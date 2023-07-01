The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the year's best phones. It packs almost everything you expect to see in a top-tier flagship, including the most powerful processor on the market, a bright and vivid high refresh rate display, a versatile camera setup with a phenomenal main camera, and outstanding battery life. While it's not much of an upgrade over Samsung's last-gen flagship, it's a great option for those who want the latest and greatest smartphone money can buy. If you're considering picking one up and want to know whether it's waterproof, you've come to the right place. Read on to learn about the Galaxy S23 Ultra's IP rating and if you should be careful while using it in the rain or around bodies of water.

In addition to key improvements in performance, imaging, and software, the Galaxy S23 Ultra also brings a noteworthy durability upgrade. Instead of Gorilla Glass Victus, Samsung's latest flagship is among the first few devices to feature Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It offers enhanced drop protection on rough surfaces like concrete, so the device should perform better in drop tests than its predecessor. But even with the durability improvements, you should still consider picking up any of the excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra cases and screen protectors for added peace of mind for the pricey device.

However, the ingress protection rating on the latest model remains unchanged. Like last year's model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features an IP68 dust and water protection rating. This means the device can survive being submerged in fresh water for short durations, but it's not completely waterproof. As a result, you can safely use the phone in the rain, but you should be careful when visiting the beach or taking a dip in a pool.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is water-resistant but not waterproof

If you're unfamiliar with Ingress Protection (IP) ratings, an IP68 rating signifies that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is completely dustproof and can withstand being submerged in water for at least 30 minutes. The '6' in the IP rating stands for solid particle (i.e., dust) ingress protection. It's the highest level of solid particle protection, meaning the Galaxy S23 Ultra is completely dust-tight.

The '8' in the IP rating highlights liquid ingress protection. It's the highest grade you'll find on modern smartphones, and it signifies that the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been tested for immersion in 1 meter or more of fresh water for 30 minutes. So, if you accidentally drop your phone in the pool, it should probably be fine if you pull it out quickly. But it might get damaged if left submerged for a long duration or exposed to salt water.

It's worth mentioning that while the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an IP68 rating, Samsung doesn't cover liquid damage under warranty. You should invest in a heavy-duty waterproof case if you plan on taking your phone for a swim, or you might end up with a huge service bill or a $1,000 paperweight. After all, accidents happen, and it's always better to be prepared.

Now that we've answered your question, you might want to order the Galaxy S23 Ultra from the link below. Also, consider checking out our roundup of the best Galaxy S23 series accessories to grab a compatible charger, cable, mount, etc.