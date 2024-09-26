Key Takeaways Galaxy S24 FE emphasizes AI capabilities, such as ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI Photo Assist, for improved camera performance.

Features like Circle to Search, Interpreter, and Live Translate enhance productivity and communication on the Galaxy S24 FE.

The Galaxy S24 FE offers top-notch hardware like Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 4,700mAh battery, and Exynos 2400e series chipset.

It seems that Samsung's newest focus is on AI. On the same day it announced its AI-oriented Galaxy Tab S10 series, the company is back with news on its Galaxy S24 FE. Much like with the S10, Samsung's main selling point with these phones is using AI to help get your work done while also providing powerful enough hardware to perform when it's time to play.

Samsung reveals the Galaxy S24 FE for work and play

Image Credit: Samsung

As announced on the Samsung Newsroom, the Galaxy S24 FE is now available for preorder. Its main focus is its AI capabilities, with Samsung showing off the ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI Photo Assist features to help you take better photos. However, the Galaxy S24 FE is more than just its AI tools:

Powered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI’s Photo Assist features, Galaxy S24 FE showcases an enhanced camera setup that empowers users to be more creative. It’s the perfect device for gaming on the go with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a long-lasting 4,700mAh battery, and a powerful Exynos 2400e series chipset.

Samsung also uses the time to discuss more of the AI tools you'll find on the Galaxy S24 FE. Being an Android phone, it'll have Circle to Search as standard, but it will also have some interesting language processing tools. For instance, the Interpreter feature will take notes during a lecture or meeting so you don't have to, and Live Translate acts as a middle-man when you need to speak with someone who doesn't share your mother tongue.

The Galaxy S24 FE can now be preordered starting at $649.99, and you can get it in either a 128GB or a 256GB variant.