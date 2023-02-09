Last week, Samsung finally revealed its latest smartphones for 2023, giving us a look at its Samsung Galaxy S23 series, featuring the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23. While the handsets have yet to reach retail channels, we've already seen some exclusive colors of the smartphones that will be available directly from Samsung. But it also looks like there is going to a limited edition release dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition.

If you're not an automotive enthusiast, this limited edition variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra might not be all that interesting, but I think anyone can look at this model and at the very least, appreciate all the fine details put into this limited edition release. The new limited edition package has Samsung partnering with BMW and will be available from South Korean wireless carrier SK Telecom.

The Phantom Black Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB of storage will be made available in limited numbers, and will cost KRW 1,727,000. Those that are in the region can head to the website to begin the pre-order process. Along with the smartphone, those that are lucky enough to pick up the limited edition package will also receive a BMW themed case, a key ring with interchangeable emblems, wireless charger, and more. In addition, the bundle will also include driving lessons from a BMW Driving School.

For those outside the region, you'll just have to check out the video above to get a close look at everything offered, as that is mostly likely going to be as close as we'll ever come to actually seeing it. But, if you're interested in ordering the Samsung Galaxy S23, the devices are now available from a variety of different retailers and wireless carriers in the United States and across the world. There are a wide variety of different promotions, but you can find some of the best pre-order deals here.

