Is there such a thing as too many phones? We've reached a point where the best phone manufacturers release a handful of models and variants each year, from flagships, to foldables, to midrangers. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is the latest midranger to hit the market, and it's priced at $650. Although it's more expensive than the comparative budget phones from Google and OnePlus, it does come with key upgrades over those devices.

I've used more than 10 phones over the last few months — many of them flagships sold at a higher price than the Galaxy S24 FE. I can't say that the Galaxy S24 FE is the best value phone on the market, but I can say that it was easy to leave my flagships behind for this $650 device. Thanks to a reliable software experience, great battery life and performance, and a telephoto camera, all my needs were met by the Galaxy S24 FE.

If you can find this phone at a discount or with a promotion (more on deals below), it's easy to recommend it. However, at its full $650 price point, I'm inclined to push you toward other options. The Google Pixel 8a or OnePlus 12R give you almost the same experience for $150 less, and the Pixel 9 or Galaxy S24 give you a lot more for only a bit of extra cash.

About this review: Samsung loaned us a Galaxy S24 FE for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and didn't see its contents before publishing.

Expensive midranger Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Battery life is excellent

One of the few midrangers to sport a telephoto lens

Galaxy AI features and 7 years of OS updates Cons Slow charging speeds

High price compared to other midrangers

Asymmetrical display bezels are a bit jarring to view

Pricing, specs, and availability

Samsung's new Galaxy S24 FE launched in October 2024, and it's priced at $650. That's a $50 price hike compared to the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, but you get a few key upgrades for the extra money, like the bigger display and more powerful processor. There are 128GB and 256GB storage options, and it comes in Blue, Graphite, Gray, and Mint. I reviewed the Blue version, but as you'll see in the photos below, the color is very subdued and looks closer to white in many conditions.

Always look for a deal when buying the Galaxy S24 FE. At the time of writing, there are a ton of early offers, like free $100 gift cards from Best Buy and Amazon, as well as many carrier promotions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE SoC Samsung Exynos 2400e Display 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Micro SD card support No Battery 4,700mAh Charge speed 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless Ports USB-C Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 Dimensions 6.38 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches (162 x 77.3 x 8 mm) Weight 7.51 ounces (213g) IP Rating IP68 Colors Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Price Starting at $649 Camera (Rear, Front) 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f/2.4 selfie Security Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, face unlock Expand

Design and display

For better or worse, the Galaxy S24 FE is a bigger phone

Close

Market trends show that consumers prefer bigger screens. That's why the Asus Zenfone no longer sports a smaller form factor and the "mini" iPhone is dead. Still, I can't help but feel disappointed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE now features a 6.7-inch display. It's a significant size increase compared to the 6.4-inch Galaxy S24 FE, and puts this phone closer to the Galaxy S24+ than the standard Galaxy S24.

Overall, this phone feels like a blend between the design language of the Galaxy S24 series and the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. It has the general appearance of the Galaxy S24+, but with the smooth and matte aluminum rails and flatter design of the new foldables. The edges are chamfered, although only slightly. The Galaxy S24 FE is even wider than the Galaxy S24+, and paired with the boxy form factor, it can feel uncomfortable to hold at times.

The Galaxy S24 FE feels like the most premium midranger on the market until you take a closer look at the screen and its bezels.

The oddities continue when you get to the Galaxy S24 FE's display and bezels. The bezels are asymmetrical, with a chin that's thicker than the rest of them. That isn't too big of an issue for me, but the larger problem is that the curves of the display don't perfectly match the corner radius of the chassis. The Galaxy S24 FE feels like the most premium midranger on the market until you take a closer look at the screen and its bezels.

The good news is that the display quality here is fantastic. It's a 6.7-inch, FHD+ AMOLED panel supporting 120Hz refresh rates. It looks great during daily use, and the 1,900-nit peak brightness rating makes it look sharper than the Pixel 8a outdoors. The OnePlus 12R is still the brightest midranger, but the Galaxy S24 FE has an excellent panel, and you won't be disappointed by it.

I do think the form factor and chassis design will be a big factor in whether you love or hate the Galaxy S24 FE. If you like small phones, the Pixel 8a and its 6.1-inch screen is basically your only option. Although the OnePlus 12R is about the same size as the Galaxy S24 FE, its aggressive sloping curves make it feel much more comfortable to hold.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's best feature is its telephoto lens

The Galaxy S24 FE features a triple-camera system that's largely the same as the one you'll find on the Galaxy S24. That's a good thing, in some ways. The regular Galaxy S24 is still sporting the same camera system as the Galaxy S22, so it's not like the Galaxy S24 FE rocking the same main sensor is a huge win for the device. The inclusion of a telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom is fantastic, though, since most midrangers don't offer this lens type — even if it's a worse sensor than the Galaxy S24's telephoto lens.

The main sensor is a 50MP f/1.8 lens, and that's paired with a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. These are both identical to the Galaxy S24's cameras, according to Samsung. There's also that 8MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens, which has already come in handy for me a few times. To round out the cameras, you get a 10MP, f/2.4 hole-punch selfie camera on the front.

The regular Galaxy S24 is still sporting the same camera system as the Galaxy S22, so it's not like the Galaxy S24 FE rocking the same main sensor is a huge win for the device.

It has been more than a few months since I used the base Galaxy S24, but camera performance appears to be similar to that of the newer Galaxy S24 FE. Thanks to Google's way-to-aggressive computational photography profiles, Galaxy phones offer some of the most color-accurate sensors, second to only the iPhone.

The following photos were captured with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: