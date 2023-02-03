Want to make your old phone feel like a new flagship? Here are all the new stock wallpapers from Samsung's Galaxy S23 series.

A good wallpaper is what brings the visual experience of a phone together. For those of us who like to change our wallpapers up often, it's always interesting to see what's included on the best phones, like the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series. As is usually the case with new high-profile phones, we've extracted all the new wallpapers from the device's firmware.

Just like every other Samsung device, the Galaxy S23 lineup comes with its own set of distinctive wallpapers. This time, there are twenty three static wallpapers and four live wallpapers that somewhat correlate to each of the Galaxy S23's colors. Among the unanimated ones, eight are optimized for the DeX mode. These wallpapers have a 3200 × 3200 resolution, and you can even use them on your desktop or laptop.

Without further ado, here's a gallery so that you can take a close look at them:

Static wallpapers

S23 exclusive

One UI 5 specific

DeX mode wallpapers

Live wallpapers

Notably, the wallpapers shown above have been resized and compressed to save space. We recommend you download the original quality image and video assets from the next section.

Download

The download link below contains all the static wallpapers posted above in their full resolution. They are a large enough size, so they’ll look great on any device. The live wallpapers, which are in MP4 format, have a resolution of 1440 × 3088.

Download the Samsung Galaxy S23 wallpapers

While dealing with the still images shouldn’t pose a problem, you might have to download a third-party app to use the live wallpaper. If you’re not sure how to use the MP4 file as a live wallpaper, check out our detailed guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android for instructions.