If price is all that matters, the Pixel 6a is the phone for you. But the Galaxy S23 is a better package overall.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series brings minor but important updates over the Galaxy S22 lineup from last year. While the new devices aren't exactly worth your money if you already own one of the Galaxy S22 devices, Samsung's latest flagships are some of the best phones to buy if upgrading from a two-or-three-generation-old phone. The base Galaxy S23 is the perfect pick for those who want an affordable flagship, as it offers Qualcomm's latest SoC, a gorgeous display, great cameras, and impressive battery life in a small form factor. But is it worth getting over the Google Pixel 6a? That's exactly what we're here to find out.

The Galaxy S23 is substantially more expensive than the Pixel 6a, especially since the latter is now frequently available at a $300 discounted price. It's also much newer than the Pixel 6a, which came out in mid-2022. However, Samsung's flagship does bring a boatload of extras that might justify the premium price tag for some.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

The all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $800 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model and goes up to $860 for the 256GB model. It is available for preorder on Samsung's website and through various retailers, and it will officially release on Feb. 17. You can buy the phone in a few cool colorways, including Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.There are also some Samsung.com exclusive colors: Lime and Graphite. You don't have to pay the full price, either. Check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S23 preorder deals to get a free storage upgrade and other benefits.

The Google Pixel 6a is much more affordable in comparison. It launched at $450 in the U.S. last year, but you can find it on sale for as low as $300 at various retailers, including Google. The device is available in three colors: Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage. If price is the only metric you care for, the Pixel 6a is obviously the better buy of the two phones. But the Galaxy S23 does eclipse Google's mid-ranger regarding raw specs.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 6a: Specifications

Given the massive price difference and how they're for different audiences, the Pixel 6a could never match up to the Galaxy S23 when you look at their specs side-by-side. The latter is much better equipped in almost all categories but packs a smaller battery. Here's a breakdown of the key specifications for each phone:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 6a Build Armor aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

IP68 dust & water resistance Aluminum mid-frame

Plastic back

Gorilla Glass 3 front

IP67 dust & water resistance Dimensions & Weight 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 inches (146.3 x 70.8 x 7.62mm)

5.93 ounces (168.1g) 6 x 2.8 x 0.35 inches (152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm)

6.3 ounces (178g) Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

FHD+ flat screen with 425ppi

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

1,750 nits peak brightness 6.1-inch OLED

FHD+ flat screen with 429ppi

60Hz refresh rate

1,100 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Google Tensor (Gen 1) RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/8GB LPDDR5X RAM

128GB UFS 3.1 storage/ 256GB UFS 4.0 storage 6GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 3,900mAh

25W wired fast charging support

15W wireless fast charging support

Wireless PowerShare 4,410mAh

18W wired fast charging support

No wireless charging Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault In-display fingerprint scanner

Titan M2 chip Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS Primary: 12.2MP f/1.73, OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP f/2.2, 114-degree FoV Front Camera(s) 12MP f/2.2, Dual PDAF, 80-degree FoV 8MP f/2.0, 84-degree FoV Port USB-C USB-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G sub6/mmWave

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

UWB 5G mmWave (Verizon only)

5G sub6 GHz

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Android 13

Build quality and display: The Galaxy S23 takes the cake

The Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 6a are built very differently, but that's to be expected since Samsung's flagship costs hundreds of dollars more. Although both phones feature an aluminum frame, the Galaxy S23 pairs it with Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back.The Pixel 6a only offers Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display and a plastic back panel.

While both models have an IP rating for dust and water resistance, the Galaxy S23 offers better water resistance. It's IP68 certified, meaning it can survive up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. The Pixel 6a has an IP67 rating, so you can only immerse it in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Both phones offer the same level of dust resistance, though.

On the display front, the Galaxy S23 sports a much more premium 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel that refreshes at 120Hz, offers adaptive refresh rate support, and has a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. The Pixel 6a also packs a 6.1-inch OLED panel, but it's capped at 60Hz and offers a peak brightness of only 1,100 nits. As a result, the Galaxy S23 will give you a brighter and smoother viewing experience.

Despite both phones featuring 6.1-inch displays, the Galaxy S23 is slightly smaller and weighs a bit less than the Pixel 6a. That, combined with the difference in build quality, means the Galaxy S23 offers a more premium in-hand feel and is better suited for one-handed use.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 > Tensor

The Galaxy S23 packs a custom version of Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, that promises up to 40% faster graphics performance and up to 20% longer battery life than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm also claims that the chipset is 40% more optimized for AI-related tasks, making it more powerful and efficient than its predecessor.

