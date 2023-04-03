Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1199 Save $199 The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

If you've been itching to get yourself the best Android smartphone currently on the market, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The smartphone is now currently on sale for a limited time, dropping to its lowest price of the year, mere months after its launch.

The Galaxy S23 Utra is now discounted by $200, and while this might not sound like a lot, we have to remember that this phone was announced at the beginning of February and made its retail debut just a few weeks later. It's packing an incredible Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

Perhaps the most notable part of the S23 Ultra is its camera array, featuring four impressive cameras. You get a 200MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and 10MP periscope zoom. You can take some amazing photos and also record video up to 8K at 30 frames per second. You'll also get a beautiful and large 6.8 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The battery should last you all day thanks to its large 5,000mAh capacity, and you'll get fast charging speeds up to 45W when plugged in. Those that want to jot down a note can do so with the built-in stylus, and even maybe sketch out some ideas too. Of course, you'll get the latest software from Samsung with One UI 5.1 built on top of Google's Android 13. So, if you're ready to get the best, be sure to pick it up while the deal lasts. And if you want to keep it in pristine condition, be sure to pick up a case as well.