Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra has barely been on the market for a month, but you can already get some big savings on this top-tier device if you buy it today. Samsung is running a big trade-in promotion, allowing you to save a whopping $800 when you trade in your old phone, effectively bringing the price down to $400. You'll need to buy a carrier-locked variant of the phone, but this is still a huge discount. On top of that, you get $100 in instant Samsung credit, too.

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung makes some of the best phones on the market, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a big step forward compared to previous generations in a few ways. As we noted in our Galaxy S23 Ultra review, it's once again a top contender for the best Android phone of the year, and Samsung has refined the formula to be nearly perfect. The big highlight is the camera, since Samsung has packed a massive 200MP sensor into this phone, along with four other cameras to take better pictures in specific scenarios. There are two telephoto cameras to capture far-away objects and an ultra-wide lens for shots where you want to capture as much of the view as possible. This is easily one of the best and most versatile camera setups on any smartphone right now.

On top of that, being a flagship smartphone, it also has top-notch performance, with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, featuring specific optimizations to deliver even better performance on top of the best smartphone chipset available right now. Compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, this processor is a big leap forward, especially in terms of efficiency, which means you can get fantastic battery life out of it, too.

Of course, you get everything else that makes a great Samsung phone. A super-sharp Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Quad HD+ resolution and a refresh rate up to 120Hz, complete with support for the S Pen. In fact, the S Pen is built into the smartphone, so you always have it handy for taking notes, signing documents, and doodling when you feel like it.