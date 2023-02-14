The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a more refined Galaxy S22 Ultra, and while it might have features you don't need, it's one of the best.

Samsung is back with a brand-new batch of flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S23 series, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra leading the pack. This is the first non-folding Samsung phone I’ve used since the Galaxy S10, but ever since the first Galaxy Ultra phone came out with its crazy Space Zoom camera feature, I’ve been itching to try one out for myself. The wait has been totally worth it.

For those who don’t closely follow the design trends of smartphones, you probably wouldn’t be able to point out the differences between the current model and last year’s if you put them side by side. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a more balanced boxy shape that's easy to hold, and the reduced curve of the display is very much welcome.

Inside the phone is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but customized for Samsung. Throughout our testing, it's been an absolute beast in performance and getting the most from the 5,000mAh battery for excellent battery life. The upgraded cameras, including a 200MP sensor, are incredible, and Samsung’s tweaks to the processing are wonderful. It's too early to say if the S Pen-wielding Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be this year's best Android or just fade away. Here's a hint: It’s definitely coming for the crown.

About this review: This review was written after a week and a half of testing a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra provided by Samsung. The company did not have input in this review.

Close

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $200 $1200 Save $1000 The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1. Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.0 Battery 5,000mAh Operating System Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 3.07x6.43x0.35in Colors Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black Camera 200MP f/1.7 wide angle, 10MP f/2.4 2x zoom, 10MP f/4.9 10x zoom, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.2 front camera Weight 8.25oz Charging 45W IP Rating IP68 Price Starts at $1,199 Stylus type SPen (included) Pros Smooth, fast performance

Great battery life

Superb cameras

Top-notch display

Design refinements make it more comfortable to hold Cons New camera features aren't easy to find

Expensive

Speakers are hit and miss

Charging speeds aren't up to par with the price $370 at Samsung $200 at AT&T (via Samsung) $200 at T-Mobile (via Samsung) $400 at Verizon (via Samsung) $1200 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Pricing and availability

Available in three different RAM/storage configurations

It comes in four colors via retailers and four exclusive colors directly through Samsung

The base model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra costs $1,199.

Samsung unveiled the entire Galaxy S23 series on Feb. 1, and preorders opened up that day. It's set to release in stores on Feb. 17. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a retail price of $1,199 for the base model. The base model starts at $1,200 and goes up from there, but there are many discounts and deals available during the preorder period. Going through Samsung directly nets you a free upgrade to the next storage option, $100 off, and more savings opportunities.

The base model mentioned earlier offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. If you bump up to the higher storage options of 512GB and 1TB, your phone will get an increase in RAM to 12GB. The highest configuration will cost you $1,619. You can choose from four colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. However, if you order from Samsung, you get four more options: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.

Design and hardware: The same, but different

Design is similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra model but with subtle changes that improve its in-hand feel

Samsung uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back of the phone

Very impressive display

Last year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra introduced a new design language for the series, which remained largely unchanged for the 2023 model. If you compare the two models, you’ll see very, very small differences in physical stature. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is slightly wider and heavier, that’s about it. One of the more noticeable changes from last year’s model, though, is the curvature of the glass. Samsung reduced the curve, making the phone a bit boxier but more comfortable to hold.0

While it might seem like making the sides less curvy would cause the phone to be less comfortable to hold, it actually had a different effect. The reduction in curvature creates more space on the phone’s sides, allowing the aluminum frame to fill the void. Though small, the change makes the side rail less sharp and ultimately more comfortable to hold. The phone is still quite large, so if you have smaller hands, it will still be a lot to handle, even with the design update.

Reducing the curvature of the glass creates more space on the phone’s sides. This makes the phone's sides feel less sharp and more comfortable to hold.

The glass on the front and back of the phone is the latest from Corning, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, to provide improved drop protection. Though this glass should be more durable than before, it's still a good idea to check out some of the excellent cases and screen protectors out there.

In regards to other design elements, Samsung used more recycled materials in the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its package than with previous devices. With 100% post-consumer recycled paper for the packaging and pre-consumer recycled glass, metals, and ocean-bound post-consumer plastic used in the phone itself.

