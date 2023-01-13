As we draw closer to Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, leaks about the upcoming devices are gaining momentum. We recently got our first look at official marketing images of the Galaxy S23, which confirmed its updated design and new colorways. Now, new leaked renders of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra have surfaced online, showcasing three new colorways for Samsung's premium offering.

The leaked renders (via Nieuwemobiel) confirm that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will look pretty much the same as its predecessor. That's because the Galaxy S22 Ultra featured the new camera module design that Samsung will adopt on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. However, Samsung will offer three new colorways to differentiate its latest flagship.

In addition to the classic Phantom Black colorway, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly come in new Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac finishes. These colors fall in line with previously leaked promotional images showcasing the device. Check them out in the gallery below.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a quad-camera setup on the back, which could include a new 200MP primary sensor for improved low-light performance. Over on the front, it'll have a massive 6.8-inch OLED panel with higher peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate support. Although Samsung hasn't confirmed any details, recent leaks suggest that the device will also ship with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It's expected to feature Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

If you're looking forward to getting your hands on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you'd be glad to know that Samsung has already opened reservations for the device. Submit your reservation by following the link below, and you can get up to $100 in Samsung store credit.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Submit your reservation for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone and receive a credit worth up to $100. Reserve at Samsung

Source: Nieuwemobiel