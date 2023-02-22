The Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are two of the best Samsung phones you can buy right now. Both phones, however, have some significant differences, especially in terms of the form factor, so you may lean towards one or the other depending on your preference. The Galaxy S23 is a regular flagship with a conventional glass slab design, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a foldable phone that has improved a lot over the past few iterations. But there's more to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 comparison than the form factor, so let's see how these phones stack up against each other.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was unveiled recently along with its larger siblings — the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra — at the company's 2023 Unpacked event. All three phones are now up for grabs, meaning you can pick up the Galaxy S23 right now starting at $799. Our best Galaxy S23 deals guide will help you make it easier on your wallet with some solid promotions and trade-ins. You can pick it up in Green, Cream, Phantom Black, and Lavender colors with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, has been out for a while now. It was unveiled last year in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's currently retailing for a starting price of $1,000 for the base variant. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be purchased with either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage, and you can get it in either Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue colors. Samsung also lets you customize the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in a few other finishes if you opt for the Bespoke Edition. They're only limited to the 256GB unlocked variants of the phone though, so keep that in mind.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Build Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Armor Aluminum

IP68 dust and water resistance Gorilla Glass Victus Plus

Armored Aluminum frame

IPX8 Dimensions & Weight 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 inches (146.3 x 70.87 x 7.62 mm)

5.93 ounces (168.11g) Folded: 3.34 x 2.83 x 0.6 inches (84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1 mm)

Unfolded: 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.2 inches (165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm)

6.59 ounces (187g) Display 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O, Flat screen

19.5:9 aspect ratio

2340 x 1080 resolution (425 PPI)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48Hz - 120Hz)

1,750 nits peak brightness (outdoor) Cover display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 260 x 512 pixels

Inner display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 1080 x 2640 (426 PPI) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1Hz - 120Hz) 1,200 nits peak brightness

Processor (SoC) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

128GB UFS 3.1/256GB UFS 4.0 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

8GB + 512GB Battery & Charging 3,900mAh battery

25W fast charging support

15W wireless charging 2.0

4.5W reverse wireless charging 3,700mAh battery

25W fast charging support

15W wireless charging support

4.5W reverse wireless charging Security In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Face Recognition Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Face Recognition Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, 30x Space Zoom, OIS Primary: 12MP f/1.8, 1.4μm, OIS

Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, FOV 123° Front Camera(s) 12MP f/2.2, 2PD AF 10MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) Port(s) USB Type-C 3.2 USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G sub-6GHz / mmWave

4G LTE

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC 5G sub-6GHz / mmWave

4G LTE

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC Software OneUI 5.1, Android 13 One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Design and display: Two different form factors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, as the name suggests, is a foldable phone with a display that flips open. It's essentially a normal-sized phone that folds into a pocket-friendly device. The Galaxy S23, however, is just a regular glass slab with an aluminum frame in the middle and no hinge. This difference in form factor shapes most of this section as you're looking at two significantly different phones. It directly affects how these phones feel in hand.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is taller than the Galaxy S23 when it's unfolded, but it trims down to a relatively small phone that only stands 84.9 mm tall. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is thinner when it's unfolded, but it becomes a handful when you close the hinge, so keep that in mind. The Flip 4 is also heavier overall — we're looking at 6.59 ounces vs 5.93 ounces.

Those who have used a Galaxy Z Flip 4 would tell you how easier and more comfortable it is to carry around a small device that unfolds into a regular phone, but there is an argument to be made about how difficult it can be to use it with one hand. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 opens up to become a taller phone, you'll need some time to get used to it. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 just feels right at home with its classic form factor.

It's also more durable than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 due to the lack of moving parts and the newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panels on the front and back. It's also worth considering that the Galaxy S23 is more resistant to dust and water with its IP68 rating than the Galaxy Z Flip 4's IPX8 rating. The Galaxy S23 is definitely more durable in this comparison overall, but we recommend picking up one of the best cases and screen protectors to keep it in pristine condition.

Moving over to the display, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ folding panel on the inside and a smaller 1.9-inch cover display on the outside. The internal foldable display is an AMOLED 2X panel with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smaller cover display is a 260x512 resolution Super AMOLED panel that tops at 60Hz. You don't need anything more than 60Hz on the cover display as it only shows notifications and some quick setting toggles. It is protected with a Gorilla Glass Victus+ panel though, so that's good. In comparison, the Galaxy S23 only sports a single 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2x Infinity-O display. It's very similar to the internal panel on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, with support for up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, except it doesn't fold.