Continuing an appreciated feature of its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an S Pen that slots perfectly into its silo on the phone. The S Pen doesn’t appear to have gotten any new features this year, but it does get a slight design update from last year’s version. Instead of offering a color-matched pen to phones, the pen is now just black for all model colors. The clicky button on the end of the phone does match the frame color, and it's also slightly more square than before.

In terms of audio, you’re getting dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. If I had to say there was one hardware feature that regularly disappoints me here, it would be the audio. I haven’t been able to pin down the cause yet, but the audio sounds great and loud while listening to music through YouTube Music or watching something on Netflix. But if watching YouTube, the audio sounds much thinner and quieter.

I’ve tested it with various types of audio and tweaked different options in the device settings, and I could never get the audio consistent across apps. Also, the bottom speaker is really easy to cover up, and if you do, the second speaker isn’t nearly enough to make up for the loss of the other speaker.

Display: One of the best we've seen

Has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 3088 x 1440 resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

This is one of the best displays we've ever used

Underneath the front glass is arguably one of the best phone displays I’ve ever used. Samsung was already one of the top mobile display manufacturers, if not the best, and the one on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is chef's kiss.

The 6.8-inch AMOLED panel, or as Samsung calls it, “Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O QHD+ Edge Screen Display,” offers a 3088 x 1440 resolution with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate beauty. With a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, it does pretty great in bright light conditions. It doesn't offer the highest nit levels, but it handles probably 95% of lighting conditions just fine.

Without a doubt, this is a great display. I’m not a pixel peeper by any means, but I know what looks good when I see it. Everything looks fluid and smooth, from animations and scrolling to video games and videos. Colors are vibrant, and, as with most other Samsung phones, there are different preset profiles to pick from to change the saturation or tint of the display to match your preferences.

For those wanting a detailed display breakdown, we’ll have that coming very soon and will add a link here when it’s ready.

Performance: All you could want

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is exceptional

Everything on the phone flies

With the word Ultra in the name, you’d probably expect this phone to handle any task you throw at it — and your expectation would be correct. Samsung has always used the best components in its Galaxy S line. Not only does the S23 Ultra get the latest from Qualcomm in this phone, but it also has some unique, exclusive customizations.

It's officially called the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy takes what is already an impressive chipset in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and includes tweaks to ensure the best possible performance from Galaxy S23 devices. The highlight is that it's the first phone to use Snapdragon’s Cognitive ISP to enhance images in real-time, but you can learn more about it in our detailed guide.

No matter what I did on the phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra did so without a hiccup.

Aside from the performance monster that is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, Samsung also included some impressively fast memory and storage. It uses the LPDDR5X spec for both the 8GB and 12GB RAM options and UFS 4.0 for internal storage.

Put all of this together, and using the Galaxy S23 Ultra feels very responsive. Whether opening fresh apps, recent apps, or enjoying animations or video games, I was very happy with the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s performance. (We'll post a complete evaluation of this phone’s performance chops at a later date and will update this review with a link when it's available.)

Whether it was playing a casual game, a retro game in one of the best Android emulators, or more spec-intensive titles like Call of Duty Mobile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra did so without a hiccup. While the phone would get warm, it never felt like it was getting too hot. Samsung noted how it increased the size of the vapor chamber for the cooling system, and it seems to have paid off. Even with the settings at max, the experience was fluid. But the weird speaker placement on the bottom of the phone and the weak secondary speaker I mentioned earlier would creep in anytime I held the phone in landscape.

Software: Welcomed familiarity

Samsung’s One UI 5.1 is easy to use and full of options

Now more ohesive with the rest of Android

Samsung, like all other Android OEMs, takes the stock OS and customizes it with a “skin” to make it unique to the brand. For a long time, Samsung’s interface was cluttered, sluggish, and a bit cartoony when compared to other brands. However, that was TouchWiz UI, and since the introduction of One UI back in 2018, the interface has gotten much easier to use.

One UI 5 has been rolling out to all recent Samsung Galaxy devices through updates. I've already been using it on my Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it’s a different experience than on a “normal” Galaxy device. The S23 series launches with a slight bump in versions with One UI 5.1. Visually, there are very few differences.

Not to deviate too much from the tradition, Samsung continues to offer loads of customization options in the settings menu along with its theme store and Good Lock apps. But the overall feel of the interface is much more familiar compared to Android devices, including a Pixel. While each manufacturer has their own exclusive features, the different UIs don’t feel like different worlds.

