsung promising the same update commitment as the Ultra variant.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is available for pre-order on Samsung's website starting today. You can grab the devices in the U.S. at the following prices:

Samsung Galaxy S23: Starts at $799.99

Samsung Galaxy S23+: Starts at $999.99

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Starts at $1,199.99

The devices come in various colorways, and you can grab them in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender finishes. Samsung also has a couple of exclusive colorways for those who purchase the device from its website. We'll share more details about the exclusive colors shortly.

If you're thinking of buying one of the Samsung flagships, check out our collection of the best Galaxy S23 series deals to take advantage of the attractive pre-order benefits.