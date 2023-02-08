We're still a little over a week away from the retail release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but that doesn't mean units aren't out in the wild and being tinkered with. While the rest of us wait for retail units to arrive at our homes, it looks like a fairly unique feature has been discovered with the top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra. The newly discovered setting allows users to bypass the battery when the phone is charging, preserving battery health and reducing heat build up during heavy use.

According to YouTube channel NL Tech, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a setting that can be enabled in the Game Launcher menu called 'Pause the USB Power Delivery' that prevents the charger from topping up the phone's internal battery when connected to a Power Delivery charger. The result of this is that it reduces heat build up of the phone, making it more comfortable when playing games.

There's also another benefit, which is that it potentially prolongs battery health because it's not constantly charging it when in use. Of course, there are some criteria involved with this mode, with the main one being that the phone's battery needs to be at least over 20 percent. But that's a minor thing to worry about and benefits for the user and the phone are quite amazing.

While this is certainly exciting news, there is one hiccup, as the folks from 9to5Google have found that the feature is not available in Galaxy S23 series models in their possession. The news outlet has reached out to Samsung for more details, and we have reached out to our contacts as well to gain clarification. With that said, we have a little over a week to go before the Galaxy S23 series starts hitting store shelves, so if you want to order one, and find a great deal in the process, now's the time.

