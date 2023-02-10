The one in which we pit one of the Samsung flagships against the OnePlus 11 to find out which phone is better to buy in 2023.

2023 is off to a great start for smartphone enthusiasts, as we already have two big reveals from Samsung and OnePlus. Samsung was technically the first to come out of the gate with a global launch, but OnePlus quickly followed it up with its new flagship a week after. We have three new flagships in the Galaxy S23 lineup, but we're going to pick the regular Galaxy S23 model for this comparison to see how stacks up against the OnePlus 11 5G. Both of these phones are similarly priced, so it'll be interesting to see how they compete in the sub $1,000 smartphone category in the U.S. If you're on the fence about buying either of these phones, then here's a Galaxy S23 vs OnePlus 11 comparison to help you with your purchase decision.

Pricing and availability

Samsung's Galaxy S23 smartphone was announced on Feb 1, 2023, and it was the first big smartphone reveal in the U.S. this year. You can pre-order and reserve your unit of Galaxy S23 right now for $699 using the link in the box above. Samsung is currently offering a free upgrade to the 256GB variant for all the Galaxy S23 pre-orders, so it might be the best time to grab a unit. You may stumble upon a couple of other deals in our Galaxy S23 deals post too. The OnePlus 11 5G, on the other hand, entered the fray on Feb 7, 2023, which is a week after the Galaxy S23 series debut. The OnePlus 11 is now up for grabs for a starting price of $699 for the base variant, and that puts it in the same price segment as the Galaxy S23.

Specifications

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S23 OnePlus 11 5G Build Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and back)

Armor Aluminum

IP68 dust and water resistance Gorilla Glass 5 back panel

Gorilla Glass Victus for display

IP64 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.62mm

168.1g 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm

205g Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

FHD+ flat screen with 425ppi

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

1,750 nits (Outdoor Peak)

Aspect ratio: 19.5:9 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED LTPO 3.0

QHD+ curved screen with 525ppi

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

1,300 nits

Aspect ratio 20.1:9 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory / Storage RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB RAM: 8GB/16GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB Rear Cameras Wide: 50MP (OIS), f1.8

Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2

Telephoto: 10MP(OIS), f2.4, 3X optical and 30X Space zoom

Video: 8K@30 FPS/4K@60 FPS/ FHD@120 FPS and 960 FPS (Super Slow-Mo) Wide: 50MP wide (f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch)

Ultrawide: 48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

Telephoto: 32MP telephoto (f/2.0)

Video: 8K@24FPS/4K@60FPS/1080p@240FPS Selfie camera 12 MP (2PD AF), f2.2

Video: 4k@60 FPS 16MP, f/2.5

Video: 1080p@30FPS Battery & Charging 3,900mAh

25W wired charging

Up to 15W wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare 5,000mAh

80W wired fast charging

No wireless charging Connectivity 5G: sub6 / mmW

LTE

Wi-Fi 6E 5G: sub6/mmW

LTE

Wi-Fi 7 Colors Default color options: Phantom Black Cream Green Lavender

Samsung.com exclusive colors Lime Graphite Sky Blue Red

Titan Black

Eternal Green Starting price $799 $699

Design and display

Both phones in this particular comparison look a lot like their predecessors, so I'd say you're not going to notice anything radically new if you've already used a Galaxy S22 or a OnePlus 10 Pro. Between the OnePlus 11 and the Galaxy S23, however, you'll have to pick between a compact device versus a relatively tall phone. The Galaxy S23 has a smaller footprint overall, and it also weighs over 30 grams lighter than the OnePlus 11. It's easier to hold and use than the OnePlus 11 due to its smaller size, but the OnePlus 11 has a lot more curves overall whereas the Galaxy S23 has more of a squared-off design.

As for the design differences, you're mostly looking at a different-looking camera module at the back and the official colors. The OnePlus 11, as you can see, comes with a circular camera module, while the Galaxy S23 comes with three individual camera lenses stacked on top of each other. Design is entirely subjective, so we'll leave it up to you to decide which one you like better. It is, however, worth noting that the Galaxy S23 is available to purchase in a lot more colors compared to the OnePlus 11.

You'll be able to choose between Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender when ordering from most of the retail options. But if you go through Samsung directly, you'll have the additional choices of Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red to choose from.

The Galaxy S23 earns some brownie points in the build quality section for using slightly better materials compared to the OnePlus flagship. It comes with the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for both the front and back panel, whereas the OnePlus 11 uses a Gorilla Glass Victus and a Gorilla Glass 5 panel for the front and back, respectively. The Galaxy S23 also has IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, whereas the OnePlus 11 carries an IP64 rating. Samsung's flagship is definitely more durable than the OnePlus 11, but we still recommend using one of the best cases and screen protectors to keep your device safe.