Another thing to note about the Galaxy Z Flip 4's internal panel is that there's a noticeable crease in the middle due to the folding mechanism that you can easily see and feel. It's debatable how much of a deal-breaker it really is, but there are other foldable devices out there on the market without such a significant crease in the middle of the display. Both panels, otherwise, are very similar to each other, and they're both equally good for day-to-day usage and media consumption.

Internal hardware and cameras

Samsung's new flagships in the Galaxy S23 lineup are fitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips. These new phones have custom 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy' chipsets that take everything that's already impressive about the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and improve it further with some nice additions. As mentioned in our Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 breakdown, the custom chips for the Galaxy S23 devices have an increased primary clock speed and things like an upgraded Snapdragon Hexagon processor for better AI performance. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 carries last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which holds its own against the newer options. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 may not score a higher number on the benchmarking apps, but it's a snappy phone that can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

Both phones in this comparison are packed with 8GB of RAM, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available with more storage options compared to the Galaxy S23. You can configure the foldable with up to 512GB of internal storage, whereas the Galaxy S23 tops out at 256GB. Power users would appreciate the additional storage, but remember that the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S23 uses UFS 4.0 spec compared to the UFS 3.1 storage on all Galaxy Z Flip 4. Both phones use a version of Samsung's OneUI software on top of Android, so you won't notice a huge difference in the overall user experience. The Galaxy S23 runs OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 4 recently received the stable OneUI 5 update over the air. Both phones are promised to receive four major Android updates, meaning the Galaxy S23 will receive an additional update over Flip 4 as it arrived with Android 13 out of the box instead of Android 12.

Moving on to the battery department, you get a 3,900mAh battery inside the Galaxy S23 and a slightly smaller 3,700mAh unit inside the Galaxy Z Flip 4. They both have somewhat bigger batteries than their predecessors, but the Galaxy S23 has a slight edge in terms of overall capacity here. Both phones should comfortably last for at least a day on a single charge, which is just about what you'd expect from a battery this size. They both support 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, so there are no differences there. These aren't the fastest charging speeds by today's standards, but you'll have to upgrade to either the Galaxy S23+ or the Galaxy S23 Ultra to get faster charging speeds.

As for the optics, we're looking at a dual camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 versus a triple camera system on the new Galaxy S23. The Flip 4 packs a 12MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus, along with a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree FOV. The Galaxy S23's triple camera setup includes a 50MP main wide camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10MP telephoto cam with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, and support for 3x optical zoom. The selfies are handled by a 12MP f/2.2 and a 10MP f/2.4 camera on the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, respectively.

The Galaxy S23 can record 8K videos at up to 30 FPS with its rear cameras, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 tops out at 4K 60 FPS recording. The Galaxy S23 also has an edge when it comes to recording videos with its selfie camera as it can do 4K at up to 60 FPS, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can only record 4K videos at up to 30 FPS. That being said, you get pretty much the same set of camera features on both phones, including HDR, Nightography, OIS, auto-framing, and more. We haven't had a chance to fully the Galaxy S23's camera just yet, but we'll update this post with its samples soon. In the meantime, you can check out the camera samples captured using the Galaxy Z Flip 4 below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera samples:

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which one should you buy?

The Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, as we mentioned earlier, are two of the best Samsung phones you can buy right now, but they're quite different from each other. The most obvious difference lies in the form factor. If you want to try something new and want a more compact phone to carry around, then consider buying the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This version of the Flip has improved a lot over the years, and it's an easy recommendation for those who want to dip their toes into the world of foldables. But if you don't pay heed to the form factor, and just want a reliable phone that will keep up with you for many years then look no further than the Galaxy S23.

The newer flagship offers more bang for your buck as it's relatively cheaper and offers better internals overall. The Galaxy S23 has a newer and faster processor, a slightly larger battery, and a more versatile camera system. It should also be more durable than the foldable, which is a huge factor to consider while making a purchase decision. There's a lot to like about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 too, but it's not for everyone