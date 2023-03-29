It's no secret that Samsung Display currently manufactures some of the best screens on any device. Nearly every flagship smartphone today utilizes the company's panel hardware, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon. Naturally, Samsung itself equips its own phones with these impeccable screens.

But over the years, its reputation has created a narrative that Samsung MX — the division in charge of the Galaxy smartphones — must keep only the very best screens for itself. This, of course, is untrue, as it sells its leading screen tech to Apple for its iPhones (and in much higher volume). Another common sentiment is that Samsung MX must do screens better than other companies just because its panels are "Samsung" technology. Yet, if we try to apply this line of thinking to Sony's phones, much of the populace would disagree with the idea that Xperia phones must have the best camera system using Sony's own sensors.

With all that out of the way, one contentious opinion I have is that Samsung phones haven't held the title of "best screen" in a long time. For the past several generations, they've often been bested by other phone makers when it comes to certain qualities such as color accuracy, black clipping, or even peak brightness, and I often found more consistent, reliable display experiences from the competition. They're not much more consistent or reliable, mind you, but enough for me to prefer using one screen over another.

Nevertheless, it's a brand new year, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a brand new phone with a few noteworthy screen improvements. Will they be enough for it to be my new top pick?

About this review: The product in this review was purchased direct from Samsung. The company had no involvement in the contents of this article.

Hardware and features

When it comes to screens, it's reasonable to expect some bump in brightness with a hardware upgrade. But upon its release, Samsung announced that the peak brightness of its new flagship phone was unchanged from last year's. Following this news, those that kept up with display tech were quick to point out that Samsung's best offering was now dimmer than Apple's own, which sources its iPhone 14 Pro OLEDs from Samsung Display and LG Display. This can sensibly lead users to believe Samsung is now selling Apple better OLEDs than what it puts on its own Galaxy phones. But this isn't entirely true — although not entirely false, either.

One of the clearest ways to discern between different OLED types is by taking a look at their spectral power distribution. When one or more of its emitters are changed, it's usually possible to see this difference with a spectroradiometer. Using an X-Rite i1Pro2 in its high-resolution mode, we can see the digression between the spectra for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (in blue), Galaxy S22 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max:

Spectral power distribution chart for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Compared to last year's Galaxy S22+ (which should share the same emitters as the S22 Ultra), the S23 Ultra appears to have unique red and green emitters, but the same old blue emitters (460nm). But because these are only slight shifts in wavelength, there isn't much change in the panel's maximum color gamut, and the difference isn't realizable for the screen's given color profiles. What it does tell us is that the emitters used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra are definitely new, and we can measure their difference in efficacy later on.

Things get a bit more interesting when considering the iPhone 14 Pro spectrum. It houses a screen that has Samsung Display's newest generation of OLED, with peak brightness values up to 30% greater than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra. Although it's difficult to tell from the chart scale, the iPhone 14 Pro's blue emitter is slightly different from the other two phones, being a tiny bit narrower and lower in peak wavelength. The green emitter of the Galaxy S23 Ultra shares the same peak wavelength as the iPhone 14 Pro, but the former is broader, which means it doesn't get as saturated as the iPhone, but it should be a bit more efficient. Lastly, the iPhone 14 Pro shares the same old red emitter as the Galaxy S22+, while the S23 Ultra uses a different set with a slightly lower wavelength.

What this means is that each OLED belonging to the three phones is an independent set of luminescent materials, so they can't be categorized with the usual generational identifiers (like Samsung Display's "M11" or "M12"). My interpretation is that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is using a red and green material stack that's newer than the iPhone 14 Pro's, but older blue materials. This could be due to a shortage of supply, or perhaps they're currently exclusive to Apple's process.

Samsung's latest model still shows a slight blue tint when viewed at an angle. May vary per unit.

Beyond those technicalities, there are other minor visual differences I could point out between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro OLED panels. With the iPhone 14 Pro, its viewing angles have been significantly improved, and there's almost zero color shift in all the models I've seen. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, still takes on a cool tint when viewed at moderate angles. What's different here is in pixel design, as Apple's blue subpixels drop steeper in luminance at an angle so that the optical drive between the three subpixels is more equivalent when displaying white.

When displaying true black, OLEDs on smartphones have typically had slow response times when transitioning through dark gray. This is often seen as a ghosting trail when swiping around a black background, sometimes called "purple-" or "black smear." The advent of high-refresh-rate OLEDs significantly reduced its intensity, but not entirely.

These aberrations are still present on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, visible at medium brightness and increasing in severity for lower brightness levels. The iPhone 14 Pro (and 13 Pro) are the only phones I've seen to completely eliminate OLED black smearing, even at their minimum brightness. Dark-mode scrolling is simply much cleaner on the iPhone, and because of this, they're the best phones to use if you enjoy pure-black UIs.

Enhanced comfort

A new trick the S23 series has up its sleeve is a feature called Enhanced comfort, which can be found under Eye comfort shield in the display settings. Enhanced comfort substantially reduces on-screen contrast and prevents the OLED from displaying pure black, limiting the screen contrast ratio to 400:1. Because of its lifted blacks, smearing is mostly eliminated in this mode — but, near minimum brightness, the lifted blacks get crushed back to true black, reintroducing black smear. Besides those side effects, the reduced contrast is helpful in making text and content more legible in dark environments. However, I dislike that the feature is coupled with Eye comfort shield, as the two modes serve different purposes; Enhanced comfort would be better suited as a separate toggle that triggers in lower brightness conditions.

Speaking of low brightness, the Galaxy S23 Ultra now reaches a new record-low minimum white luminance of just 0.8 nits. Almost every other OLED phone only reaches a native minimum of around 2 nits, and Samsung achieves its dimness without needing to engage an on-screen filter. Moreover, no further black clipping is introduced compared to what already exists in its 2-nit brightness. This, along with Enhanced comfort, are excellent amendments for those that want the most comfortable reading experience after-hours.

Vision Booster

Starting with the Galaxy S22, Samsung has been highlighting its efforts in improving screen tonality with what it calls Vision Booster. As I've mentioned in past reviews, boosting white brightness alone isn't enough to ensure a readable image in certain conditions; instead, the entire tonal balance of the screen is often more important in depicting coherent appearances. With the S23 series, Samsung added another needed stage to Vision Booster to make it appear more natural over broad conditions.

Part of Samsung's promotional material for the S23 Ultra features Vision Booster improving the screen's outdoor viewing experience, despite no increase in peak brightness. And indeed it does; rather than cranking the screen white level as high as possible, the feature emphasizes brightness in the shadows and mid-tones to level out high ambient lighting. This redistribution of luminance is necessary since screen glare distorts black regions the most. When triggered, the feature also boosts color saturation, which I felt was overdone last year. But the new intermediary Vision Booster stage this year is less aggressive, and I'm a fan.

Brightness and power

Display brightness chart for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max

As expected, the S23 Ultra's brightness performance is largely identical to the S22 Ultra. In practical conditions, you can expect the UI white level to reach up to 1,150 nits when outdoors using auto-brightness, or about 750 nits if using manual brightness with Extra brightness enabled. When watching fullscreen media or using dark-mode apps, highlights can get much brighter in both modes: up to 950 nits in manual mode or 1,550 nits with auto-brightness. One thing I noticed is that the S23 Ultra sometimes has a stronger ABL effect past 50% APL, and you can notice the screen getting slightly dimmer when transitioning into an app that's almost completely white, such as the dialer in light mode.

100% APL 1% APL 80% APL 20% APL Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1,049 nits 1,760 nits 1,150 nits 1,566 nits Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1,040 nits 2,270 nits 1,048 nits 2,136 nits

People often point to the companies' peak advertised spec when comparing brightness. When compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung claims a maximum of 1,750 nits, while Apple claims 2000 nits. At face value, the difference between these two might not seem like much, but the two metrics cannot be directly compared. For Samsung, 1,750 nits outlines its peak brightness for a 1% window size, while Apple's describes a 25% window size, which is generally a dimmer value but more practical in using as a brightness measurement. When measuring in the same conditions, Apple's lead in brightness turns out to be moderately greater — 2,300 nits vs. 1,750 nits using Samsung's 1% APL, or 2000 nits vs. 1500 nits using Apple's 25% APL. Either way, the iPhone is capable of highlights that are up to 35% brighter than Samsung's when viewing fullscreen video or in dark mode.

On the other hand, light-themed apps on the Galaxy S23 Ultra are able to get marginally brighter than the iPhone. This is because the iPhone 14 Pro places a hard limit on its brightness with window sizes greater than 50%, capping it at 1,050 nits, whereas Samsung lets the Galaxy S23 Ultra output 1,100–1,300 nits.

When using auto-brightness, the Galaxy S23 Ultra reaches its maximum luminance when its front light sensor detects at least 20,000 lux, corresponding to indirect sunlight. Direct sunlight begins to clock in around 40,000 lux, so it's good to see phones hitting their peak before then. In light-themed apps, the iPhone 14 Pro reaches its peak a little earlier and has a more aggressive upwards curve than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Because of this, the iPhone 14 Pro will boost brighter than the Galaxy S23 Ultra below 15,000 lux; but past it, the Galaxy S23 Ultra reaches a higher peak UI white level. Things are flipped around with darker content, with the iPhone requiring almost 30,000 lux to reach its 2,000 nits.

I've added the OnePlus 11 panel as an extra data point, as it doesn't even hit 500 nits until 40,000 lux. It's what prompted me to begin making these types of measurements because even though 800 nits isn't that dim, the OnePlus 11 needs about 7x as much ambient light to reach this brightness — not once in my few weeks of reviewing it have I seen it naturally hit 800 nits. It's not enough to only consider the panel's maximum output; we need to know what conditions the output corresponds to.

Similarly, we also need to consider the power consumption for these panels' output, lest we repeat the issues with the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Display power chart for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and various devices.

Nowadays, the primary driver for upgrading OLED tech in smartphones is for improved power handling. The materials used to construct the emissive layer plays a large role in the longevity of a smartphone. Although I don't have recorded data for the S22 Ultra, I do have power figures for the S22 Plus, which should be using identical materials, save for the backplane tech. The screen area of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is also 9% larger than the S22 Plus, so it inherently uses more power if all else is equal.

We're seeing meaningful improvements to power for medium-to-high brightness levels for the Galaxy S23 Ultra when compared to the S22 Plus. This edge becomes negligible near peak brightness, where the S22 Plus, oddly, is tremendously efficient — even more so than the iPhone 14 Pro. However, I believe this is rather a case of the iPhone being inefficient near its peak fullscreen brightness, made conspicuous by its power curve appearing to arch upwards, perhaps as a side effect of its hard-wall brightness limiter.

As expected, the S23 Ultra's brightness performance is largely identical to the S22 Ultra.

In any case, the S23 Ultra seems to output the same luminance as the S22+, but with a power-luminance area that's 14% smaller — and this is before factoring in their difference in display size. If we normalize the screen area between the two, the S23 Ultra has a footprint that's now approximately 21% smaller. Following recent trends, many generational upgrades see around a 15% improvement in output efficiency, which seems roughly in line with what we're seeing here.

To rule out the backplane as an operative source of efficiency, I've also added the Google Pixel 7 Pro OLED to the chart, which possesses a hybrid-oxide panel. As evident, the Pixel is simply not competing in the same league when it comes to luminous efficacy, and it's clearly at least two full generations behind the other three on the chart.

Finally, while the iPhone 14 Pro is potentially brighter, it uses up considerably more power for its high output. It's more efficient than last year's S22+ below 500 nits but ends up consuming abnormally more as it approaches its peak. This year's S23 Ultra slightly edges out the iPhone at medium brightness levels, while taking a more substantial lead near maximum output. Overall, the S23 Ultra's power footprint is about 11% smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro.

White spectral power distribution for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at 100 nits

By looking at the white spectral power distribution for the S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro at the same luminance, we reveal the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an inherent advantage in its efficiency for displaying white. Simply put, the emitters of the S23 Ultra need to only be driven at about 90% of the relative intensity compared to the iPhone 14 Pro to output the same luminance of D65 white. This is a result of the S23 Ultra's broader green spectra and its red/blue emitters being closer to the center. Note that this doesn't account for the individual efficacies of the emitters, but it's safe to assume they're at least as, if not more efficient than those used on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Contrast and tone response

For over the past decade, the standard tone response for any display has roughly been to follow a gamma power of 2.2. If room lighting is controllable, gamma-2.4 is favorable for punchier picture contrast. Since smartphones are used in all sorts of environments, gamma-2.2 is the correct baseline response, and it's what the S23 uses (along with almost every other phone and computer monitor).

