Another issue has seemingly appeared more for users of the Korean OEM's latest flagship device.

As spotted by SamMobile users on the Samsung Community Forums and Reddit have voiced their concerns about their S Pen dropping its connection. One user on Samsung's forums reported that when not having used their S Pen for several hours, trying to use it would result in them having to go into their device's settings to reconnect it. Another user on the forums reported their S Pen would no longer let them utilize Air Actions. The problem only became more frustrating as they tried to reset their phone, booting in safe mode, clearing cache, and more with nothing working.

A Redditor explained that when their S Pen refuses to connect, they'd have to tap the notification to manually begin reconnecting, and then slot the pen back into the phone for around 10 seconds.

While some workarounds have solved the issue — despite being tiresome — a few Galaxy S23 Ultra owners have come forward with some possible fixes. Some have instructed those with issues to head into their Settings > Advanced Features > S Pen options > three-dot menu. From there, you can reset the product, and hopefully clear up any issues the S Pen may be directly grappling with.

One other possible fix as mentioned by a user on the community forums is to enable "Keep S Pen Connected." Users with this issue can find this option by heading into your device's Settings > Advanced Features > S Pen > More S Pen Settings to enable it. As the user mentioned, this feature is disabled by default but turning it on may help alleviate some of the struggles.

Samsung's S Pen, specifically with the S23 Ultra, brings about some wonderful, useful tools for note-taking and more. Simply pulling out the S Pen while your phone's screen is off will produce a blank canvas to write on. Once you're finished, simply save the quick note and slot the S Pen back into your phone. Other neat tools include Smart Select which lets you decide what should be kept from a screenshot and what should just fall by the wayside.

Source: Samsung Community Forums, Reddit

Via: SamMobile