The One UI 5.1 update brings even more features and modes to devices. The camera mode picks up a new warm color tone option for selfies and puts the Expert RAW option as a quick toggle in in the camera app. There are improvements in the Gallery app for better searching, Shared Family Albums, automatic shadow and reflection removal, and more. Samsung is packing a lot in this update with new widgets, connectivity features, modes, and more.

Camera experience: Quirky perfection

An improved camera system is highlighted by a new 200MP sensor

The overall camera system is incredible

Samsung introduced some interesting new shooting modes, but some aren't easy to find

A standout feature of Samsung’s Ultra line has been the cameras, and that didn't change with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Plus, it gets some nice upgrades to boot. Kicking off the improvements is the new 200MP camera sensor. Before the official announcement of the phone, I attended a briefing where Samsung went over all the changes to the camera system. So far, my experience has mostly matched the hype.

During the briefing, Samsung said the 200MP sensor is using a new Adapt Pixel Sensor that brings many improvements to the photography experience, including how the system handles all of those megapixels. By default, the camera will automatically choose whether to take a full 200MP image or to bin it down into a 50 or 12MP image. You can force it to stay with the higher resolutions. However, if you leave it in automatic mode, depending on the environmental lighting conditions, the system will bin the pixels to achieve the best photo.

In addition to the new 200MP primary sensor, the phone has two 10MP sensors with a 10x and 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide sensor to round out the rear camera system on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung also improved optical image stabilization (OIS) by doubling the range of motion. Previously the OIS system only had 1.5-degree movement, and now it has 3 degrees. This makes video recording much steadier and allows for better camera performance in low-light situations.

On the front side, Samsung changed from a 16MP selfie camera to a 12MP. While the megapixel count is lower, the change brings Dual Pixel technology to offer improvements for depth measurement in portrait shots and low-light performance. Something else Samsung brought to the front camera is Super HDR for photos and video to allow the phone to take great photos in both bright and dim environments.

A standout feature of Samsung’s Ultra line has been the cameras, and that didn't change with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While having great camera hardware in the phone is an important part to take great photos, without proper tuning and complementary software, the hardware isn’t enough. In the past, Samsung phones were known for taking over-saturated photos. However, in the last few generations of Galaxy devices, the processing has become more balanced. I’m not sure how to describe the photos I’m getting from the Galaxy S23 Ultra other than they're more vibrant and natural-looking.

Samsung’s camera app is much like the phone’s settings menu — there’s a lot there. The company has never been shy about providing plenty of options, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is no exception. While the multiple toggles, modes, and adjustments available in the camera app can feel overwhelming, you can take amazing photos leaving everything on auto mode. Below are some photos I took while leaving it all on auto.

11 Images

Close

Below are photos taken on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Pixel 7 Pro, and it's clear that Samsung has done a great job with the hardware and tuning on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've always owned a Pixel for photography and software, but this is the first phone that might make me reconsider my preferred smartphone camera.

Image order: Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4

3 Images

Close

3 Images

Close

3 Images

Close

3 Images

Close

3 Images

Close

Otherwise, the camera software hasn't changed much. The expected photo, video, portrait, and night modes are there. But tapping on the More tab, you’re greeted with 11 more options to choose from, including Pro, Pro Video, Food, Portrait Video, and more.

One of those modes is Expert RAW, which has to be downloaded and is where the improved Nightography options are. When taking astrophotography, you can not choose 4, 7, and 10-minute capture times. You can even have a star guide overlay on the screen so you know what constellations you are photographing.

Another fun nighttime feature is a star trail recorder option in the Hyperlapse mode. Star trails are those cool images you see where the landscape stays in focus while the camera captures the movement of the stars over a long period of time. Then, those images are stitched together, or in the case of a video, combined and sped up to create mesmerizing captures of the sky. This is in addition to the other helpful preset options in Hyperlapse for recording cars driving by, sunrise and sunset, and more.

Here are some nighttime photos and videos. It has been overcast in the evenings where I live, so most of these were taken in the early morning.