In the past, Exynos variants of Samsung's phones used a less conventional tone response (known as "piecewise sRGB"), which resulted in gray shadows when compared to gamma-2.2, used in the Snapdragon screens. Since Samsung is no longer offering an Exynos variant for its flagships, this discrepancy in tonal calibration has been removed, so now only the gamma-2.2 is used.

5 Images Tone response chart for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Minimum brightness Low brightness Medium brightness High brightness Peak brightness

Regarding calibration accuracy, the Galaxy S23 Ultra tracks gamma-2.2 immaculately in Natural mode, from high brightness all the way down to minimum brightness. It's mostly fine in Vivid mode as well, but it slightly diverges at high brightness levels since the profile non-uniformly boosts the brightness of whites.

At peak auto-brightness, Vision Booster engages and substantially lightens the screen's shadows and mid-tones to improve outdoor legibility. Compared to last year's devices, Vision Booster now has two high-brightness stages instead of one. Previously, Vision Booster would only kick in above 50,000 lux, which requires direct sunlight hitting the ambient sensor. Now, a new intermediate stage kicks in at 20,000 lux with weaker intensity, and there is no longer a huge variation in picture contrast between breakpoints.

On the other side of the spectrum, Samsung has changed its low-brightness contrast calibration. On the S22-series, the tone response would shift from gamma-2.2 to gamma-1.8 towards minimum brightness, which helped with low-light viewing and decreased black clipping. Now, the S23 Ultra maintains its 2.2 gamma at minimum brightness, and it relegated the 1.8-gamma calibration to the Enhanced Comfort feature. As I've mentioned before, I dislike this coupling, since I would prefer to only enable the flatter tone calibration automatically at low brightness, which is not possible when Eye comfort shield is set to Adaptive.

3 Images Black clipping photos for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 0.8 nits 2 nits 100 nits

On the topic of low-light calibration, the handling of black clipping and shadow details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is good, but not the best I've seen. The first two 8-bit grayscale steps out of black are completely clipped, from minimum brightness up to medium-high brightness. Since the S23 Ultra's minimum brightness can get much lower, I made sure to also measure at the usual 2 nits, but the same clipping is still there.

Once again, Galaxy devices remain some of the only flagships I've seen to exhibit gradient banding, even with 10-bit signals. This matters most for high-brightness content such as HDR films, where gradations just aren't the smoothest on Galaxy phones. A native 10-bit panel might have helped here, but it is definitely not necessary; effective dithering with 8 bits can be indistinguishable from native 10-bit for screens of this size (à la Google Pixel or iPhone).

Color accuracy and precision

Among display enthusiasts, one of the most overplayed display metrics has got to be color accuracy. The term itself is extremely broad, but in this case, I'm talking specifically about chroma error, often quantified by some delta-E value. A few smartphone makers, as well as reviewers, love to make a big deal when a new phone screen claims a new record for the lowest delta-E value measured. It's also not uncommon to see people scrutinize delta-E values of 2.0–3.0 as "inaccurate" when compared to delta-E of 1.0 or less, which is total bogus.

The truth is that these "improvements" to smartphone color accuracy have been a complete numbers game with nearly no tangible difference for the past five years or so. As long as there aren't any singular exorbitant color errors, an average delta-E value of 3.0 is already great; unless you're a professional colorist, you gain very little by encroaching toward greater accuracy. Except for critical memory colors (such as white or flesh tones), even moderate errors in color (delta-E < 8) are tolerable for color work.

Nonetheless, it's still a very respectable feat to manage ridiculously low delta-E values with factory calibration. But there's a point to be made about understanding the value of color accuracy — almost every improvement in screen color quality in recent years has been a result of new luminance capabilities or refinements to tone response, not because of lower delta-E values.

Color gamut chart for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

As we've covered earlier, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes equipped with all-new emitters, and new emitters often mean different color gamut characteristics. In terms of maximum area, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's native OLED gamut has been slightly reduced compared to both the S22+ and the iPhone 14 Pro. This means lower coverage for the BT.2020 color gamut, though this doesn't really matter since there's virtually zero consumer content that digs far into BT.2020. Even still, no smartphones currently color manage for BT.2020 (including Sony's Xperia phones, which market them as such); screens that are capable of covering over 100% P3 still limit their managing gamut to P3. So despite the slight color reduction, the S23 Ultra OLED still provides total coverage for the DCI-P3 gamut, which is what matters.

