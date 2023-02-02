As tends to be the case, Samsung is kicking off 2023 with the latest additions to its Galaxy S family of smartphones. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series promises to be one of the best phones of the year, and with the base Galaxy S23 starting at $799, it's a pretty enticing product. But with the Google Pixel 7 offering incredible value for a flagship phone at $599, is it worth spending the extra money on Samsung's option? At the end of the day, the Samsung Galaxy S23 does have a more impressive set of specs, but Google's software prowess might make it a better choice in some cases.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was introduced during the Galaxy Unpacked event, and it's now available to preorder from Samsung at various U.S. carriers. It's also available at retailers like Best Buy. Pricing starts at $799 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and there's also an option for 256GB of storage. Do note that you can get some great deals by buying directly through Samsung, along with exclusive colors.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 was launched in October 2022, and it's widely available to buy right now. You can buy it straight from Google and most major carriers in the U.S., as well as through retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. Pricing officially starts at $599, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the option to upgrade to 256GB, just like the Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: Specs

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 7 Build Armor Aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP68 Armor aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

IP68 Dimensions & Weight 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 inches (146.3 x 70.87 x 7.62mm)

5.93 ounces (168.11g) 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm)

6.9 ounces (197g) Display 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O, Flat screen

19.5:9 aspect ratio

2340 x 1080 resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48Hz - 120Hz)

1,750 nits peak brightness (outdoor) 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED

20:9 aspect ratio

2400 x 1080 resolution

90Hz refresh rate

1,400 nits peak brightness Processor (SoC) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Google Tensor G2 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

128GB UFS 3.1/256GB UFS 4.0 8GB RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 3,900mAh battery

Super Fast Charging (25W)

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15W)

Wireless PowerShare (4.5W) 4,355 mAh battery

20W wired charging, 50% in 30 minutes

20W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging Security In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Face Recognition In-display optical fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, 30x Space Zoom, OIS Primary: 50MP main, f/1.9, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 114-degree FoV Front Camera(s) 12MP f/2.2, 2PD AF 10.8MP f/2.2 Port(s) USB Type-C 3.2 USB Type-C 3.2 Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G sub-6GHz / mmWave

4G LTE

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC 5G sub-6GHz / mmWave

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC Software OneUI 5.1, Android 13 Android 13

Design: The Samsung Galaxy S23 is perfect for small hands

Starting off with the design, the biggest win for Samsung here is that the Galaxy S23 is tiny compared to most modern smartphones. A 6.1-inch display probably doesn't sound very small, and it isn't, but given the 6.5-inch and higher standard, it's way easier to handle than most competitors. At 6.3 inches, the Google Pixel 7 is just slightly larger, but that could make a big difference. It's also noticeably thicker and heavier.

The phones also look radically different when seen from the back. Samsung has gone with a new droplet design for the cameras, meaning each sensor has its own individual housing. Meanwhile, Google houses the two cameras on the Pixel 7 in a bar that spans across the back. Both phones look unique in their own right, but there really isn't much like the Google Pixel 7 out there, while there have been some phones with a similar design approach to the Galaxy S23.

Then there are the color choices, with Google giving you a choice of Obsidian, Snow, or Lemongrass, while Samsung offers the Galaxy S23 in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender at most retailers. But when you include the Samsung.com exclusives — Sky Blue, Graphite, Lime, and Red — the Galaxy S23 just has many more options.

It's also worth mentioning that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is using the latest generation of Corning Gorilla Glass, called Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This new glass promises resistance for drops up to one foot onto hard surfaces like concrete, delivering even more durability, especially for those with clumsy hands. The Pixel 7 uses the older Gorilla Glass Victus.

Display: The Galaxy S23 is brighter and smoother

Another win for the Samsung Galaxy S23 has to do with the display. While the screen on the Pixel 7 is bigger, it's not any sharper, and it actually lags behind in a couple of ways. Namely, the Galaxy S23 can reach significantly higher brightness, up to 1,750 nits, compared to the 1,400 nits of the Pixel 7. Both should be easily visible in most conditions, but the Galaxy S23 is slightly better in more extreme sunlight.

There's also the smoothness of the display. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while the Google Pixel 7's display maxes out at 90Hz. How much of a difference that makes depends on how trained your eyes are for noticing quick movements, and truth be told, 90Hz is already very smooth. Regardless, a 120Hz refresh rate is that much smoother, and if you've used it before, it can be hard to go back.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while the Pixel 7 maxes out at 90Hz.

