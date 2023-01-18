As we draw closer to Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, leaks about the Galaxy S23 series have started gaining steam. Earlier this week, we saw leaked renders of all three devices in the lineup, confirming the subtle design changes and colors of the upcoming models. We then got our first look at the cases Samsung will offer for the devices. Reputed leaker Roland Quandt, who recently shared official marketing images of the Galaxy S23, has now unearthed everything you want to know about the Galaxy S23 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S23 & Galaxy S23 Plus leaked specs

According to Quandt (via WinFuture), the base model Galaxy S23 will pack a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 48-120Hz variable refresh rate support. The Plus model will reportedly pack a larger 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel with the same refresh rate spec and resolution. Both devices will feature Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for scratch and drop protection.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy S23 (Image credit: Evan Blass)

On the inside, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM (not the faster LPDDR5X RAM). Samsung will offer the base model with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage, while the Plus variant will come with 256GB And 512GB memory. As you'd expect, the devices won't feature a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will feature identical camera hardware, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with dual-pixel autofocus and an 85-degree FoV, a 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera with 120-degree FoV, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP f/2.2 selfie shooter with autofocus and an 80-degree FoV.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus (Image credit: Evan Blass)

As mentioned in previous leaks, both models will also get 200mAh larger batteries. The Galaxy S23 will pack a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support, while the Plus variant will have a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The devices will reportedly offer Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and UWB (Plus variant only) for connectivity. Samsung has already teased that the devices will run One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked specs

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly sport a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 3088x1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate with 1-120Hz variable refresh rate support. It, too, will get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Like the cheaper variants, the device will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage. Currently, it's not clear if Samsung plans to offer a 1TB storage variant of the device.

Samsung will offer a massive camera upgrade on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it will be the first device from the company to sport a 200MP primary shooter. Quandt says that the remaining cameras will be the same as the ones on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, including a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP telephoto cameras. The device will, however, sport a new 12MP f/2.2 selfie shooter like the cheaper models.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Other noteworthy features revealed include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and UWB support, along with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. As with the other two variants, the device will run One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. We already know that the phone will ship with S Pen support and a dedicated S Pen slot in the chassis, but we don't have any information about the new S Pen features that Samsung could offer.

Although Quandt doesn't share any pricing details, a separate report from 9to5Google suggests that Samsung could raise the price of all three models by $100. As such, the base Galaxy S23 could launch at about $940, the Galaxy S23 Plus at roughly $1,149, and Galaxy S23 Ultra at approximately $1,358. However, the price bump might be justified since Samsung is reportedly doubling the base storage on the Plus and Ultra variants.

What do you think of the Galaxy S23 series based on these specifications? Are you looking forward to the devices? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. You can also register your interest in the upcoming devices on Samsung's website and get up to $100 credit on your purchase.