5 Images

Close

Samsung has also improved the video recording capabilities for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. While its predecessor was no slouch in this department, the new model has much better video stabilization, in part to the new OIS system and also in software changes. Video recording in most lighting conditions looks clear and balanced thanks to the new Super HDR. The phone is now capable of taking HDR10+ content, 8K video in 24 or 30 FPS, and 4K in 30 or 60 FPS, giving you even more options to capture video.

Another noteworthy addition is the Camera Assistant app, which was previously an experimental lab feature. While you still have to download it separately, the Camera Assistant app allows for more control over how the camera system operates on One UI 5.1 devices. You can enable or disable features like Auto HDR or auto lens switching, adjust capture speed, timers, and more. You may not know this, but most smartphones don’t capture the photo until you release the shutter button. In Camera Assistant, you can set it so the phone captures the photo on the press, not the release of the button.

Though I appreciate Samsung offering plenty of customization options for the camera, some of the newest features aren’t easy to find.

For all the customization options Samsung offers, it can get overwhelming. There are so many different settings and options that it can be confusing for the average user. You'll still get fantastic pictures even on auto mode, but there are so many menus that it can be difficult to find settings you might want to learn more about.

Take the new Nightography features. If you didn’t know that the star guide and capture times were in the separate Expert RAW mode, you, like myself, would probably look in the Night mode menu first. The same goes for the star trails recording. I would not assume it would be in the Hyperlapse mode, but that’s where it is

Battery life and charging: It doesn't make sense

Samsung kept the same sized battery — 5,000mAh — as last year’s Ultra

Daily battery life is excellent

The 45W charging is nice but falls short compared to other phones

No charger in the box

One of the downfalls of last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was battery life. While it wasn’t bad, it seemed to be inconsistent and, at times, underachieving. Thankfully, I've been happy with the time between charges over the nearly two weeks I’ve been using this phone.

I have been getting nearly 36 hours of use on average between charges, with around 4-6 hours of screen time. Neither my Pixel 7 Pro nor Galaxy Z Fold 4 can reach those numbers. With the Galaxy S23 Ultra, I had no issues leaving my charger or power bank behind and going out for the night after a long day.

6 Images

Close

While all of that sounds good, I do have some qualms related to charging. Samsung opted to use the same 5,000mAh battery from last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is fine, but it also kept the same 45W charging speeds. The charge rate could be worse (the base Galaxy S23 only has 25W charging speeds), but for the price, 45W could be much higher. With many brands offering 60W, 80W, 100W, and higher charge rates on smartphones that cost significantly less than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no reason Samsung can’t do more for its premium devices. While most of those faster options aren’t available in the U.S., the latest OnePlus 11 is, and it offers 80W charging in North America.

I know this isn’t the first phone from Samsung to skip including a charger in the box, but one of the prior excuses for not doing so was that users already had chargers. However, that was when phones only reached 15W charging speeds at the most. But with higher charge rates and a $1,200 price tag, the 45W charger should be included. Thankfully, there are plenty of excellent USB-C chargers available, including the new Galaxy-optimized option from Anker.

Should you buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

You should buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra if:

You need a smartphone that can handle any task

You are a casual or advanced photographer.

You like to take handwritten notes.

You should not buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra if:

You are on a tight budget

You don’t like big phones

You don’t need the absolute best

Samsung is one of the oldest and most successful Android phone makers, so it's an understatement to say it knows how to make excellent smartphones. Even if it could be said the company has been coasting a bit over the last few years, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an impressive device. It can satisfy any person's smartphone needs... if they have the budget for it.

While not as expensive as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, $1,200 for a phone is a lot of dough. But it’s not like Samsung isn’t trying to find ways that you can get your money’s worth from it. The company skimps on very little in terms of hardware and software, except in the charging department. It has a camera system that can make the most casual of photographers look better than average and give professionals a flexible and powerful camera. The performance capabilities of the phone can tackle any task with ease, and the S Pen is great for jotting down notes or doodling.

But the phone is very big and may have features you just don’t need. There are plenty of great phones to consider if you’re on a budget or prefer not to spend money on things you won’t use. The new OnePlus 11 offers excellent performance and solid cameras at $699 and there are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for less than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Even the new Galaxy S23 and S23+ are great options.

However, if you want the most complete, top-of-the-line package from an Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is it. I have loved my time with this phone, and unlike other phones I’ve used before, I haven’t counted the days until I can go back to my Pixel.