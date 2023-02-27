Samsung's 2023 flagship lineup includes three new phones — the compact Galaxy S23, a slightly bigger Galaxy S23+, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Plus model, once again, sits between the regular Galaxy S23 and the Ultra unit, offering a solid middle ground for those who want a device with just a bigger display without burning a huge hole in their pockets. The Galaxy S23+, just like its siblings, comes with a fresh coat of paint and a couple of design changes. It's also the perfect size to go against a lot of other flagships on the market. It's not as small as the regular Galaxy S23 or not as big and unwieldy as the Ultra model.

But it still has competition. For instance, Google's Pixel 7 Pro comes close to matching the screen size and overall footprint of the Galaxy S23+, so we wanted to compare the two to find out how they stack up against each other. So how does Samsung's latest flagship fare against Google's best Pixel phone? Has Samsung done enough to challenge the Pixel 7 Pro?

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Pricing & availability

Samsung's Galaxy S23+ was announced at the beginning of February, and it's now up for grabs for a starting price of $1,000 in the U.S. Not all preorder promotions and launch offers are still available, but you can still find some solid deals on the Galaxy S23+. You can purchase the Galaxy S23+ in Cream, Green, Phantom Black, and Lavender colors, and you also get to pick between the 256GB or the 512GB storage variants.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro came out in 2022, and it currently retails for $900. You may even find it for as little as $750 on a good day, so check out our best Google Pixel 7 deals post. You can grab the Pixel 7 Pro with either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, and they're available in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colors.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy S23+ Google Pixel 7 Pro Build Armor aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

IP68 dust and water resistance Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus front and back

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 3 x 6.21 x 0.3 inches (76.2 x 157.7x 7.62mm)

6.91 ounces (195.8g) 6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm)

7.48 ounces (212g) Display 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

FHD+ flat screen with 393 PPI

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1,750 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

Variable refresh rate between 10Hz to 120Hz

1,500 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Google Tensor G2 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5X RAM

256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage 12GB RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

45W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless PowerShare 5,000mAh

30W wired fast charging

23W wireless fast charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault Optical in-display fingerprint scanner

Titan M2 chip Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS Primary: 50MP wide, Samsung GN1, f/1.9, 1/1.31", OIS, Laser AF

Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

Tertiary: 48MP Periscope, 5x optical zoom, f/3.5 Front Camera(s) 12MP f/2.2, Dual PDAF, 80-degree FoV 10.8 MP, f/2.2 Port USB-C USB-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave/sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

UWB 5G (mmWave/sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Android 13

Design and display: Both have great displays

The design is one of the main differentiating factors in this comparison, as both manufacturers have taken a different approach with their respective flagships. The Galaxy S23+ no longer has the contour cut design for the camera module, with just three individual lenses at the back. It looks a bit cleaner, like what you get on the Ultra model, but you may not appreciate the change if you enjoyed the contour cut design. Thankfully, there are no other changes on the outside, so you'll feel right at home if you're coming from any other Galaxy S-series phone.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro also has a slightly different design compared to its predecessor. It now has an aluminum trim for the camera bar, which melts into the aluminum side frame and is color-matched for a more elegant look. It's bold, and while it's not for everyone, it gives the Pixel 7 Pro a unique identity. But the rest of the body is almost identical to the Pixel 6 Pro, so it's still unmistakably a Pixel phone.

Both phones are available in nice colors, so explore all the options before picking the one you like. You're looking at almost the same footprint for these phones overall, but the Pixel 7 Pro is slightly taller and a hair thicker than the Samsung flagship. It's also slightly heavier, but you likely won't notice the weight difference.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with Gorilla Glass Victus panels on the front and back, while the Galaxy S23+ comes with the newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panels. You can expect the Galaxy S23 series to be slightly more durable overall, but we recommend picking up a case and a screen protector to keep it in pristine condition. Both phones carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

2 Images

Close

Moving over to the display, we're looking at a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O display on the Galaxy S23+ versus a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel on the Pixel 7 Pro. The latter's supports a higher QHD+ resolution, while the Galaxy S23+ panel tops out at FHD+. Both displays, however, support up to 120Hz refresh rate, and the Galaxy S23+ has a higher peak brightness at 1,750 nits vs. 1,500.

It's also worth noting that the Galaxy S23+ has a completely flat panel, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro's display is slightly curved on the sides. Don't let the FHD+ resolution on the Galaxy S23+ affect your purchase decision, as you won't notice a significant difference unless you compare both devices side by side. You can't go wrong with either of these displays; they're great for day-to-day use and media consumption.

