Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra was quick to succeed on the market as it brought some solid upgrades over its predecessor. The company went all in on this phone to pack it with powerful hardware, and it was even cheaper than the previous flagship. The Galaxy S21 Ultra was so good that you could've skipped the Galaxy S22 Ultra and be totally fine if it wasn't for the S Pen. But what about the new Galaxy S23 Ultra? Has Samsung done enough to justify an upgrade to the new flagship, or is the two-year-old Galaxy S21 Ultra not as far behind as you think it is? Let's find out how they stack up against each other in our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra comparison.

Pricing & availability

The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available to purchase in the U.S. for a starting price of $1,200. That will get you the base variant of the phone with 256GB of internal storage. It's readily available across all major carriers and retailers in the United States in Cream, Green, Phantom Black, and Lavender colors. You can also pick up the phone from Samsung's online store to grab it in one of the exclusive colors too. The pre-order promotions are no longer active on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but you may still find some solid deals on the phone right now. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is a relatively old phone now, and it's not sold anymore. You may still find an old stock or get a refurbished unit now for a significantly cheaper price. Amazon, for instance, has a few renewed units of the Galaxy S21 Ultra on sale now for around $450.

Specifications

Before we begin, here's a quick look at the specifications of each phone to find out what each of these phones bring to the table:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Build Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Armor Aluminum

IP68 dust and water resistance Gorilla Glass Victus

Aluminum mid-frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 3.06 x 6.42 x 0.3 inches (77.9x 163.3x 8.89mm)

8.24 ounces (233.8g) 2.97 x 6.5 x 0.35 inches (75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9mm)

8 ounces (227g) Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

QHD+ edge screen with 500ppi

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

1,750 nits (Outdoor Peak)

Aspect ratio:19.3:9 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved display

WQHD resolution with 515ppi

Variable refresh rate between 10Hz to 120Hz

1,300 nits

Aspect ratio: 20:9 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy International : Exynos 2100

: Exynos 2100 US and China: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB 128GB

256GB

512GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

45W wired charging

Up to 15W wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare 5,000mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging Security Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Facial recognition Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Facial recognition Rear camera(s) Wide: 200MP (OIS), Laser Auto Focus (LAF), f1.7

Ultrawide: 12MP, f2.2

Telephoto: 10MP (OIS) 2PD, f2.4 / 10MP (OIS) 2PD, f4.9, up to 10X optical and 100X Space zoom. Wide: 108MP wide, f/1.8, 1/1.33", OIS, Laser AF Ultrawide: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 Telephoto: 10MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 / 10MP, Periscope, 10x optical zoom, f/4.9 Front camera 12MP 40MP Port(s) USB-C USB-C Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave)

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 5G (mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Software One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 One UI 3.1 over Android 11 Colors Default color options: Phantom Black Cream Green Lavender

Samsung.com exclusive colors Lime Graphite Sky Blue Red

Phantom Black

Phantom Silver

Phantom Titanium

Phantom Navy

Phantom Brown

Design and display

There are a few design differences between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but the overall aesthetics are pretty much the same. The Galaxy S series flagships continue to follow the boxy design language, so they still look quite familiar. The Galaxy s23 Ultra, as you can see, no longer has the contour cut design for the camera module at the back, and it instead has individual cutouts for its cameras. That's one of the biggest differentiating factors that makes it very easy to tell these two phones apart. They also look noticeably different from the front as the new flagship has squared-off edges as opposed to the rounded corners on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's display isn't as curved as the one found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra either, and it makes the phone that much easier to hold and use.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a couple of millimeters taller, but they both have pretty much the same footprint overall. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a hair thinner, but it is a few grams heavier than the older flagship. The newer flagship, as you'd expect, is also a bit more durable than the Galaxy S21 Ultra. You get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, whereas the Galaxy S21 Ultra uses the older Gorilla Glass Victus panel. Both phones have the same aluminum frame, and they both carry the same IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, too, so no differences there. Other physical differences include the addition of an S Pen slot on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is also why it's a tad wider compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This also means your older Galaxy S21 Ultra cases are not going to be compatible with the newer flagship, so you'll have to pick one of the new Galaxy S23 Ultra cases.

Both phones in this comparison have a 6.8-inch display with a punch-hole cutout on the top, and they're both Dynamic AMOLED panels with similar resolutions and pixels per inch. You also get support for up to 120Hz refresh rate on both phones, but the display on the Galaxy S23 Ultra can achieve a lower refresh rate based on the content being viewed on the screen to improve the battery life. It also gets noticeably brighter coming in at 1,750 nits vs 1,300 nits on the older flagship. That's not necessarily a deal-breaker it would be nice to have a brighter display, especially while using the phone outdoors. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's panel has a slight edge here, but they're both equally good for day-to-day usage and media consumption.