Otherwise, there are a lot of similarities between the phones. Both have a punch-hole cutout in the center for the camera, and while the Google Pixel 7 has a slightly taller aspect ratio of 20:9, it's not far from the 19.5:9 aspect ratio of the Galaxy S23.

Camera: Samsung has more lenses, but Google has better software

The camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S23 is essentially the same as it was on its predecessor. There's a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The Google Pixel 7, on the other hand, has a similar 50MP primary sensor with pixel binning, as well as a 12MP ultrawide, but it misses out on the telephoto lens, which gives Samsung a hardware advantage.

However, Google's prowess is in software, with the Google Tensor G2 chip powering some impressive computational photography. Despite having similar hardware, the Pixel 7 takes generally better pictures than the Galaxy S22, and the same will likely apply to the S23. It can even use Super Res Zoom to deliver solid image quality when you zoom in, even without a dedicated telephoto camera. However, in that regard, having dedicated hardware is still better. We haven't had the chance to test the Galaxy S23 yet, but here are some samples from the Google Pixel 7:

6 Images

Close

As for video, both phones support 4K video recording at 60 FPS, and both support HDR recording. However, Samsung's phone goes a bit further with support for 8K video recording at 30f FPS, which has been improved for the latest generation. Most people don't have a way to consume 8K video, though, and the resulting files are very large, so this advantage may not mean much in the end.

Performance and software: Qualcomm Snapdragon or Google Tensor

Turning to the inside, the Galaxy S23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, an optimized version of Qualcomm's latest 5nm chip. This new processor promises some big performance gains from the previous model, with 40% faster graphics and up to 20% longer battery life (based on the S23 Ultra compared to the S22 Ultra). AI performance is also 40% more "optimized," which means it has better performance and efficiency than its predecessor.

The Google Tensor G2 is technically not as fast or capable as Qualcomm's processor, and in fact, it was already slower than the previous generation, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. While that may mean lesser performance in more demanding tasks like gaming, the Google Tensor processors excel at AI processing, powering advanced camera features and image processing that's still unrivaled in the Android world. It's a big reason why the camera inside the Pixel 7 can often deliver better results. It also enables features like Photo Unblur.

The Pixel 7 runs closer to what you might consider a "pure" Android experience.

RAM and storage configurations are basically identical. Both have 8GB of RAM and start with 128GB of storage, with options to upgrade to 256GB. Both models have UFS 3.1 storage in the base model, but the 256GB Galaxy S23 actually uses faster UFS 4.0 storage with double the maximum speed. The battery on the Galaxy S23 is considerably smaller, at 3,900mAh compared to the 4,335mAh of the Pixel 7, but the efficiency improvements of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 may end up yielding better battery life. We'll have a better understanding when we run some tests.

As for the software, this is what can make or break your decision. Both phones run Android 13, but with Google developing Android itself, the Pixel 7 runs closer to what you might consider the true, or "pure," Android experience. It fully uses features like Material You and the design language is uniform between the OS and Google apps.

The Galaxy S23 runs the company's OneUI 5.1 skin, which looks unique compared to stock Android 13. It has different apps for things like phone and messages, plus it includes a lot of apps from the Samsung ecosystem on top of the Google apps. But that also means there are a ton of features built into the OS itself, including Link to Windows, Samsung Smart Switch, and more. Some people might consider these features to be bloatware while others consider them essential, and it depends on your personal preference. I personally like the cleaner experience Google offers a bit better.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: Which should you buy?

These two phones trade blows across different categories, and which one makes more sense to you ultimately depends on what you value more. But it's important not to lose track of one thing, and that's the price. With the Google Pixel 7 starting at a whopping $200 less than the Galaxy S23, it's hard not to be tempted, especially considering it has a fantastic camera that often beats Samsung's, along with other smart features enabled by the Google Tensor G2 processor.

But the Samsung Galaxy S23 does have some benefits that might make that difference worth it. The extra compact design makes it more pocketable and easier to use with one hand, and the display is brighter with a higher refresh rate. You also get a more powerful processor for playing games or other more demanding tasks, and the telephoto camera can be better for long-range photos, too.

If those benefits make a big difference to you, the extra cost may be worth it. Regardless of your choice, you can buy either smartphone below. You may also want to check out the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23, or the best ones for the Google Pixel 7, depending on what you end up buying.