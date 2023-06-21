While it's been a few years since Samsung discontinued its popular Galaxy Note lineup, one of the main features that set Galaxy Note devices apart lives on in the company's latest Galaxy S series flagships. As many of you may already know, last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra was a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It featured a similar design and came with a built-in S Pen offering lower latency and improved writing performance. Thanks to the built-in S Pen, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was among the best Android phones for power users, and its successor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is no different on that front.

Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship brings some noteworthy improvements over the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Although it looks pretty much the same, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a slightly updated design and better durability, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a new 200MP primary camera, and a couple of other minor changes. However, it isn't a massive upgrade and retains some of the hardware that Samsung offered on the last-gen model. The built-in S Pen is one of the components that hasn't seen any changes in terms of hardware or software.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features the same S Pen as its predecessor

Samsung greatly improved the S Pen experience with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It adopted a new Wacom integrated circuit and a multi-point algorithm to anticipate the direction of movement, which resulted in lower latency and better writing performance. The company also introduced new software features to help users make the most of the updated S Pen.

While we expected Samsung to take things a step forward with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, the S Pen and its related software features remain unchanged, and it still resides in a dedicated slot in the bottom left corner of the device. But that's not a bad thing by any means, as the S Pen is pretty capable in its current form and unlocks a wide range of features that you won't get with any other smartphone.

If you've never used a Samsung device with S Pen support and want to learn more about all the cool things you can do with the active stylus, check out our in-depth guide on everything you can do with the S Pen on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. So, while there are plenty of excellent accessories for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the S Pen won't be one you have to buy. In case you're itching to try it out for yourself, consider purchasing a Galaxy S23 Ultra from the link below.