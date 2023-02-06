The Galaxy S23 is the newest base-level Galaxy flagship, but how does it compare to last year's Galaxy S22? Is it even worth the upgrade?

Samsung recently introduced its new Galaxy S23 flagship, which promises strong improvements to photo quality and performance for under $1,000. It seems like a really promising smartphone, but let’s be honest here: it looks a lot like the Galaxy S22 from last year, which remains one of the best phones you can get.

If you’re shopping for an affordable member of the Galaxy S family, you might be wondering whether it’s worth getting the S22 on a discount over the brand-new S23. You might also be asking if it's worth upgrading to the S23 from the S22.

Below, we’re breaking it down spec by spec to help you decide which one is right for you.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: Price and availability

The Galaxy S22 is still available through Samsung, and you can get it at third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 has yet to launch — Samsung is waiting for Feb. 17 to do that. The S22 originally started at $799 but can be had for much less through frequent deals, while the S23 is sticking with that $799 starting price for the time being. You can also get some great deals on a Galaxy S23, especially straight through Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: Specifications

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S22 Build Armor Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front

IP68 Armor Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus Plus back

Gorilla Glass Victus Plus front

IP68 Dimensions & Weight 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm

167g 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

167g for the non-mmWave model

168g for the mmWave model Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

2340 x 1080, 425 PPI

HDR10+ certified

120Hz refresh rate

Always On Display

1,750 nits peak brightness 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

2340 x 1080, 425 PPI

HDR10+ certified

120Hz refresh rate

Always On Display

1,300 nits peak brightness SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US, select other regions)

Samsung Exynos 2200 (most other countries) Ram & Storage 128GB/256GB internal storage (UFS 3.1 for 128GB, UFS 4.0 for 256GB)

8GB LPDDR5 RAM

No microSD card slot 128/256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

8GB LPDDR5 RAM

No microSD card slot Battery & Charging 3,900mAh battery

25W USB PD 3.0 PPS wired charging

15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (only available with Samsung Super Fast Wireless Charger and Super Fast Wireless Charger Duo)

4.5W Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging) 3,700mAh battery

25W USB PD 3.0 PPS wired charging

15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (only available with Samsung Super Fast Wireless Charger and Super Fast Wireless Charger Duo)

4.5W Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging) Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary : 50MP wide, f/1.8, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

: 50MP wide, f/1.8, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Secondary : 12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree, f/2.2, 1.4µm, Super Steady video

: 12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree, f/2.2, 1.4µm, Super Steady video Tertiary: 10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Primary : 50MP wide, f/1.8, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

: 50MP wide, f/1.8, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Secondary : 12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree, f/2.2, 1.4µm, Super Steady video

: 12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree, f/2.2, 1.4µm, Super Steady video Tertiary: 10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Front Camera(s) 12MP wide, f/2.2 10MP wide, f/2.2 Ports USB-C USB-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software One UI 5.1 based on Android 13

Four years of major Android upgrades

Five years of security patches One UI 4.0 based on Android (upgraded to One UI 5.0)

Four years of major Android upgrades

Five years of security patches Other features Face unlock

Samsung DeX

Samsung Pay Face unlock

Samsung DeX

Samsung Pay

Design: Is that the same phone?

2 Images

Close

Over the past few years, Samsung has reduced the amount of design changes it makes to its flagship devices. The Galaxy S23 is no exception — I mean, just look at it. Beyond the absent camera housing on the back, the S23 looks exactly like the S22. It uses the same glass and aluminum construction as well, and everything from the bezels to the hole-punch cutout scream “Galaxy S22 lookalike.”

The dimensions are slightly different, but the weight is the same at 167 grams and the screen size is identical. Honestly, it feels like Samsung told its designers to take the year off when it came to mocking up the S23.

Durability-wise, the S23 has a bit of an edge over the S22. It includes the newest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, whereas the S22 used just Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. Both phones use Samsung’s Armor Aluminum for improved protection against drops, and they’re each IP68 certified.

