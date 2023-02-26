Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is officially out, and the new phones are now up for grabs. All three phones in the series have new internals and a slightly updated design, among other things. We've spent a lot of time testing the Ultra model in the lineup, and you can check out our Galaxy S23 Ultra review to get all the details before buying it. The regular Galaxy S23 and the Plus models are next in line for the review treatment, but here's a quick look at the goodies you get inside the retail packaging in the meantime to give you an idea of what to expect when you unbox the Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 unboxing: What's in the box?

Samsung Galaxy S23 in the color of your choice

A black-colored USB-C to USB-C cable

SIM ejection tool

Region-specific documentation, including a quick start guide

Much like the Galaxy S23 Ultra unit that we unboxed a few days back, the regular model also comes with a limited set of items in the box. It's not the first time we're seeing Samsung offer the bare minimum to get started with the device, but you may be in for a surprise if you haven't bought a Samsung phone in years. All you get in the box is a phone, a charging cable, a SIM ejector tool, and some paperwork, meaning you'll have to use your existing charging brick and earbuds or buy new ones to use with your device. We've rounded up the best Galaxy S23 series accessories to get you started in case you don't have a reliable charger and a pair of earbuds to go with your new phone.

The design on the exterior of the box itself is slightly different this time around. You still get a black-colored box for all three phones, but you'll now see an image of the phone in the color you picked. Last year's Galaxy S22 retail box, in case you're wondering, features the name of the phone in big and bold letters. The new design looks a lot cleaner and helps you identify the phone and its color if you're trying to find the box in a pile.

Samsung has done a pretty good job of removing plastics from its packaging to strengthen its stance on improving sustainability and being more environmentally friendly. Instead of the usual plastic protective film you get on the phone's display to secure it from abrasions during shipping, you now get a thin black paper with adhesive. The remaining items are also tucked in a cardstock folder, which you'll find holding onto the lid of the box.

That's all you get inside the retail box when you buy one of the new phones in the Galaxy S23 lineup. Samsung is only one of the few manufacturers that are offering the bare minimum with their phones, but you also have brands like OnePlus that pack a lot of goodies with their phones. The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a protective case, a pre-installed screen protector, a fast-charging brick, and more. Unfortunately, you don't get any of that with the Galaxy S23, so be sure to stop by our collection of the best cases and screen protectors to keep your phone in pristine condition.