Internal hardware and cameras

The Galaxy S23 Ultra being the newer phone in this comparison, comes with a new processor. Samsung went with the latest and the greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is quite the upgrade from the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 powering the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Yes, the Galaxy S21 Ultra either had a Snapdragon or an Exynos variant on sale, depending on the region, but that's no longer the case for its new Galaxy S series flagships. Samsung is using a modified version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which comes with higher clock speeds, improved AI processing, and more. You can find more details about this custom chip in our Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 breakdown. The Snapdragon 888 still holds up pretty well against the flagships in 2023, but it's safe to say that it's not going to be as powerful as the newer chip. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is also more power efficient than the Snapdragon 888, and that could be a big reason to upgrade by itself.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra can be purchased with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, in case you are wondering, was available to purchase with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. You now get less memory on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but you can have it with more storage. Don't let that affect your purchase decision because 12GB is still plenty of memory for a smartphone. If anything, you should probably consider and give more importance to other upgrades and features, such as the additional storage and the S Pen on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The S Pen stylus opens up a host of new features on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, so you should definitely consider upgrading to the new phone if you want to take advantage of them.

Both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra pack a 5,000mAh battery inside, but you can expect the Galaxy S23 Ultra to have slightly better battery life. We say that because the Galaxy S23 Ultra's OLED panel, as we mentioned earlier, can achieve lower refresh rates, and it also comes with a more power-efficient SoC. Last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra also had a slightly better battery life compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and it has gotten slightly better this time around. The Galaxy S23 Ultra can also top up the battery faster as it supports 45W wired fast charging as opposed to 25W charging on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. You get support for up to 15W wireless and 4.5W reverse wireless charging on both phones, though, so no differences there. It's also worth mentioning that neither of these phones comes with a charger in the box, so you'll have to buy one separately.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra at 30x with zoom lock enabled (in the upper left corner box).

Naturally, the optics have also improved over the last two years, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with solid upgrades. The new flagship comes with a 200MP f/1.7 main lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens, and another 10MP f/4.9 telephoto lens. The Galaxy S21 Ultra isn't too far behind as it also packs a quad-camera setup that includes a 108MP f/1.8 main lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens, and another 10MP f/4.9 telephoto lens. The selfies are handled by 12MP and 40MP sensors on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, respectively. The Galaxy S23 Ultra can record 8K videos at up to 30fps and 4K videos at up to 60fps, whereas the Galaxy S21 Ultra can only do 8K videos at up to 24fps. Both phones can record 4K videos at 60fps using their front cameras though.

The camera systems on both phones, as you can see, are quite similar. You get an upgraded 200MP main camera sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra as opposed to the 108MP camera on the older phone, but they're both equally versatile when it comes to all shooting modes. You also get a lot of the same camera features, including HDR, support for up to 100x digital zoom, a.k.a Samsung Space Zoom, and more. We haven't had a chance to capture the same set of photos from both phones for a side-by-side comparison, but we're leaving some camera samples captured using phones below for you to check out.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera samples:

4 Images

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples:

4 Images

Software

Both Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra ship with Samsung's OneUI software based on Android. The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box, but this version of the OneUI software is currently rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series globally. Samsung has promised four Android OS upgrades and an additional year of security updates for both of these phones, but keep in mind that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is also already halfway through its potential upgrades as it shipped with OneUI based on Android 11 out of the box two years back. It will get two additional OS upgrades, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra will last you longer as it'll be supported for at least five more years with updates and bug fixes. The OneUI user experience itself would pretty much be identical on both phones, so we wouldn't worry about missing out on any features in particular.

Which one should you buy?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra may be two generations apart, but they do share a lot of similarities. They both represent the best of Samsung's Galaxy S series in their respective times and are both equally reliable phones in 2023. The real question, however, is how these phones stack up against each other and which one should you buy. Well, if you're looking to buy a new phone with these two as your potential options right now, then we recommend going with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's an easy recommendation for us because the Galaxy S21 Ultra isn't even available to purchase anymore, meaning you'll either be buying a refurbished unit or one from the older stock, possibly with no warranty.

But if you have a Galaxy S21 Ultra already, then there's no need to upgrade to the new phone unless you're looking for specific features or improvements. Yes, the newer flagship comes with a faster processor, a new 200MP camera, and faster charging, but they're probably not enough to warrant an upgrade to a new $1,200 flagship. The inclusion of the S Pen is perhaps one of the biggest reasons to upgrade, but you can also consider the Galaxy S22 Ultra in that case, which is very similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra overall. You can check out our Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra comparison to see how that comparison plays out. If your Galaxy S21 Ultra is still in working condition, and you have no qualms with its performance or battery life, then we suggest waiting out another year before ditching it for a new phone. You can even wait a few months to see what Samsung is cooking in the foldable space to see if you want to pick up a new folding phone.

Overall, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an excellent phone that you can't go wrong with, but you should stick with your Galaxy S21 Ultra for now unless you absolutely need a new phone with an improved chipset and an upgraded main camera. Let us know your thoughts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra matchup by leaving a line in the comments below.