Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $850 $1200 Save $350 The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1. Even though it's only half a year old, this phone is massively discounted for Prime Day. Grab it now, and you'll get a great phone for a fraction of the price. $850 at Amazon

It's incredibly hard to find great deals on flagship phones. Often, when you do find a phone you like on sale, it comes with a hefty carrier activation fee or a long-term contract. This is something we've seen even during Amazon Prime Day sales, when Best Buy undercut Amazon's Pixel 7 price but required same-day activation. However, Amazon has discounted the best Android phone on the market by nearly 30% off in an insane Prime Day deal. We at XDA have tested all the best phones in 2023, and we love the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for anyone who is looking for a flagship Android phone that will last for years.

The best part about this deal isn't how great of a phone the Galaxy S23 Ultra is, or how much money is shaved off for Prime Day. Instead, it's that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still a relatively new phone. Based on Samsung's typical update schedule, we expect the S23 Ultra to be the company's top phone for about six more months. Usually, we see these types of discounts when a new phone is coming soon, but that isn't the case with this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal. You can save $350 on the S23 Ultra right now and still know you have the best Samsung has to offer for months down the line.

What we love about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Samsung phone you can buy right now, but it has the chops to hold up against any smartphone on the market today. Specifically, it makes a name for itself by boasting the most versatile camera we've ever seen in a smartphone. It's the only phone to feature a 10x optical zoom camera in North America, which allows it to take those impressive moon shots with the help of computational photography. This year's model upgrades the main camera sensor to 200MP and facilitates 16-in-1 pixel binning, another tool that makes your photos look great.

Though competitors like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max can compete in terms of photo quality, they can't compete in terms of versatility. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can handle whatever kind of situations you want to throw at it, including night shots, zoom shots, and macro shots. Owners of this smartphone will know that the S23 Ultra can take quality photos wherever they go, so they'll never miss out on a memory. People who value smartphone cameras should definitely take a peek at the S23 Ultra, especially at this price point.

Plus, if you take all that camera prowess away, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is still a great smartphone. It uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip designed specifically for the Galaxy lineup, and ships with Samsung's One UI 5. You'll also find an inbuilt S Pen with the S23 Ultra, and it's a joy to write on the 6.8-inch display. It's a great all-around phone, and will continue to be great for the foreseeable future. Grab this deal while you can, and check out the other great Prime Day phone deals here.