We're still a little over a week away from the retail release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but that doesn't mean units aren't out in the wild and being tinkered with. While the rest of us wait for retail units to arrive at our homes, it looks like a fairly unique feature has been discovered with the top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra. The newly discovered setting allows users to bypass the battery when the phone is charging, preserving battery health and reducing heat build up during heavy use.
According to YouTube channel NL Tech, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a setting that can be enabled in the Game Launcher menu called 'Pause the USB Power Delivery' that prevents the charger from topping up the phone's internal battery when connected to a Power Delivery charger. The result of this is that it reduces heat build up of the phone, making it more comfortable when playing games.
There's also another benefit, which is that it potentially prolongs battery health because it's not constantly charging it when in use. Of course, there are some criteria involved with this mode, with the main one being that the phone's battery needs to be at least over 20 percent. But that's a minor thing to worry about and benefits for the user and the phone are quite amazing.
While this is certainly exciting news, there is one hiccup, as the folks from 9to5Google have found that the feature is not available in Galaxy S23 series models in their possession. The news outlet has reached out to Samsung for more details, and we have reached out to our contacts as well to gain clarification. With that said, we have a little over a week to go before the Galaxy S23 series starts hitting store shelves, so if you want to order one, and find a great deal in the process, now's the time.
Samsung Galaxy S23$180 $800 Save $620
The regular Galaxy S23 is a great option if you're in the market for a smaller smartphone thanks to its 6.1-inch display. But despite the size, it's not lacking any features that the larger S23+ has. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP camera, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S23+$0 $1000 Save $1000
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is slightly bigger than the regular model. That means that the screen is bigger, and the battery is bigger too. It comes with the same 50MP camera sensor as the S23, and it comes in the same four colors.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra$200 $1200 Save $1000
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1.
Source: NL Tech (YouTube), 9to5Google