Moving over to the display, you're looking at a smaller 6.1-inch display on the Galaxy S23 versus a 6.7-inch panel on the OnePlus 11. There's a difference in resolution as the Galaxy S23 sports a Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ panel with 425ppi whereas the OnePlus 11 comes with a QHD+ AMOLED display with 525ppi. The Galaxy S23's display is also noticeably brighter, coming in at 1,750 nits, while the OnePlus 11 tops out at 1,300 nits. Both phones support up to 120Hz refresh rate though, and they both support features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more. As for the physical differences in the real world, the OnePlus 11 has curved edges that melt into the aluminum frame, whereas the Galaxy S23 has a flat display.

Internal hardware and cameras

When it comes to internals, both flagships here are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which is the new high-end chip you'll see in a lot of phones this year. The Galaxy S23, however, is powered by a modified version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that's made specifically for the new Galaxy flagships. There are some noteworthy improvements in this modified chip, as we mentioned in our Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 breakdown. Still, you shouldn't see any noticeable difference between the two in terms of overall performance. The OnePlus 11 can be purchased with up to 12GB of RAM, but the Galaxy S23 tops out at 8GB, so keep that in mind. You can, however, configure both phones with up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, but the base variants only come with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage for both devices.

The Galaxy S23 now has a slightly bigger 3,900mAh battery compared to its predecessor, but it's still not as big as the 5,000mAh unit that you get inside the OnePlus 11. The OnePlus 11 also supports faster 80W wired charging for the units sold in the U.S., but the Galaxy S23 is still significantly slower with its 25W charging. Notably, the OnePlus 11 also comes with a compatible 80W charger in the box, meaning you don't have to spend more money to buy an aftermarket charger. The Galaxy S23 does support wireless and reverse charging which are entirely missing on the OnePlus 11, so it gives you more options to top up the phone's battery.

As for the camera options, you get a triple camera setup on both phones, so they're equally versatile when it comes to some of the shooting modes. The Galaxy S23's triple camera setup includes a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with support for up to 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11's triple camera setup includes a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor as well along with a 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a 32MP f/2.0 telephoto camera with support for up to 2x optical zoom. The Galaxy S23 sports a 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera for selfies, whereas the OnePlus 11 comes with a 16MP f/2.5 lens. You do get the Hasselblad color calibration on the OnePlus 11, whereas the Galaxy S23 offers no such collaboration for its cameras. You can shoot videos at up to 8K resolution using the rear cameras on both phones, but the OnePlus 11 tops at 24fps for those shots, while the Galaxy S23 can shoot 8K videos at up to 30fps.

We don't have the same set of photos captured using both phones for a side-by-side comparison just yet, but we'll leave some camera samples captured using the OnePlus 11 below to give you an idea of what to expect from its triple camera setup.

OnePlus 11 camera samples:

5 Images

Close

Which one should you buy?

The Galaxy S23 and the OnePlus 11 5G stack up well against each other, but the OnePlus 11 offers more bang for your buck overall. Yes, you'll have to shell out $799 for the OnePlus 11 with 256GB UFS 4.0 storage too, but the base variant with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage offers great value for $699 if you don't care about the newest storage standard. The OnePlus 11 has a bigger screen with support for a higher resolution. It has a bigger battery that'll last longer and also charge faster than the one inside the Galaxy S23. The lack of wireless charging sticks out like a sore thumb, but it becomes a bit more palatable in this comparison thanks to a slightly cheaper price tag. I also think the OnePlus 11 looks better than the Galaxy S23, but that's entirely subjective, so I'll leave it out of the equation.

The Galaxy S23 is not a bad phone by any means, but it'll cost you $100 more for the base variant with 128GB storage once the pre-order bonus ends, and it doesn't do enough to justify an uptick in price. The only reason why I would recommend the Galaxy S23 over the OnePlus 11 is that it's a smaller phone that is easier to hold and use, and it has a flat display. So if you prefer compact phones or if you don't like using phones with curved displays, then you can consider the Galaxy S23. But for everyone else, I reckon the OnePlus 11 is a better pick out of the two.

So which smartphone are you planning to buy? Let me know by dropping a line in the comments below. Also, these are just two of many flagships that we'll get throughout the year, so be sure to keep an eye on our collection of the best phones to check out all the options.