Internal hardware: Samsung flagship has a slight edge

The Galaxy S23+ and the Pixel 7 Pro pack some of the best internals under the hood. Samsung uses a custom chip for the new Galaxy S23 series phones called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. It's a slightly upgraded version of the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and it comes with higher clock speeds, an upgraded Snapdragon Hexagon processor for better AI performance, and more. We're yet to run benchmarks on a Galaxy S23+ to see this particular chip perform inside this model, but you can learn more about its performance in our Galaxy S23 Ultra review, which is powered by the same chip.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with Google's Tensor G2 chip. It may have some trouble keeping up with the general performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 when benchmarking apps, but you should have no performance issues with this phone. It particularly shines in AI and machine learning tasks, which you'll appreciate when using some of the Pixel-exclusive features like voice dictation. All models of the Pixel 7 Pro come with 12GB of RAM, whereas the Galaxy S23+ variants top out at 8GB. The Pixel 7 Pro also gives you more storage options, but the Galaxy S23+ uses the new UFS 4.0 storage spec compared to the UFS 3.1 on the Pixel 7 Pro.

As for the batteries, the Pixel 7 Pro has a slight edge over the Galaxy S23+ when it comes to battery capacity, but it misses out on the charging department. You get a 4,700mAh battery inside the Samsung flagship and a 5,000mAh unit inside the Pixel 7 Pro. The Galaxy S23+, however, supports up to 45W wired fast charging while the Pixel 7 Pro tops out at 30W. You still get 23W wireless charging if you use Google's proprietary Pixel Stand charger, meaning it's faster than Samsung's 15W wireless charging. Both devices also support 4.5W reverse wireless charging, so they're evenly matched overall. Lastly, you get an in-display fingerprint scanner on both phones, but the Galaxy S23+ uses an ultrasonic sensor while the Pixel 7 Pro uses an optical sensor.

Both phones ship with their own flavors of Android 13. You're looking at the classic Pixel experience on the Pixel 7 Pro versus Samsung's OneUI 5.1. Both phones use Android 13 at the core, so you won't miss out on any essentials, but the user experience will be vastly different. Samsung tends to add a unique touch with more customizations, while Pixels have a basic version of Android. Samsung promises to deliver four major Android updates and up to five years of security updates to the Galaxy S23+. Google, on the other hand, has only promised three major Android updates and five years of security updates, so keep that in mind.

Cameras: They're both evenly matched

As you probably already know, Samsung hasn't changed much regarding the cameras on the regular and the Galaxy S23+ models. The setup is exactly the same on paper as on the Galaxy S22+, meaning you get a primary 50MP camera with a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. This is close to what you get on the Pixel 7 Pro: a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide. The selfies are handled by a 12MP shooter on the Galaxy S23+ and a 10.8MP camera on the Pixel 7 Pro. Both phones can record 4K videos at up to 60 FPS using the selfie camera, but only the Galaxy S23+ can record 8K videos at up to 30 FPS using the rear cameras, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro tops out at 4K and 60FPS.

The camera systems on both phones, as you can see, are evenly matched, and they're both capable of shooting in a variety of modes. We haven't had a chance to fully test the Galaxy S23+ camera yet, but we'll add some samples captured using the Pixel 7 Pro below to give you an idea of the range of shooting modes you can get with these phones.

What sets them apart is in the software. Google put its AI expertise into building a more sophisticated computational photography engine inside the Tensor G2, which shows in the sample shot we captured below. It allows the users to land a better shot with Pixel 7 Pro by simply pointing and hitting the shutter without fiddling with any settings. Sure, you can always experiment with different shooting modes and settings, but the sheer simplicity of capturing great photos is what makes Pixel phones so reliable when it comes to photography.

Google Pixel 7 Pro camera samples:

Samsung's phones have also evolved a lot over the year, and the recent Galaxy S series flagships are far more reliable than the older phones in the lineup. The Galaxy S23 series, in particular, will likely benefit from a host of new computational photography improvements introduced by the new Snapdragon chip. We've already seen the Galaxy S23 Ultra produce impressive shots and expect the Galaxy S23+ to deliver good results, too. It remains to be seen how closely it matches the Pixel 7 Pro's camera chops, but we're counting on Samsung's advanced image processing to do its trick. Both phones are equally versatile when it comes to shooting modes and features, with HDR support, night mode, a built-in astrophotography mode, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S23+, as we mentioned earlier, will set you back $1,000, whereas the Google Pixel 7 Pro retails for $900. Google's flagship Pixel phone offers a solid package for $100 cheaper, so it's a no-brainer if you want the best at a cheaper price.

However, if you look past the pricing, the Galaxy S23+ vs Pixel 7 Pro is an almost even matchup. They're both equally good at certain tasks, so it depends on what matters the most to you. If you don't mind splurging to get the absolute best performance from a flagship, consider buying the Galaxy S23+. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is currently one of the performing chips on the market, and it handily beats the Tensor G2 in raw performance. The Galaxy S23+ also offers a pretty good package overall, and it'll get more software updates than the Pixel 7 Pro.

But if you don't chase benchmarks and raw performance figures of a phone and want a reliable device that can handle all your day-to-day workloads, you can't go wrong with the Pixel 7 Pro. It also looks good, has a solid set of cameras, and a good battery life, among other things, and it's here to stay and compete with the best phones out there in 2023.