Displays: More brightness but not much else

Both the Galaxy S23 and S22 use 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with Full HD+ resolutions and 120Hz refresh rates. The biggest difference between them is their peak brightness, where the S23 can go all the way up to 1,750 nits while the S22 is capped at 1,300 nits. This will prove useful when you can’t escape direct sunlight, especially in the summer.

Other than that, these screens are basically identical, which is honestly fine given how solid Samsung’s reputation is when it comes to smartphone displays.

Performance and software: Looking at the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

The S23 beefs up performance by including the Samsung-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (a mouthful, I know). It’s the only chip you can get with the S23 series, as Samsung has stopped selling international models with Exynos chips. The S22 shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 by default and the Exynos 2200 in Europe.

As far as performance differences go, Samsung claims the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy offers 40% better CPU and graphics performance than the 8 Gen 1, as well as over 40% better AI performance for processing things in the background. We expect to get higher benchmark scores and improved gaming performance as per usual, but both of these phones offer enough horsepower to handle your everyday workload. We'll update this when we finally get time to test it out.

The 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is equipped with 40% better CPU and graphics performance than the 8 Gen 1, as well as over 40% better AI performance.

You’ve got the same amount of RAM in the S23 as the S22, so multitasking and juggling different apps will feel instantly familiar to anyone who’s used a Samsung phone with 8GB of random access memory. In addition, the S23 gets faster UFS 4.0 storage compared to UFS 3.1, but only on the 256GB model.

The S23 ships with Samsung’s OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, while the S22 was recently updated to OneUI 5. Version 5.1 will eventually reach the older Galaxy device, so those who like to have the latest software won’t feel left out. Obviously, a major advantage of buying a new phone is longer software support, and the S23 is guaranteed four major OS upgrades while the S22 is down to three. If you plan on keeping your phone for years on end, the S23 is the better investment.

Cameras: Some image processing improvements

Samsung kept the rear camera hardware on the Galaxy S23 the same as the S22. You still get a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

Instead of a major hardware change like with the S23 Ultra's new 200MP main lens, Samsung is focusing on image processing improvements to differentiate the S23 from the S22. This includes a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm that reduces noise in lower-light photos and videos, object-based AI to better optimize the scene you’re capturing, and enhanced 8K 30 FPS video with sharper clarity.

Samsung also includes an upgraded “Super HDR” 12MP selfie camera over the S22’s 10MP sensor, which boasts HDR video support and faster autofocus.

We’ll have to put the S23 through its paces to see whether these improvements result in a vastly better shooting experience than the S22, but it’s worth mentioning that we were already impressed with the capabilities of the S22’s cameras.

Battery life and charging: Larger battery

The Galaxy S23 gets a 3,900mAh battery, which is a 200mAh increase over the 3,700mAh cell inside the S22. We found the S22’s endurance to be a bit lackluster given the rest of the phone’s experience, and the S23’s larger cell and under-the-hood improvements aim to resolve that.

You’re still getting 25W charging with the S23 like on the S22, as well as 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. It’s a shame that only the S23 Plus and Ultra get snappier 45W charging, but at least 25W is enough to juice back up in a somewhat timely manner.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: Which phone should you buy?

2 Images

Close

Given how similar both phones are, it might be worth picking up the Galaxy S22 on a discount if you’re OK with a slightly shorter battery life and an older processor. Everything from the screen to the cameras to the software experience will feel the same, and Samsung has committed to supporting the S22 for a while.

As for those who want to upgrade from an S22, you'll really have to appreciate living on the bleeding edge to appreciate the improvements the S23 brings to the table. Taking better nighttime photos is always great, and having that bit of extra battery could prove useful in a pinch.

Overall, given how similar both phones are, having either as your daily driver will feel the same. It's probably worth waiting for the S24 if you want to upgrade from an S22, and if you like having the latest and greatest in your pocket, you'll be happy with the S23.

For more on the Galaxy S23, check out our roundup of the best cases you can get for the device.