Vivid mode is the phone's color-enhancing color profile, granting moderate boosts to color saturation with a cooler-toned 7000 K white balance. Contrary to some beliefs, the profile isn't calibrated for DCI-P3, nor is it intended to be, as its red and blue primaries are quite different. Over the years, Samsung has been slightly cutting back on the vibrancy of its Vivid profile, though the S23 Ultra's Vivid mode is identical to the S22 series'. It's worth mentioning that this slow softening of colors is an intentional calibration choice, as the full native gamut of the mobile OLEDs hasn't really changed much over the past decade.

Natural mode is the color-accurate profile, which offers color management for sRGB and Display P3 content. It targets the industry-standard D65 white point, though it sadly doesn't provide any means to granularly tune the white balance. Samsung does provide a color temperature slider, but this feature is only available to the Vivid profile. Such an option would be an excellent addition to anyone working with color, as the factory calibration may not always be completely accurate. OLED white balance is also prone to color drift over time, which may need re-tuning. Lastly, wide-gamut RGB OLEDs all suffer from metamerism failure, which makes them appear more yellow-green than a properly calibrated LCD display, even if they measure exactly the same. RGB white balance controls are critical in compensating for this effect.

Medium brightness Grayscale precision charts for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at medium brightness

5 Images Grayscale precision charts for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Minimum brightness Low brightness Medium brightness High brightness Peak brightness

The Natural calibration does a fantastic job tracking the D65 / 6504 K white point, hitting 6400 K at the lowest with an average delta-E value below 1.0 for white. At peak auto-brightness, the profile's white balance is instead shared with the Vivid profile, which has colder 7000 K whites. This is an interesting decision since Samsung provided separate peak brightness calibrations for Natural and Vivid modes in the past. From a color constancy perspective, direct sunlight has a much warmer tint than overhead daylight, so it wouldn't make sense if it was for adaptive reasons. Most likely, it's just Samsung just saving time and using one calibration profile for both.

In terms of white balance precision, the Galaxy S23 Ultra does a great job in almost every brightness condition. There is one small blemish with greenish whites at peak brightness, but it isn't too severe. Most phones used to have a much larger problem with grayscale coloring prior to circa the Note20 Ultra, for even flagship OLEDs took on green- or magenta-tinted grays. After smartphones began adopting LTPO OLED, the situation vastly improved, and I attribute this to the improved voltage handling enabled by the upgrade in backplane tech and its associated circuitry. This also appeared to rectify the panel uniformity issues of dark gray, and I've yet to see an LTPO panel struggle with either of these aspects.

Medium brightness sRGB color accuracy charts for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at medium brightness

5 Images sRGB color accuracy charts for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Minimum brightness Low brightness Medium brightness High brightness Peak brightness

Close

Color accuracy measurements against our reference sRGB and P3D65 saturation targets show decent performance for the Galaxy S23 Ultra in its Natural mode. However, the sRGB red primary appears to have an abnormally large color error of 13, even though its lower chroma values appear fine. Since neighboring color mixtures don't appear to be affected, this shouldn't be a huge issue, but it does raise a question of where this error comes from. The P3 red primary does not have the issue and is generally more accurate than the sRGB calibration.

At peak auto-brightness, Vision Booster engages and drastically increases the color saturation of the entire panel to combat the loss of chroma from sunlight glare. The Galaxy S23 Ultra achieves this without introducing any serious color clipping or distortions to the hue, which is excellent. Overall, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has very reliable color performance, despite not measuring any record-breaking delta-E values.

HDR10 performance: A step back?

Last year, I acclaimed the Galaxy S22+ as the best-performing Android device when it comes to HDR10 video playback. Not only did it present most content with reference-level colors and contrast, but it offered additional brightness headroom for those that want to watch HDR content in brighter environments.

The biggest problem most Android phones have with HDR video is that they only provide one HDR10 calibration for the standard reference specification, which is intended for viewing in a dark room. This is analogous to having normal SDR video limited up to 100 nits display brightness, which can be very dim depending on where you're watching from, especially on a phone. The S22 alleviated this by placing the reference video signal at a lower system brightness while making higher system brightness levels render the signal brighter than the reference. A simple solution to a seemingly simple problem, but sadly it's not a complete fix.

