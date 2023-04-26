Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1. $1000 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23+ The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is slightly bigger than the regular model. That means that the screen is bigger, and the battery is bigger too. It comes with the same 50MP camera sensor as the S23, and it comes in the same four colors. $850 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 The regular Galaxy S23 is a great option if you're in the market for a smaller smartphone thanks to its 6.1-inch display. But despite the size, it's not lacking any features that the larger S23+ has. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP camera, and more. $700 at Amazon

Samsung currently makes some of the best Android smartphones on the market with its Galaxy S23 lineup, offering refined designs, powerful processors, and fantastic software support. Although we're still early in the year, there are still many more smartphones to come, and in order to stay competitive, Samsung's been offering some fine deals on its Galaxy S23 series, off and on, for the past couple of months. If you've been in the market for a new smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 are now on sale for a limited time.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 are all powered by a special variant of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and can be paired with RAM configurations ranging from 8GB to 12GB. When it comes to internal storage, the Galaxy S23 will have storage options from 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. The Galaxy S23+ will have options coming in at 256GB and 512GB. And the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the most versatile and powerful camera lineup with a 200MP main camera, 10MP telephoto, 10MP periscope, and 12MP ultrawide. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will both have a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide. Each handset also comes in four different color options for this sale, with Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, and Green.

Perhaps the biggest difference beyond the cameras are the display sizes, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra coming in with the large 6.8-inch screen, the Galaxy S23+ with a 6.6-inch screen, and the Galaxy S23 with a 6.1-inch screen. This choice is really just about size preference as the technology for all the displays are the same, featuring Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+.

For a limited time, these smartphones are on sale directly from Amazon. The unlocked models can be used with any carrier and the discounts can range depending on the model you choose and the RAM and storage options selected as well. These are all some amazing phones, making each one the perfect Android smartphone to buy.