It wouldn't be a proper major smartphone release without some issues cropping up on the internet. Apparently, some users are having some problems with their Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra handsets, particularly when it comes to the bottom right corner of the display. If you look long and hard, some users are reporting that there's a minor blemish underneath the glass, which, as you might expect, is causing some alarm, considering the smartphone's hefty price tag. Now, Samsung has officially chimed in shedding light on the "issue", trying to put the public's mind at ease.

According to the Samsung UK Twitter account, users might be able to see a small blemish in the bottom right-hand corner of the display if a "strong light" is shown on the area. The firm clarified that this is not a defect of the phone or the display panel, and instead, explained that the blemish is the result of a lamination process the company uses for its displays that bonds multiple layers together in order to prevent debris or liquids from entering. Unfortunately, as a result, it does leave a blemish that appears to look like it's "squashed/pressed," but the company did assure customers that it is not a defect of the product.

While it is a relief to know that this blemish is not a defect, some of course, might not be content with this answer, especially considering that this handset costs over $1,000. But for the most part, not much can be done, unless you're going to exchange your handset to find one without the mark. Let us know if you own a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and if you can see this on your unit in the comments below.

Source: Samsung UK (Twitter)

Via: PhoneArena