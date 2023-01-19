Although a recent report claimed that Samsung was planning to price its upcoming Galaxy S23 series $100 higher than its Galaxy S series flagships from last year, a leaked Verizon document has now revealed that that might not be the case. As per the document, the Galaxy S23 series will launch at the same price as last year's models.

The Verizon document refers to the Galaxy S23 series with its codename "Diamond" and lists the three devices as DM1 (base), DM2 (Plus), and DM3 (Ultra). It confirms some of the hardware specifications we saw in recent leaks, along with the color variants and pricing details. It also notes some of the key selling points for the device, leading us to believe that it could be part of an internal memo from the carrier.

According to the spec sheet, the base Galaxy S23 will pack a 6.1-inch FHD+ display, a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 30X space zoom. On the other hand, the Plus model will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ panel, a 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 8GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB storage, and the same camera setup as the base model. Both devices will come in Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, and Green colorways at a starting price of $799.99 and $999.99, respectively.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will pack a larger 6.8-inch QHD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, a 200MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, 100x Space Zoom, and an embedded S Pen. It'll be available with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage in four colors, Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, at a starting price of $1,199.99. Although not explicitly stated in the document, all three models will reportedly pack a modified version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

As part of the key selling points, the document mentions that the Galaxy S23 series will offer realistic 8K super-steady videos, improved night selfies and videos, C-band and mmWave 5G support, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an Armor Aluminum frame. Furthermore, we learn that the devices will be available for pre-order following Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, with open sales starting February 17 at around 3 AM EST.

While we can't confirm the legitimacy of this document, the included specifications fall in line with recent leaks. The pricing details could also be accurate, as the devices only bring minor hardware and design improvements over last year's model that didn't justify the previously rumored $100 price hike. However, we'll have to wait till Samsung's announcement next month to know for sure.

If you're eagerly waiting for the Galaxy S23 series, you can submit your registration on Samsung's website by following the link below. Those who register before February 1 can get up to $100 in Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Submit your reservation for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone and receive a credit worth up to $100. Reserve at Samsung

Source: Reddit

Via: 9to5Google

Featured image: Leaked renders of the Galaxy S23 series via Evan Blass