A related issue is that Samsung phones still need the display set at or near max brightness for HDR video exposure to look comparable to its SDR version. This is no surprise; since HDR content can have much brighter highlights, the display brightness needs to be set higher to be able to render those highlights. But when weaving between SDR and HDR content, the incoherent content exposures can be jarring. This is why many Android phones will only trigger HDR in fullscreen while automatically boosting brightness to compensate.

Unlike previous Android phones, the Pixel 7 Pro (right) can now view HDR videos within apps at the correct brightness, including picture-in-picture mode.

So far, only the latest Google Pixel devices and the iPhone OLEDs are capable of proper HDR compositing. These two phones handle HDR video playback much more seamlessly and don't require video to be fullscreen to work, enabling aspects like HDR picture-in-picture or casually placed HDR in an app feed. This is a feature that was actually introduced in Android 13, but it requires manual integration by the OEM for full support. I was disappointed to see that Samsung did not bother adding this to the Galaxy S23 series, as it makes the HDR viewing experience that much more enjoyable.

It also appears that the S23 Ultra no longer provides extra brightness headroom via its manual brightness, which was one of the key advantages of the S22+. HDR reference level is now set at maximum system brightness, just like other Android phones, and it can only be tuned brighter when Vision Booster is triggered under sunlight with auto-brightness.

Getting into the actual performance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's HDR10 is not the best it could be, and I consider it a step down from the S22+. First and foremost, the new phone's peak luminance tone mapping appears to be slightly broken, which was another key factor in the S22+'s superb HDR10 performance. For HDR content mastered at 1,000 nits, the "Extra brightness" option needs to be enabled, or else shadows turn a touch too dark, and highlights become overexposed. However, when watching HDR content mastered at 4,000 nits, "Extra brightness" ironically needs to be disabled since it currently limits peak HDR highlights to 1,000 nits when the S23 Ultra can get up to about 1,650 nits of usable HDR headroom. Hopefully, this gets fixed with future software updates.

Color accuracy measured for P3D65 in BT.2100 HDR is good, with only minor errors in purplish blues. There's a bit of scattering in the grayscale spread, including the same green-tinted highlights we found in SDR. Looking through dark test patterns, I could detect slight variances in tint between mid-tones and near-blacks, though it was hard to notice in actual content.

In total, while the HDR experience on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is not as refined as last year's, it's still among the best, but it can quickly fall behind the competition if it continues to slip up on its calibration and processing. At the moment, the iPhone is still the king for video HDR by a notable margin, with the Pixel looking to share the crown if Google ever gets its hardware up to parity.

Final thoughts

This year, the star of the show has clearly been the power efficiency of the new Galaxy's OLED emitters. Although changes to luminance and color quality have been subtle at best, the improvements to the S23 Ultra's autonomy are undeniable, especially when paired with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Matter of fact, it must have taken genuine courage not to just match Apple's peak brightness figures with such an efficient panel, instead focusing on keeping the display's peak power draw in check.

On the contrary, one detail I glossed over is that the S23 Ultra still incurs additional power draw (~200 milliwatts) in low-light scenarios. In such conditions, the OLED keeps the drive transistors operating at 120 Hz to prevent the flickering of near-black colors. Almost all high-refresh smartphone OLEDs still employ this kind of safety net, with the exception of the iPhone, which somehow avoids such flickering. And for those sensitive to the flickering from OLED pulse-width modulation, the S23 Ultra still regulates its brightness at 240 Hz, which is among the slowest for modern phones.

All in all, I appreciate the general direction Samsung has taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's evident that effort has partly been redirected from spec brags to improving the device reliability, which always deserves a call. But it's definitely not the best display on any phone. In terms of pure optical performance, I do feel that the iPhone 14 Pro OLED still edges it out, though the S23 Ultra's total package does have many other things going for it. Much like mobile cameras, software plays a critical role in the big picture. And as it currently stands, other companies are taking Samsung Display's OLEDs and integrating them better than Samsung MX can. In the near future, throwing its best hardware at the problem may not be enough for Samsung.