Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could arrive with 200MP camera sensor

Towards the tail end of 2021, Samsung announced its first 200MP camera sensor for smartphones. This particular sensor has yet to make its debut on a device, but it appears that something better might have already eclipsed it. According to a new report from South Korean-based publication ETNews, an updated version of the 200MP sensor is near completion and will reportedly debut in a future flagship smartphone — like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — in 2023.

Despite the impressive specifications of Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1, Samsung Electronics Mobile Communications and Electro-Mechanics division are reportedly nearing completion of an updated version, which is being dubbed the ISOCELL HP3. It’s unknown at this time what kind of improvements the updated ISOCELL HP3 will bring. However, the sensor will come in at 200-megapixels, making it one of the largest sensors found in any smartphone. Both divisions will share responsibilities in manufacturing, with the company’s mobile division responsible for 30 percent, while the Electro-Mechanics division taking on the bulk of the work with the remaining 70 percent.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

In 2020, Samsung debuted its 108MP camera sensor on its Galaxy S20 Ultra. The following year, it would retain the same sensor for its Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung then again kept the same 108MP sensor for its Galaxy S22 Ultra. Despite Samsung being a leader in the megapixel race, far beyond most of its competitors, the company could look to up the ante in 2023. If it chooses to update to the rumored 200MP sensor, it could breathe new life into its flagship line’s camera equipment.

Of course, we’re still early in the process, so it is unknown which smartphone the new ISOCELL HP3 will make its debut. But, if the date is any indication, it will most likely make an appearance in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Keep in mind though that when it comes to rumors, anything can happen, and this could all change. Hopefully, there will be more information in the months to come, giving us a better look at Samsung’s plans for the future.

Source: ETNews

Via: SamMobile