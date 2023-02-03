Samsung has packed a lot of excellent features into the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, but what did it pack inside the box?

The wraps have officially come off of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices. While there have been changes across the entire lineup, the Galaxy S23 Ultra not only got the most changes but also packs the most features into its svelte frame. We've had a chance to go hands-on with the device before the announcement on Feb. 1, but I have one in hand now!

While I still need some time to test and use the Galaxy S23 Ultra before reviewing it, I thought I'd share my experience of getting to the review, starting with the unboxing. Let's see what Samsung has in store for this year's top-of-the-line phone that doesn't fold.

Galaxy S23 Ultra unboxing: What's in the box?

Galaxy S23 Ultra in your color of choice

USB-C to USB-C cable

SIM ejection tool

Very little else

Phone buyers have become accustomed to fewer things being included in the box with their new smartphones over the past few years. We used to get not only charging adapters with a new phone, but also accessories like earbuds and cases. Since headphone jacks have all but disappeared from the top smartphones on the market, wireless earbuds have replaced the wired freebies we used to get.

So, that leaves us with the bare minimum in the product box. Upon opening the slim black box, I was greeted with a mostly empty cardstock folder with some paperwork. It also includes the black USB-C to USB-C cable and SIM ejection tool.

Moving onto the rest of the main box is the Galaxy S23 Ultra itself under a tacky protective sheet to keep the phone from getting any abrasions as it shifts in the box. Taking this layer off, we get our first look at the phone itself, although instead of the longstanding plastic protective film covering the display, there's a thin black paper with the same tacky adhesion sticking it to the phone's screen.

The removal of plastics from shipping materials is furthering the company's goal of improving sustainability and being more environmentally friendly. This is also why Samsung claims users no longer get a charger in the box. (We've also heard it's because users already have chargers lying around.) But part of the problem is that phone charging standards are constantly changing, and many of the older chargers won't take advantage of the new power potential. Thankfully, companies like Anker offer chargers optimized for the Galaxy S23 series to get you the most from your phone.

Back to what is in the box... that's it. Samsung went very sparse in what it chose to include with the new flagship smartphone. As I mentioned above, we'll have a post up soon talking about how the high-end device is holding up over the first day or two, with a full review to follow after.

But that's not all. Because we're XDA, we're going also to put together deep dives on the phone's performance, as well as a thorough breakdown of the new camera features Samsung baked into the S23 Ultra.

If you plan to preorder any of the Galaxy S23 devices, we have the best deals for you here. Not to mention we also gathered all the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases and screen protectors so you can be ready to go as soon as your phone arrives.