Given that Google's second-gen Tensor SoC isn't as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, there's no way the first-gen Tensor SoC in the Pixel 6a would be a match for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. While you won't encounter any issues in day-to-day use on the Pixel 6a, its weaker SoC will not perform as well in intensive tasks like gaming, and you might even experience thermal issues.

Your multitasking experience will also suffer on the Pixel 6a since it only packs 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. While Samsung also offers older LPDDR5 RAM on the base Galaxy S23, you should have a slightly better experience with 8GB of RAM. You can also upgrade it to 8GB of faster LPDDR5X RAM. The base Galaxy S23 and Pixel 6a pack 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, so read and write speeds should be similar. However, the higher-end Galaxy S23 has 256GB of faster UFS 4.0 storage, offering better read and write speeds.

The Pixel 6a's display is clearly inferior to the Pixel 6 or Pixel 7's screens.

The only area where the Pixel 6a will outperform the Galaxy S23 is battery life. The bigger 4,410mAh battery on the Pixel 6a, combined with the 60Hz display, will ensure the device lasts longer on a single charge compared to the Galaxy S23's smaller 3,900mAh battery. However, the Galaxy S23 offers faster 25W wired charging and wireless charging support, while the Pixel 6a does not, which evens out the playing field.

Software: Android 13 but different

While both phones run Android 13, the software experience is starkly different. The Galaxy S23 runs Samsung's heavily customized One UI 5.1 skin, with different default apps and a host of additional apps from the Samsung ecosystem (or bloatware, as you might call it) on top of the usual Google apps. It also offers several extra features, like Link to Windows, Samsung Smart Switch, and more that you won't get on the Pixel 6a.

On the other hand, the Pixel 6a runs Google's version of Android 13 that's closer to stock Android than One UI 5.1. While it lacks some of the features you'll find in One UI 5.1, it makes up for it with some Pixel-exclusive features and apps, like Call Screen, Hold For Me, the Google Recorder app, and more.

Which UI wins here comes down to personal preferance. But when you factor in software updates, the Galaxy S23 has a significant edge. Samsung promises four OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the Galaxy S23, meaning that the device will get platform updates till Android 17 and security updates till 2028. However, Google will only offer three platform updates for the Pixel 6a and five years of security updates. Since the Pixel 6a launched with Android 12 last year, it will only be updated to Android 15 and will receive security updates until 2027.

Cameras: Better hardware vs better software

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S23 with the same rear-facing cameras as the Galaxy S22 from last year. It has a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera with OIS. Over on the front, it has a new 12MP selfie shooter with Dual PDAF and an 80-degree field of view.

Since the rear camera setup is the same as the Galaxy S22, we expect the phone to deliver great photos and videos, but you shouldn't expect it to offer the same level of zoom as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can check out this gallery of Galaxy S22 photo samples for reference. The selfie camera should offer some improvements, but you'll have to wait until we run the Galaxy S23's camera through its paces to see some samples. We'll update this post with relevant images shortly after our in-depth review goes live.

The Google Pixel 6a is undoubtedly inferior when it comes to camera hardware. It features a 12.2MP main camera with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 114-degree field of view on the back, along with an 8MP selfie shooter with an 84-degree field of view on the front. But the Pixel 6a can deliver some amazing shots thanks to Google's computational photography chops, which will process and clean up the image after you take it. It even has Google's impressive Astrophotography mode for great nighttime shots. You can check out some sample shots clicked by XDA's Adam Conway in this Flickr gallery.

As far as video capture is concerned, the Galaxy S23 supports 8K video capture at 30 FPS, 4K video at 60 FPS, FHD video at 120 FPS, and Super Slow-Mo video at 960 FPS. The Google Pixel 6a, however, is limited to 4K video capture at 60 FPS from the main camera and 4K at 30 FPS from the ultra-wide camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 or Google Pixel 6a: Which one should you buy?

The Galaxy S23 is the clear winner in almost all aspects, and you should pick it over the Pixel 6a if money isn't a problem. But if you're on a tight budget, the Pixel 6a won't disappoint you in most scenarios. Sure, the device doesn't feel as premium, doesn't have as good of a display, and won't perform as well while gaming or multitasking, but you'll save hundreds of dollars if you're willing to make these compromises.

The Galaxy S23 will cost you more upfront, but it'll offer a significantly better experience and last longer thanks to Samsung's impressive software update commitment. If you don't plan on changing your phone for the next five years, spending extra on the Galaxy S23 is the smarter choice. Just make sure you slap a case and screen protector on it as soon as it arrives to avoid accidental damage. You can check our roundups of the best Galaxy S23 cases and Galaxy S23 screen protectors to pick one that fits your needs.